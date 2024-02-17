Looking for the best Presidents' Day TV deal? Samsung's S90C OLED is $1,000 off

The Samsung S90C OLED is rated as TechRadar's best TV of 2024, and thanks to Samsung's Presidents' Day sale, the 65-inch model is down to a stunning price of $1,599.99 (was $2,599.99). That's a whopping $1,000 discount, making it one of the best deals I've spotted in today's Presidents' Day sales.



We awarded this TV five stars in our Samsung S90C review, praising its gorgeous picture, excellent gaming features, and fantastic value for money. While it's not as bright as the flagship S95C, the OLED display still delivers an exceptional picture with vibrant colors and spectacular contrast. You also get an impressive sound system, Samsung's Tizen operating system, and a paper-thin design, resulting in the ultimate home-cinema setup.



Today's deal from Samsung matches the record low at Amazon and Walmart, and we don't expect the price to drop further on Presidents' Day proper (Monday, February 19). If you're looking to shop for more Presidents' Day TV sales, I've listed more of today's best deals further down the page.

The best Presidents' Day TV deal - Samsung's S90C

Samsung 65-inch S90C OLED TV: was $3,299.99 now $1,599 at Samsung

Samsung's Presidents' Day sale is slashing $1,000 off the Samsung S90C OLED TV, bringing the price down to a record low of $1,599. The Samsung S90C OLED is ranked as TechRadar's best TV, and our Samsung S90C review awarded this one five stars, praising its gorgeous picture, extensive gaming features, and super slim design, making it an excellent display for watching sports games.

More Presidents' Day TV deals

LG A2 48-inch OLED TV: was $1,299.99 now $599.99 at Best Buy

If you're working with a smaller space but still want a premium display to watch the big game, Best Buy has the 48-inch LG A2 OLED TV on sale for $599.99 - just $50 shy of the record-low. Named as one of our best OLED TVs and rated four out of five stars in our LG A2 review, it packs an Alpha α7 Gen5 processor that delivers sharp images and great upscaling from HDR, and Dolby Vision HDR support makes the most of movies and TV. LG's smart software is also excellent, and the included Magic remote allows you to navigate your TV seamlessly.

LG C3 65-inch OLED TV (2023): was $ 2,499.99 now $1,599.99 at Best Buy

You can get the top-rated 65-inch LG C3 OLED TV on sale for $1,599.99 at Best Buy. The stunning OLED TV features a brilliant picture with bright colors and powerful contrast, thanks to LG's latest Alpha9 Gen6 chip. Plus, you're getting four HDMI 2.1 ports for the best gaming experience on next-gen consoles, a sleek, thin design, and an updated webOS experience - all for under $2,000, which is fantastic value for a 2023 OLED display.

Hisense 65-Inch U6 Series 4K TV: was $749.99 now $549.99 at Amazon

If you're looking for a big-screen budget display, you can't get much better than this 65-inch Hisense 4K TV on sale for $549.99. In our Hisense U6 Series review, we praised it for its excellent picture quality at an affordable price. You also get support for both Dolby Vision and HDR10+ for improved colors, plus the Google Assistant for hands-free voice control, and Game Mode Plus for a smooth gaming experience on PS5 and Xbox Series X.

Samsung 65-inch S95C Smart UHD 4K OLED TV: was $3,299.99 now $2,299.99 at Samsung

The S95C isn't just one of the best TVs that Samsung makes; it's one of the best OLED TVs on the market right now, and you can get the 67-inch model for $2,299.99. It's pricey, but our Samsung S95C review awarded a gorgeous display five stars out of five thanks to its exceptional brightness, color volume, and superb gaming support.

Samsung 55-inch The Frame QLED 4K Smart TV (2022): was $1,499.99 now $1,199.99 at Samsung

Samsung's Presidents' Day sale has the best-selling 55-inch The Frame QLED TV on sale for $1,199.99. The gorgeous Samsung The Frame TV transforms into a beautiful piece of art to seamlessly blend into your home's decor and includes customizable bezels, a QLED screen, and smart capabilities.

