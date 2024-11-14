The best Black Friday TV deal is still in stock at Best Buy - hurry before it sells out

Samsung's Black Friday sale kicked off earlier this week and stunned the deals team at TechRadar by discounting its highly rated 65-inch S90C OLED TV to $999.99 – an unbelievable price. Unsurprisingly, that deal soon sold out at Samsung, but Best Buy matched the price and is the only retailer with the TV in stock at its respective Black Friday sale.

It's the best Black Friday TV deal I've seen, and I can't imagine you'll find a better price during November's Black Friday deals event. It's a whopping $1,600 off its original retail price, and it's just an incredible deal for an OLED TV that TechRadar rated the best TV of 2024.



• Shop more deals at Best Buy



The gorgeous display was awarded five stars in our Samsung S90C review, praising its gorgeous picture, excellent gaming features, and fantastic value for money. While it's not as bright as the flagship S95C, the OLED display still delivers an exceptional picture with vibrant colors and spectacular contrast. You also get an impressive sound system, Samsung's Tizen operating system, and a paper-thin design, resulting in the ultimate home-cinema setup.

The best Black Friday TV deal: Samsung's S90C OLED

Samsung S90C 65-inch OLED TV: was $2,599.99 now $999.99 at Best Buy The Samsung S90C OLED is TechRadar's best TV of 2024, and the 65-inch model is on sale for an incredible $999.99. That's a whopping $1,600 discount from its original retail price and an excellent deal for a highly-rated OLED display. Our Samsung S90C review awarded this TV five stars, praising its gorgeous picture, extensive gaming features, super slim design, and reasonable price – especially with today's Black Friday discount.

I've listed more of today's best early Black Friday TV deals, which include record-low prices on 4K, QLED, and OLED displays from brands like LG, Sony, Samsung, and Amazon.

More of today's best Black Friday TV deals

LG 48-inch Class B4 Series OLED 4K UHD TV: was $1,499.99 now $649.99 at Best Buy The 48-inch LG B4 OLED Smart TV offers unrivaled picture quality for its best discount yet, over 50% off its original price. Its self-lit OLED pixels and Dolby Vision enhance color and contrast beyond what the average backlit TV can do. Its built-in gaming features and 120Hz refresh rate make it an unbeatable deal for gamers looking to upgrade. Today's deal is an absolute steal and a great purchase ahead of Black Friday.

Sony Bravia 8 55-inch OLED 4K TV: was $1,699 now $1,399 at Best Buy The Sony Bravia 8 is back at its lowest price yet ahead of Black Friday. As one of the best TVs for sound, it's an ideal choice if you want stellar sound without paying extra for a soundbar. Its OLED screen might not be the brightest of them all, but it still manages to rival the picture quality of its competitors using its brightness-boosting Bravia XP Processor. You can even use it with your gaming console of choice thanks to the two HDMI ports (out of four total) that support 4K/120 Hz gaming.

Samsung Q60C 70-inch QLED 4K TV: was $1,199 now $999.99 at Samsung Don't mind going for an older model? If you're looking for a decent picture and larger display but don't have loads to spend, this deal on the 70-inch Q60C is a great choice. This is the previous-generation model, but it still has the great colors and contrast that these QLED displays are known for. It only supports a 60Hz refresh rate, however, so if you're looking for speedy gaming action, go for one of the more premium models.

Samsung 70-inch DU7200 4K TV: was $589.99 now $527.99 at Amazon US If you're looking for a big-screen budget display ahead of Black Friday, Amazon has Samsung's 70-inch 4K smart TV for $527.99. This entry-level TV from Samsung packs a solid 'Crystal' UHD 4K processor, an easy-to-use Tizen operating system, and full HDR support for under $600. That's good value for money if you need a straightforward but capable display for your everyday viewing and media streaming.