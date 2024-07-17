Just hours remain to get your hands on a Dyson Prime Day deal before they're gone for another year

Now that we're on the second and final day of Amazon Prime Day, deals are coming and going quicker than ever, and there's been a surge of new Dyson deals spanning its vacuums, air tech, and beauty tech, taking some of our favorites down to record-low prices.

There's no doubt that Dyson makes some of the best vacuum cleaners out there, and the same applies to the best air purifiers. But it's not every day that we come across a good offer on these popular, premium and pricey products - the Dyson Airwrap being one such example. Behold, there's finally a deal worth your while this Prime Day; you can save $125 on a Dyson Airwrap, taking it to $549.99 from $674.99.

When it comes to Dyson deals, US shoppers are more fortunate than those in the UK, so it might be worth checking out what deals on Dyson dupes Amazon has to offer this Prime Day. You can also check out what Amazon Prime Day vacuum deals are floating around while the sales event lasts.

Today's best Dyson US deals

Dyson V8 Extra Cordless Cleaner Vacuum: was $469.99 now $349.99 at Amazon

Record-low price: Out of Dyson's range of vacuum cleaners, this model is surprisingly one of its most affordable - that being one of the things we praised it for in our 4-star review. The V8 is a solid choice if you're after a cordless vacuum with an impressive suction that won't break the bank. Its versatile design means it can be used as a floor or handheld vacuum, and comes with attachments to help you clean those hard-to-reach places. Though we pointed out its smaller waste bin and long recharge time, the V8 is still a contender this Prime Day.

Dyson V15 Detect Plus Cordless Vacuum: was $749.99 now $549.99 at Amazon

Save $200: Who would venture to guess that a 27% price cut would take one of Dyson's most powerful vacuums to a record-low price? Its LCD screen gives you an insight to your cleaning, informing you how much debris you've picked up. That paired with a 60-minute run time makes the V15 one to watch if you're looking for an advanced performing vacuum.

Dyson Airwrap: was $674.99 now $549.99 at Amazon

Dyson can be a little stingy when it comes to deals on Airwraps, so this offer is a rare find. As well as being able to create voluminous curls it can dry hair quickly so you don't have to rely on a separate hairdryer. This is down to the many attachments it comes with, including a volumizing brush, a smoothing brush to create straighter hairstyles, and a smoothing brush for blow drying. Although a 19% discount may not be a huge saving to you, it sheds a decent $125 off a popular advanced hair styler. Read our full Dyson Airwrap review

Dyson Cool Tower Fan: was $369.99 now $249.99 at Amazon

This Dyson fan does exactly what it says on the box. It's lightweight, easy to set up, and is fairly quiet compared its rival products. For a fan, its initial asking price was something we called out in our review, but with a $120 price drop this means it's now cheaper than Dyson's desk-sized fans. Read our full Dyson Cool Tower Fan review

Dyson Purifier Cool TP4B Purifying Fan: was $549.99 now $349.99 at Amazon

Like Dyson's Tower Fan above, its Purifier is easy to set up and looks great when in use. It can take a little while to cool a whole room, but once you get it going it uses automatic sensors to react to any changes that occur in your home's air quality. We wouldn't usually suggest it if you're restricted to a budget, however, this Prime Day deal knocks 36% off one of the best air purifiers out there.

Dyson Corrale Styler Straightener: was $499.99 now $379.99 at Amazon

Dyson's cordless hair straightener gives you more freedom when it comes to hair styling. We liked how fast it performed when we tested it, noting how well it protects your hair - which was enough for us to forgive its bulky design. We're more likely to see deals on the Corrale straightener unlike the Dyson Airwrap, and this Prime Day there's a 24% price slash. Read our full Dyson Corrale review

