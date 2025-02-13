Samsung's massive Presidents' Day sale is slashing prices on TVs - save up to $2,000
Save on best-rated 4K, QLED and OLED TVs
Samsung's Presidents' Day sale launched earlier this week, and unsurprisingly, some of the best deals are on its best-rated TVs. Samsung's Presidents' Day TV deals include massive savings of up to $2,000 on a range of 4K, QLED, and OLED displays.
Shop Samsung's full Presidents' Day sale
As TechRadar's deals editor who's covered Presidents' Day sales for seven years, I've gone through Samsung's sale and curated the best TV deals, which I've listed below. The retailer has record-low prices that you won't find outside of holiday sales on everything from premium OLED displays to budget big-screen TVs, starting at just $359.99.
A few highlights that are on sale for record-low prices include Samsung's stunning 55-inch The Frame QLED TV for $899.99, the popular Samsung DU7200 Series 70-inch 4K TV for only $529.99 and Samsung's 70-inch Q60D 4K QLED TV on sale for $929.99.
Shop more of Samsung's best Presidents' Day TV deals below, with several discounts left over from its Super Bowl sale. Today's discounts allow you to score your dream Samsung TV at an incredible price, but these limited-time offers end on Monday at Midnight.
Samsung's best Presidents' Day TV deals
Samsung’s top mini-LED TV of 2024 is on sale for $1,099.99. That’s an excellent deal for an upper mid-range TV offering the high brightness, anti-glare screen, and wide viewing angle needed for daytime sports viewing. With four HDMI 2.1 ports and up to 144Hz support, it’s also an excellent TV for gaming.
Samsung's President's Day sale has the 48-inch S90D OLED TV down to $999.99. The 2024 OLED display delivers an exceptional picture with deep blacks, bright colors, and Pantone-validated colors. You're also getting Motion Xcelerator 144Hz for a smooth gaming experience and Dolby Atmos and Object Tracking Sound Lite for premium sound.
The Samsung Q60D features 4K and Quantum HDR Smart technology with Motion Xcelerator, resulting in bright colors and realistic images. Its slim design also means it looks great in any living room. Today's Presidents' Day deal brings the price of the 70-inch model to $929.99.
Samsung's The Frame TV is my dream display to buy ahead of Presidents' Day, and you can find the 55-inch model on sale for its lowest price yet. The 2024 Samsung Frame TV features Pantone art-validated colors that deliver lifelike images. Plus, the display now comes with Streams, a complimentary set of artwork streamed from the Samsung Art Store.
Our Samsung S95D review claimed that this stunning display is 'the very pinnacle of OLED TV,' and it's easy to see why. Excellent picture quality, top-notch gaming performance, and a beautiful design offer one of the best OLED TVs money can buy right now. This popular TV doesn't have the biggest price cut going right now, but it's worth every penny with its 144Hz refresh rate and innovative new anti-glare and reflection technology. It's your premium choice, and you can get a whopping $800 discount on the 65-inch model.
If you're looking for a big-screen budget display in today's Presidents' Day sales, you can't get much better. Samsung's DU7200 70-inch 4K smart TV for $529.99 - a record-low price. This entry-level TV from Samsung packs a solid 'Crystal' UHD 4K processor, an easy-to-use Tizen operating system, and full HDR support for under $600.
Don't mind going for an older model? If you're looking for a decent picture and a bigger display, this Presidents' Day deal on the 70-inch Q60C is an excellent choice. This is the previous-generation model, but it still has the great colors and contrast for which these QLED displays are known. It only supports a 60Hz refresh rate, however, so if you're looking for speedy gaming action, go for one of the more premium models.
Samsung’s newest mid-range Neo QLED TV is great value for money after this huge $2,000 price cut on the mega 85-inch model. As we found in our Samsung QN90D review, this is a great TV for sports viewing and gaming, thanks to its high peak brightness and superior viewing angles. That's all wrapped up in a sleek and appealing design that makes for one of the best Samsung TVs you can buy.
You can shop more TV offers in our Amazon Presidents' Day sales live blog and our Presidents' Day TV sales roundup.
Mackenzie Frazier is the deals editor in the US for TechRadar at Future plc.
