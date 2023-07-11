Save up to 50% on these bricktastic Amazon Prime Day Lego deals
From Baby Yoda minifigures to intricate floral arrangements
If you're a Lego fan, you're in luck; there are some excellent deals available in this year's Amazon Prime Day sales, including up to 38% off Star Wars, DC and Marvel sets as well as Lego's range of Creator, Icons, and Ninjago.
There's something for everyone in this year's Prime Day Lego deals, whether you're looking for a display piece in your own home or a gift for friends and family. Lego doesn't get discounted this heavily very often throughout the year, so it's a good idea to act while you can.
Some of the sets we've spotted this year return to Prime Day deals year after year, but there are also some pretty exciting new sets on offer, and some record-breaking deals worth getting excited about.
While you're shopping, make sure to also check out these Lego Super Mario deals, too - especially if you're looking for an option with a slimmer chance of stepping on any waylaid bricks.
(Not in the US? Scroll down to see the best Lego deals where you are).
Prime day deals - Best US Lego deals
Lego Marvel Black Panther, King T’Challa model: was
$349.99 now $175.99 at Amazon
Without a doubt, this is the best Lego deal we've seen this Prime Day, knocking 50% off the list price of this gorgeous 2,961-piece King T’Challa model. This collectable, buildable model features the head with mask, chest, and hands with jointed detachable fingers, and comes with both a sturdy base and a plaque.
Lego Avatar The Way of Water Metkayina Reef Home: was
$79.99 now $59.99 at Amazon
If you're a fan of the latest Avatar movie, you're in luck - this Avatar: The Way of Water has been discounted for the first time ever, knocking $20 off the list price. As well as four minifigures, the set comes with a toy canoe and various accessories to help live out your Pandoran dreams.
Lego Star Wars The Razor Crest: was
$139.99 now $97.99 at Amazon
This 30% discount sees The Razor Crest at its lowest price ever, matching last year's low Black Friday price. The 1,023-piece set comes with five minifigures, including the coveted "Baby Yoda" Grogu figure, and the ship has a variety of features that make it perfect for Star Wars fans of all ages.
Lego Marvel Hulkbuster: was
$549.99 now $499.99 at Amazon
Following the popularity of previous Lego Marvel sets featuring the Hulkbuster, Lego gave the mega-suit its own set, which comes with a Tony Stark minifigure and plaque. Made up of 4,049 pieces, this colossal set features 3 light-up arc reactors, a fully jointed upper body, and a cockpit designed to hold the LEGO Marvel Iron Man Figure (sold separately).
Lego Icons Pickup Truck: was
$129.99 now $99.99 at Amazon
For a more vintage-feel, this faithful representation of a 1950s pickup truck is a charming decorative piece for around the home, and comes with seasonal produce to fit your home year-round. It's more of an object d'art than a toy, but it's a fun build with 1677 pieces.
Prime day deals - Best UK Lego deals
Lego Star Wars Millennium Falcon: was
£112.49 now £99.89 at Amazon
This is almost the lowest price we've seen on this 1351-piece set, which comes with 7 minifigures and is filled with intricate details that will delight Star Wars fans. It's not quite as gargantuan as the Ultimate Collector's edition Millenium Falcon, but it's still impressive at 5” (14cm) high, 17” (44cm) long, and 12” (32cm) wide.
Lego Super Mario The Mighty Bowser: was
£229.99 now £166.49 at Amazon
When it comes to Super Mario sets, Lego can be a little hit-and-miss, but The Mighty Bowser is definitely one of our favourites. Standing 12.5 in. (32 cm) tall, this 2807-piece set is a brilliant display piece, and has posable jointed arms, hands, legs, tail, and rotating head.
Lego Marvel Infinity Gauntlet set: was
£79.99 now £49.89 at Amazon
This Lego recreation of the Infinity Gauntlet won't Thanos snap you out of existence, but it will look really, really cool on your bedside. The 590-piece set has movable fingers and comes with a stand and descriptive tablet, meaning it's definitely more of a display piece than a toy.
Lego Batman Batmobile Tumbler car: was
£229.99 now £163.29 at Amazon
This iconic car from The Dark Knight Trilogy makes for a fantastic display piece, and with 29% off its list price, this is almost the lowest price we've ever seen on this set. The 2049-piece set comes with Batman and The Joker minifigures, as well as a sturdy display base - it's a collector's dream.
Harry Potter Hogwarts Chamber of Secrets: was
£129.99 now £92.59 at Amazon
This 1176-piece 20th Anniversary set isn't quite at its lowest-ever price, which was £82.99, but it's been discounted by 29% for Prime Day this year. It comes with minifigures for a majority of the movie's cast excluding Ron and Hermione, as well as an exclusive 20th anniversary golden Voldemort LEGO minifigure and 6 random collectible wizard card tiles, out of 16 in total.
Lego DC Batman Construction Figure: was
£31.99 now £24.99 at Amazon
This is the first time we've seen this set discounted, and it's a strong start with 22% off. Based on the 1989 Batman movie, this fully jointed Lego figure stands over 26 cm (10.5 in.) tall and is suitable for ages 8+.
Lego Icons Orchid: was
£44.99 now £31.29 at Amazon
For the serial plant killer in your life, the 608-piece Lego Icons Orchid set makes for a beautiful alternative to real-life plants. The attention to detail on this set is stunning, and this is the lowest price we've ever seen on this particular set.
Ninjago Creative Ninja Brick Box Set: was
£54.99 now £39.09 at Amazon
For the Ninjago fan in your life, this is an excellent way to encourage some creativity while still enjoying the familiar characters from Lego's ninja-themed franchise. By a small margin, this is the cheapest we've ever seen this 530-piece set.
Lego Friends Friendship Treehouse set: was
£69.99 now £48.89 at Amazon
Featuring an office, kitchen, bedroom, sitting room, plus many detailed play areas, the Friendship Treehouse set comes with 5 Lego friends characters and one animal figure. It has some excellent built-in learning opportunities for kids, including an elevator to raise the wheelchair-bound Jackson mini-doll and eco-conscious features and design to teach kids about sustainability.
