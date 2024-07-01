Samsung's massive Galaxy S24 Ultra deal is back for the 4th of July - save up to $990

Samsung's 4th of July sale brings back its hottest deal on the biggest and best Galaxy phone, where it gives you twice the storage for half the price. You can save up to $990 on an unlocked Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra Smartphone when you trade in an older device at Samsung. That's one of the hottest phone deals from this year's 4th of July sales.

The Galaxy S24 Ultra 512 GB and 1 TB versions already have set discounts without any trade-in, but the trade-ins are where the bulk of the savings come from. You can get up to $750 off for trading in an old smartphone or tablet from the list of eligible devices. Add that to the base discount (up to $240 off for 1 TB), and you get the advertised $990 off your new Galaxy S24 Ultra.

Here's how the double storage deal works. The 512 GB storage build currently costs the same as the 256 GB one, and the 1 TB one costs the same as the 512 GB at full price. You get double the storage for the price of the lower tier.

As per Samsung's listing, the double storage promotion only applies to select colors. However, as of this writing, all the colors, from the standard blacks and grays to the online exclusives, unlock the deal when you add them to your cart.

Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra: now up to $990 off at Samsung

The Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra improves on last year's model in every way, including performance, battery life, camera quality, and more. This deal offers the Galaxy S24 Ultra with double the storage for the price of half, a.k.a. 512 GB for the price of 256 GB and 1 TB for the price of 512 GB. This, plus the credit up to $750 that you can stack with a trade-in, make it one of the best deals you can get on Samsung's latest smartphone this year. Even if you don't have an existing device to trade in, it's still a discount worth considering for the storage savings.

In its Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra review, TechRadar highlights improvements from last year's Ultra, including better performance and battery life. The Galaxy S24 Ultra's cameras also leap beyond the capabilities of past iterations, partially thanks to AI. We even have an article dedicated to Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra cameras to explain how AI improves its photos. That, plus Its titanium frame and Gorilla Armor glass also make it the most powerful and durable Ultra yet.

The Galaxy S24 Ultra isn't the only smartphone worth looking at, either. TechRadar's best Samsung phones list highlights a couple others for consideration. Also see TechRadar's 4th of July hub for the best tech deals in the upcoming week.