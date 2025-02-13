Samsung's massive Presidents' Day sale is slashing prices on TVs - save up to $2,000

Samsung's Presidents' Day sale launched earlier this week, and unsurprisingly, some of the best deals are on its best-rated TVs. Samsung's Presidents' Day TV deals include massive savings of up to $2,000 on a range of 4K, QLED, and OLED displays.



• Shop Samsung's full Presidents' Day sale



As TechRadar's deals editor who's covered Presidents' Day sales for seven years, I've gone through Samsung's sale and curated the best TV deals, which I've listed below. The retailer has record-low prices that you won't find outside of holiday sales on everything from premium OLED displays to budget big-screen TVs, starting at just $359.99.



A few highlights that are on sale for record-low prices include Samsung's stunning 55-inch The Frame QLED TV for $899.99, the popular Samsung DU7200 Series 70-inch 4K TV for only $529.99 and Samsung's 70-inch Q60D 4K QLED TV on sale for $929.99.



Shop more of Samsung's best Presidents' Day TV deals below, with several discounts left over from its Super Bowl sale. Today's discounts allow you to score your dream Samsung TV at an incredible price, but these limited-time offers end on Monday at Midnight.

Samsung's best Presidents' Day TV deals

Samsung QN90D 43-inch Neo QLED 4K TV: was $1,499 now $1,099.99 at Samsung Samsung’s top mini-LED TV of 2024 is on sale for $1,099.99. That’s an excellent deal for an upper mid-range TV offering the high brightness, anti-glare screen, and wide viewing angle needed for daytime sports viewing. With four HDMI 2.1 ports and up to 144Hz support, it’s also an excellent TV for gaming.

Samsung 48-inch S90D OLED TV: was $1,599.99 now $999.99 at Samsung Samsung's President's Day sale has the 48-inch S90D OLED TV down to $999.99. The 2024 OLED display delivers an exceptional picture with deep blacks, bright colors, and Pantone-validated colors. You're also getting Motion Xcelerator 144Hz for a smooth gaming experience and Dolby Atmos and Object Tracking Sound Lite for premium sound.

Samsung 70-inch Q60D 4K QLED TV: was $1,599.99 now $929.99 at Samsung The Samsung Q60D features 4K and Quantum HDR Smart technology with Motion Xcelerator, resulting in bright colors and realistic images. Its slim design also means it looks great in any living room. Today's Presidents' Day deal brings the price of the 70-inch model to $929.99.

Samsung 55-inch The Frame QLED TV (2024): was $1,499.99 now $899.99 at Samsung Samsung's The Frame TV is my dream display to buy ahead of Presidents' Day, and you can find the 55-inch model on sale for its lowest price yet. The 2024 Samsung Frame TV features Pantone art-validated colors that deliver lifelike images. Plus, the display now comes with Streams, a complimentary set of artwork streamed from the Samsung Art Store.

Samsung 70-inch DU7200 4K TV: was $589.99 now $529.99 at Samsung If you're looking for a big-screen budget display in today's Presidents' Day sales, you can't get much better. Samsung's DU7200 70-inch 4K smart TV for $529.99 - a record-low price. This entry-level TV from Samsung packs a solid 'Crystal' UHD 4K processor, an easy-to-use Tizen operating system, and full HDR support for under $600.

Samsung Q60C 70-inch QLED 4K TV: was $1,199.99 now $899.99 at Samsung Don't mind going for an older model? If you're looking for a decent picture and a bigger display, this Presidents' Day deal on the 70-inch Q60C is an excellent choice. This is the previous-generation model, but it still has the great colors and contrast for which these QLED displays are known. It only supports a 60Hz refresh rate, however, so if you're looking for speedy gaming action, go for one of the more premium models.

Samsung QN90D 85-inch Neo QLED 4K TV: was $4,799.99 now $2,799.99 at Samsung Samsung’s newest mid-range Neo QLED TV is great value for money after this huge $2,000 price cut on the mega 85-inch model. As we found in our Samsung QN90D review, this is a great TV for sports viewing and gaming, thanks to its high peak brightness and superior viewing angles. That's all wrapped up in a sleek and appealing design that makes for one of the best Samsung TVs you can buy.

More Presidents' Day sales

You can shop more TV offers in our Amazon Presidents' Day sales live blog and our Presidents' Day TV sales roundup.