Our favorite budget air fryer is its cheapest ever for Prime Day

This year's Amazon Prime Day deals are finally here, and they're making some of our favorite bargain picks even more of a steal – such as this deal on a cheap air fryer.

The Corsoi Pro is the best budget air fryer on our best air fryer list, and that's when it's full price. Right now at Amazon US you can save $24, and at Amazon UK you're saving £30 on the kitchen gadget,

While it has some downsides compared to more expensive options, it honestly can't be beaten at this price. What's more, both the US and UK deals make the Corsoi Pro the cheapest it has been in each region, so there's never been a better time to pick it up from Amazon.

Cosori Pro air fryer – more budget-friendly than ever

In our four-star Cosori Pro Air Fryer review we describe our love for its sleek, minimalist design and its solid cooking ability. This air fryer isn't the best at cooking frozen food, but it's nevertheless the best budget option out there, especially thanks to this Prime Day deal.

Air fryers don't have to break the bank, and the stylish Cosori Air Fryer Pro is proof of that. While testing this gadget out for our Cosori Air Fryer Pro review we found it was able to cook fries and chicken wings to perfection – however it did require some experimentation, and it didn't handle frozen food well at all.

The Cosori Pro is the best air fryer for people on a budget. While Cosori isn't as well known as Instant, Ninja, and Phillips, that doesn't mean you should ignore its kitchen gadgets. That's especially true for the Cosori Pro air fryer, which can help you create delicious dinners using 85% less oil than a traditional fryer (according to Cosori).

At this price, you shouldn't expect this air fryer to have all the bells and whistles of its more expensive rivals. But if you're a fan of simplicity, and don't mind cutting down on how much-frozen food you eat (as this appliance isn't too good at cooking it) then you should definitely consider adding this air fryer to your kitchen this Prime Day.