Amazon Prime Day video game deals 2023: what to expect this year

With the Amazon Prime Day video game deals rapidly approaching, there's no better time to bulk out your gaming library for less. Some significant titles have already launched this year, and with game prices generally being bumped up across the board, it's important to make a saving where you can. Fortunately, when Prime Day falls on July 11-12, massive deals are expected to follow.

We are expecting to see serious savings on some of the biggest titles across all platforms this year, so whether you're after a new game on Xbox Series X|S, PS5, or even Nintendo Switch, there's bound to be a deal to appeal to you. Games like The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom and Street Fighter 6 are still fairly recent releases, but that doesn't mean we won't see some figures knocked off the price tag this month.

Amazon Prime Day 2023 is one of the best opportunities you'll have to make some excellent savings, and to make your shopping even easier we have compiled the best deals available right now so you'll know exactly where to look to save some money rather than having to sift through the deals yourself.

Amazon Prime Day video game deals 2023

Today's best video game deals

Finding discounts on some of the best Nintendo Switch games can be a significant challenge. There are rarely discounts on first-party releases such as The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild, Super Mario Odyssey, and Splatoon 3, but we are expecting to see the vast majority of large releases with at least a small discount this year.

Even The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom is already being offered with a 4% discount, and Pokemon Scarlet has a reduction of around 30%. When Prime Day arrives, we expect these reductions to fall further, but they're worth keeping an eye on already.

Similarly to Nintendo Switch, the best Xbox Series X games and Series S rarely see a significant reduction, but we're already seeing some discounts before Prime Day is in full swing.

Titles like Jedi Survivor already have a price drop of 14%, and we're seeing discounts on The Callisto Protocol drop below 55%, which bodes well. Even Street Fighter 6 is seeing a discount of up to 27% right now in advance of Prime Day.

The PS5 is also receiving some fantastic deals on its greatest titles already. Truth be told, the best PS5 games rarely get reduced, but with an event like Prime Day, there's always a reason to keep an eye on any possible deals.

Currently, there are a few discounts worth noting in advance of Prime Day. Ghost of Tsushima is discounted by around 46%, and Forspoken is seeing a discount of around 67%. Even Sonic Frontiers is receiving a discount of around 45%, so there's guaranteed to be some solid savings once the Prime Day video game deals are properly underway.

Amazon Prime Day Video Game deals: FAQs

When will the Prime Day video game deals begin in 2023? Although we are already seeing discounts for video games across PS5, Xbox Series X|S, and Nintendo Switch, we expect the real savings to kick off when Prime Day is in full swing on July 11-12. If you're looking for a particular game that doesn't have a significant discount attached right now, it's worth keeping a closer eye to see if it drops any further the closer we get to Prime Day.

Do I need an Amazon Prime membership to access the Prime Day video game deals? Yes, if you want to make the most of the Prime Day deals on video games this year then you will need an active membership to Amazon Prime. The majority of significant discounts are reserved for members, alongside the additional benefits like next day delivery and Prime Video and Prime Gaming too.

Get a 30-day trial of Amazon Prime Amazon is currently offering a 30-day free trial for new members of its Prime service, meaning you'll be able to experience everything Prime Day has to offer without being charged a monthly subscription fee. Following the trial period, the subscription costs $14.99 / £8.99, but it's worth having even outside of the benefits of Prime Day.



PRIME DAY VIDEO GAME DEALS: OUR PREDICTIONS

(Image credit: Nintendo)

We're already seeing some pretty significant savings on some of the biggest games available across Xbox, PlayStation, and Nintendo Switch. Still, we do expect these to increase as Prime Day looms even closer. The savings we've already started seeing are some of the lowest yet, and we expect this trend continues come July 11-12.

Hopefully, we start to see some more significant discounts on more recent releases the closer we get. Even Final Fantasy 16 is currently being offered with a 14% discount, which we expect to see rise slightly closer to Prime Day, albeit not by much. The Amazon Exclusive edition is yet to receive a discount, but we expect the Amazon-specific discount day to hopefully change this.

There's still a reasonable amount of time for more significant discounts to pour in, so if the game you've got an eye on isn't reduced just yet, we expect this to change closer to Prime Day itself.

If you're looking on ways to save outside of software, we've got guides on Amazon Prime Day Nintendo Switch deals alongside Amazon Prime Day PS5 deals so you can get kitted out with the best hardware for any new games you pick up.