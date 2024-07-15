Say goodbye to pet hair with this 50% Samsung Jet vacuum deal for Prime Day

With Amazon Prime Day hours away from unfolding, there are some great early deals happening in the lead up to the big day. That means there's no need to wait to splash out on some great new tech.

If you’re keen to keeping your home clean and tidy (and free of pet hair), one of the best deals you can currently buy is the Samsung Jet 75 Pet Cordless Stick Vacuum for $199 (was $399) at Amazon.

That’s a significant saving of $200 or 50% off the regular price and just the kind of discount we like to see during big sales events like Prime Day. Samsung is making an impact on the best vacuum cleaner world with its Jet series being a particular highlight.

Besides the core vacuum side of things, the Samsung Jet 75 Pet Cordless Stick Vacuum also has a mini motorized tool to make it easier to suck up pet hair, as well as a long-reach crevice tool for accessing tight corners, crevices, and awkward areas in your home so it’s well-suited for pretty much anything.

Today’s best Samsung Jet deal

Samsung Jet 75 Pet Cordless Stick Vacuum: was $399 now $199 at Amazon

Any pet owner knows that hair and dander develop fast while your beloved furry friend wanders around. The Samsung Jet 75 Pet Cordless Stick Vacuum makes removing such debris much simpler. It has a five layer filtration system for effective cleaning and removal, while a series of power settings and brush types mean you’re always in charge of how it works. A long battery life of up to 60 minutes is useful for all homes too.

Samsung is a big name in many fields and it’s doing a good job of carving a niche in making some of the best vacuum cleaners to rival brands like Dyson and Shark.

With the Samsung Jet 75 Pet Cordless Stick Vacuum, you get a high quality cordless vacuum which is built to last. It offers suction power of up to 200AW while still being pretty lightweight for moving around your home.

It only weighs six pounds but it squeezes in useful extras like a 180-degree swivel head and a digital display so you can see exactly what’s going on right down to if there’s an issue with the vacuum such as a blockage.

It also has a convenient charger which attaches to the wall or inside a closet, with 60 minutes of charge meaning you can easily get things done without constantly needing to head back to base.

If you’d prefer to be more hands-off with your cleaning, we’ve also picked out many robot vacuum deals happening at the moment. There are some great Amazon Prime Day vacuum deals besides this one.

