Amazon Prime Day Switch OLED deals 2023: what we expect to see

Amazon Prime Day Switch OLED deals will be here before long, when the online retailer's annual sales event takes place between July 11 - 12. Since last year, the Nintendo Switch OLED has seen some strong discounts at various outlets, so there's a good chance we'll see the same occur during Prime Day.

The Nintendo Switch OLED, now approaching two years on the market, is readily available at most notable online retailers across the US and UK. It's a great time to potentially save on the console itself, as well as some of the best Nintendo Switch games and a Nintendo Switch Online subscription.

Even if it's likely we'll see discounts for the Nintendo Switch OLED, they won't be particularly substantial; no more than 10-15% off for the console. However, should you already own it or the standard Nintendo Switch system, you'll likely be in luck. We often see the best Nintendo Switch controllers and best Nintendo Switch accessories discounted quite generously over the sales period, so it's a great time to browse the Amazon Prime Day Switch OLED deals for bargains on supporting hardware.

Today's best Nintendo Switch OLED deals

What makes this year's upcoming Amazon Prime Day Switch OLED deals something to look forward to is both the relative availability of the console, and the vast amount of accessories and controllers available for the system. As the Switch OLED approaches two years on store shelves, the likelihood of deals and bundles only increases with time.

As mentioned, though, there's more than just Nintendo Switch consoles that we're expecting to see over the course of Amazon Prime Day. There's a high likelihood for savings on accessories, headsets, controllers, Nintendo Switch Online subscriptions and more. If you own a Switch console already, here's a rundown of the controllers and accessories you'll want to keep an eye on.

Amazon Prime Day is bound to have discounts on some of the very best Nintendo Switch games, too. Nintendo has a stacked line-up of first-party titles coming in the latter half of 2023. But in the meantime, be sure to keep an eye out for discounts on the following titles.

Lastly, be sure to look out for deals on Nintendo Switch Online subscription time, as well as the best SD cards for Switch that can vastly increase the amount of storage available on your system. These pretty frequently go on sale, so we'll be shocked to see them absent during the Amazon Prime Day Switch OLED deals.

Amazon Prime Day Switch OLED deals: FAQs

(Image credit: Future)

When will the Prime Day Switch OLED sales begin? Amazon Prime Day begins on July 11, and will run until the end of July 12. While just a two day period, you may find that several Nintendo Switch OLED deals, be it for consoles, accessories or games, will appear ahead of the official start date. Similarly, Nintendo may choose to host its own sales event on the Nintendo eShop, or via its own online store.

What will be included in the Prime Day Switch OLED sales? Almost two years on from its launch, Switch OLED deals are more likely to happen than ever. Nintendo's enhanced portable console saw some pretty decent discounts during last year's Black Friday sales event at a number of retailers. While there's less of a likelihood of that happening during Prime Day, the fact we now have precedent for the console going on sale bodes well for future discounts.

Do I need to be an Amazon Prime member for the Prime Day Switch OLED deals? Yes, you will need to be an Amazon Prime member in order to take part in the upcoming Amazon Prime Day Switch OLED deals. Fortunately, for prospective subscribers, a 30-day free trial is available, which means you can try the service out at no additional charge.

Get a free 30-day trial of Amazon Prime

The world's largest online retailer is currently offering a 30-day free trial of Amazon Prime which will give you access to the Prime Day Switch OLED deals and then some. You'll also get access to next-day (sometimes even same-day) delivery as well as the Prime Video streaming service as well. After the trial, the service will cost you $14.99 / £8.99.

Prime Day Switch OLED deals: Our predictions

It's likely we won't see a massive discount for the Nintendo Switch OLED itself during the Prime Day Switch OLED deals. That said, last year's Prime Day, the console dropped to its lowest price at Amazon. However, in the US, it remains undiscounted two years on from its initial launch. That's not to say discounts can't happen in both regions, but expect a slight price drop at best for the system.

You're more likely to have luck with a range of Nintendo Switch accessories, though. For example, the excellent 8BitDo Ultimate wireless controller is a prime candidate for a price drop, and has seen decent discounts in the past. We're also expecting drops for the Nintendo Switch Pro Controller and, of course, SanDisk microSD cards of all sizes which frequently go on sale both in and out of the Prime Day sales period.

Last year's deals

Below we've highlighted some of the longer-lasting Prime Day Switch OLED deals which were available last year. As the stock issues have now been fully corrected in many parts of the world, we're hopeful for further bundles and deals this time around.

US deals:

SanDisk Ultra 512GB SD card: $99.99 $46.99 at Amazon

Save $53 - Save over 50% on this 512GB SD card. The Nintendo Switch doesn't have a huge amount of internal memory, so you'll need to plug in an SD card if you want to download heaps of games to take on the go. You can't go far wrong with this one – 512GB will likely take your whole gaming library, and SanDisk is a reliable brand.

Mario Kart Live: Home Circuit: $84.00 $49.99 at Amazon

Save $35 - Bring Mario Kart to your living room with this home circuit kit. Halfway between augmented reality and a remote control car, Mario Kart Live lets you drive a miniature car around your living room on a makeshift race track, while the action comes to life on your Switch's screen. This is the cheapest the kit has gone for on Amazon.

PowerA Pokemon Enhanced Wireless Controller: $54.99 $39.99 at Amazon

Save $15 - This is the cheapest we've seen the PowerA Switch gamepad drop to. If you're after a comfortable, ergonomic wireless controller for the Switch this is a great choice at a great price. It's one of the best-reviewed third-party controllers.

PDP Wired Switch Pro Controller Animal Crossing: $27.99 $13.99 at Amazon

Save $14 - If you're after a budget Nintendo Switch controller, look no further than the PDP Wired Switch Controller. As an officially licensed Nintendo gamepad it pairs seamlessly with the console, and it's down to its lowest-ever price this Prime Day. It comes in a variety of colors, but we think this Animal Crossing scheme is quite fetching.

Soyan Nintendo Switch carry case: $18.99 $9.99 at Amazon

Save $9 - You've got a Switch, plenty of games, and even another controller of two. But do you have a case? You'll need one it if you want to keep everything snug and safe on the road. This beefy carry case is full of useful pockets, has great reviews, and is currently available for almost half price.

UK deals:

SanDisk Ultra 512GB SD card: £70.00 £32.99 at Amazon

Save £37 - Save a staggering 53% on this 512GB SD card. The Nintendo Switch doesn't have a huge amount of internal memory, so you'll need to plug in an SD card if you want to download heaps of games to take on the go. You can't go far wrong with this one - 512GB will likely take your whole gaming library, and SanDisk is a reliable brand.

Nintendo Switch Pro Controller: £69.99 £49.99 at Amazon

Save £20 - You can never have too many controllers, and the Nintendo Switch Pro Controller isn't only super-comfortable and tactile, it also opens the door to playing the Switch's many stellar co-op games. At a 30% discount, you're better off buying one sooner than later – you don't want to get caught out when you're desperate to play with a friend or partner.

Mario Kart Live: Home Circuit: £84.63 £59.95 at Amazon

Save £25 - Bring Mario Kart to your living room with this home circuit kit. Halfway between augmented reality and a remote control car, Mario Kart Live lets you drive a miniature car around your living room on a makeshift race track, while the action comes to life on your Switch's screen. This is only a few pounds more expensive than the kit's lowest-ever price.

PowerA Pokemon Enhanced Wireless Controller: £39.99 £24.99 at Amazon

Save £15 - This isn't quite the cheapest we've seen the PowerA Switch gamepad go for – it's gone down to £21 in the past – but if you need to pick up a gamepad for your Switch this is still a good price for a well-reviewed third-party controller.

PowerA Pokemon Enhanced Wired Controller: £19.99 £11.00 at Amazon

Save £9 - If you're after a budget Nintendo Switch controller, look no further than the PowerA Enhanced Wired Controller. As an officially licensed Nintendo gamepad it pairs seamlessly with the console, and it's down to its lowest-ever price this Prime Day. It comes in a variety of colors, but we think this Fuchsia Fantasy scheme is quite dashing.

PDP Nintendo Switch Mario travel case: £16.99 £11.99 at Amazon

Save £5 - You've got a Switch, plenty of games, and even another controller of two. But do you have a case? You'll need one if you want to keep it snug and safe on the road. This officially licensed Mario hardshell Mario case has dropped to its lowest-ever price.

PowerA Charging Station: 19.99 £15.38 at Amazon

Save £4.60 - This PowerA charging dock has dropped to its lowest-ever price for Prime Day. A handy piece of kit, it'll keep your Pro Controller and Joy-Cons juiced up, so you never find yourself without a way of playing your games.

Interesting in consoles besides the Nintendo Switch OLED this Amazon Prime Day? Have a look at our Amazon Prime Day Nintendo Switch deals guide. Or if you're after another brand entirely, we have Amazon Prime Day Xbox Series X deals and Prime Day PS5 deals guides ahead of the event on July 11-12.