Prime Day has me dipping into my savings for this Lego Bowser

With Prime Day in full swing, we are seeing some serious savings for all things gaming. We’ve got pages featuring the best PS5 deals, best gaming chair deals, and even stretching to cover the best board game deals so you can make the most of your money this year.

Suppose you’re a master builder and a Nintendo super fan. In that case, you’ve probably kept a close eye on the Super Mario Lego collection since its release, so you’ll already know that deals on the collection aren’t exactly common. That said, we’ve seen some pretty decent savings already this Prime Day, so if you’ve been looking for the best chance at making a saving, then now might be the time to cave in.

Most specifically, we are seeing a serious saving on one of the collection's most expensive members, The Mighty Bowser. Rather than sporting its consistent price tag of £229.29 in the UK, we are seeing a saving of 28%, dropping its intimidating total to a more digestible £166.49. If you’ve been patiently waiting for the best chance at finding this bulky build for a cheaper price, now is the best chance we’ve had since December last year.

Today's best LEGO Super Mario deals in the UK

LEGO 71411 Super Mario The Mighty Bowser: was £229.99 now £166.49 on Amazon

Save 28% - sporting its lowest price since December 2022; there's no better time than now to add The Mighty Bowser to your LEGO collection.

LEGO 71403 Super Mario Adventures with Peach Starter Course: was £54.99 now £34.89 on Amazon

Save 37% - Larger playsets within the Super Mario LEGO collection rarely see significant discounts, and they can be pricey purchases on their own. Luckily, this Prime Day we are seeing the lowest price yet on the Adventures with Peach starter course, which makes it the perfect time to consider purchasing.

Today's best LEGO Super Mario deals in the US

LEGO Super Mario Cat Peach Suit and Frozen Tower Expansion Set: was $79.99 now $45.00 on Amazon

Save 44% - We're seeing the lowest price yet on this set, making it another set to consider if you've been waiting to see the best time to purchase any LEGO Super Mario sets.

LEGO Super Mario Frog Mario Power-Up Pack: was $9.99 now $4.99 on Amazon

Save 40% - Even Mario's accessories can be pretty costly once you start collecting the interactive Super Mario LEGO sets, which makes finding a saving all the more important. Fortunately, we're seeing a 40% discount on one of the sweetest sets available, so you better buy if you've been waiting.

If you're looking for alternative ways to save your money on Nintendo products this Prime Day, it's worth checking out our pages on the best Nintendo Switch deals, and the best Nintendo Switch OLED deals, alongside the best video game deals to see if you'll be able to jump into the Mushroom Kingdom at a reduced rate too.