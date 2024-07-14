Looking to snag a future-proof gaming laptop? Save $1,000 on the Razer Blade 15 with this early Amazon Prime Day deal

If you've been keeping your eyes peeled for an Amazon Prime Day deal on a premium gaming laptop, wait no longer. The excellent Razer Blade 15 is currently on sale, now reduced from $2,799.99 to $1,799.99 at Amazon - a stonking discount of $1,000 for one of the best gaming laptops on the market.

For that price, you're getting a powerful Nvidia RTX 4070 graphics card, 14-core Intel i7-13800H processor, 16GB of DDR5 memory, and a hefty 1TB of high-speed SSD storage.

Not only is that selection of components a solid deal at this price point, promising top-notch performance in all the latest games, but it all comes wrapped up in one of the best physical chassis a laptop could ask for: machined CNC aluminum, a crystal-clear 240Hz QHD display, and all weighing in at less than five pounds.

Today's best Razer Blade 15 deal

Razer Blade 15: was $2,799.99 now $1,799.99 at Amazon

Display - 15-inch QHD 240Hz

Processor - Intel Core i7-13800H

Graphics - Nvidia RTX 4070

RAM - 16GB DDR5

Storage - 1TB

OS - Windows 11 At a whopping $1,000, we can firmly say that this Razer laptop is a stellar deal - and thanks to the 13th-gen Intel CPU, RTX 4070 graphics card, and durable metal chassis, it's as future-proofed a gaming laptop as anyone needs to buy right now.

Razer's iconic Blade laptops have frequently held spots on our ranking of the best laptops, and for good reason: they're almost universally wonderful pieces of hardware, carefully designed to strike the perfect balance between aesthetics and performance.

The usual downside we decry when reviewing these beauties - as noted in our most recent review of the 2024 Razer Blade 14 - is the price. Razer has always been a premium gaming brand, so a high price tag is not unsurprising, but it still places these laptops out of reach of the average consumer. Thankfully, deals like this one lower the barrier to entry significantly, so I can't recommend enough that you snap this deal up before it's gone - or check out our list of the best Prime Day laptop deals, if you're in the mood for something else!

