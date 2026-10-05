Currys has launched its latest 'Epic Deals' event, beating the next Amazon Prime Day to the punch. I've looked through it, and it's a mixed bag — there are some really tempting discounts in there, but some areas (especially TV and audio) are very light.

• Browse the full Currys Epic Deals sale

Below, I've picked out the options I think are actually worth paying attention to. There are 27 in total, and there's a good breadth of stuff — if you want to browse through the different categories yourself, you can do that first in our Quick Links.

Otherwise, here are the deals I think you should consider from this early sale.

Computing, Mobile & Gaming

Save £60 Samsung Galaxy Tab S10 Lite 10.9" Tablet: was £369 now £309 at Currys This isn't a huge saving, but if you want a budget tablet with plenty of features, which is capable of running just about anything you can throw at it, here you go — all for a low price. Read more Read less ▼

Save £40 Samsung Galaxy A27 5G - 128 GB: was £319 now £279 at Currys Samsung's budget phone is designed to deliver handy AI features for a really low price — if you want a phone that feels modern but costs way less than the flagships, this has all the features you need. Read more Read less ▼

Save 48% ANKER 2-Port 52.5W USB Type-C Car Charger: was £26.99 now £13.99 at Currys A really useful addition to any car — adding a USB-C port makes it easy to get faster charging from your car, and the classic USB port is great for sat navs, dash cams or anything else that didn't get upgraded to the newer port. Read more Read less ▼

TV & audio

Save 33% Soundcore Boom Go 3i Portable Bluetooth Speaker: was £59.99 now £39.99 at Currys A small, portable speaker from a reliable name for a great price. This is tough, waterproof to an IP68 level, and promises 24 hours of battery life, which is pretty good for a small speaker like this. Read more Read less ▼

Home & small appliances

Save 41% Vax LiftOut Upright Bagless Vacuum Cleaner: was £219 now £129 at Currys The LiftOut design here means you can easily take just the cylinder and tube to clean awkward spaces, such as stairs or cupboards — or use the whole thing together as an upright cleaner. It's a lot of flexibility for this sale price. Read more Read less ▼

Save 43% Breville Halo Flexi VDF130 Dual Zone Air Fryer: was £229.99 now £129.99 at Currys The 11-liter total capacity here makes this such a flexible air fryer for big meals, but it also has dual-zone functionality if you want to cook two smaller items at different temperatures. It has tons of options, and is easy to clean. Read more Read less ▼

Save £250 Proform Sport Smart WiFi Treadmill: was £699 now £449 at Currys Want to keep fit even when the weather's bad? This smart treadmill has a great discount, and can throw speeds of up to 10mph and an incline of up to 10% at you. Read more Read less ▼

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