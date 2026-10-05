I've picked the 27 best gadget discounts in Currys' Epic Deals event — from TVs to coffee makers to laptops to GTA-ready gaming upgrades
Here are the best options in Currys' big sale
Currys has launched its latest 'Epic Deals' event, beating the next Amazon Prime Day to the punch. I've looked through it, and it's a mixed bag — there are some really tempting discounts in there, but some areas (especially TV and audio) are very light.
• Browse the full Currys Epic Deals sale
Below, I've picked out the options I think are actually worth paying attention to. There are 27 in total, and there's a good breadth of stuff — if you want to browse through the different categories yourself, you can do that first in our Quick Links.
Otherwise, here are the deals I think you should consider from this early sale.
Currys Epic Deals quick links
- Browse Computing deals at Currys
- Browse TV & Audio deals at Currys
- Browse Gaming deals at Currys
- Browse Small Appliances deals at Currys
- Browse Mobile deals at Currys
- Browse Home & Outdoor deals at Currys
- Browse Health & Beauty deals at Currys
Computing, Mobile & Gaming
A big screen, good performance from the Snapdragon chip, and plenty of battery life, all in a thin and light laptop — this is great for people who need to work on the go but not be weighed down, especially for this price.
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A 14-inch screen is a good balance between portability and space for working — more space than a 13-inch laptop, but not much more weight or footprint. You've got a good amount of storage and power here too.
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The Dell XPS line is always popular, and this gives you a laptop with a good screen, a nice premium design, and plenty of storage for the price in this case.
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This isn't a huge saving, but if you want a budget tablet with plenty of features, which is capable of running just about anything you can throw at it, here you go — all for a low price.
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Samsung's budget phone is designed to deliver handy AI features for a really low price — if you want a phone that feels modern but costs way less than the flagships, this has all the features you need.
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A really useful addition to any car — adding a USB-C port makes it easy to get faster charging from your car, and the classic USB port is great for sat navs, dash cams or anything else that didn't get upgraded to the newer port.
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A 165Hz monitor with HDR support for under £140 is a pretty great deal. This is a 2560x1440 monitor, and its VA panel means strong black tones.
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An OLED gaming screen for under £400 is always a pretty strong deal — this could be ideal if you're looking to upgrade ahead of GTA 6. It's a 2560x1440 display, and supports HDR, plus has a 240Hz refresh rate.
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Another great upgrade ahead of GTA 6, this surround gaming headset will fully immerse you, with no latency. It should be comfortable for long sessions, as well.
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TV & audio
If you want a small TV that's good quality and has Freely's free streaming channels ready to go out of the box, this is a great option — and Hisense provides years of guaranteed software updates.
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The Frame Pro takes the ever-popular Frame formula and adds better image quality, and a totally wireless connections box — you just have a power cord going to the screen and that's it; everything else goes into a box you can hide away.
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The rich picture quality of OLED, at a smaller size, and now under £1,000 for the latest model. Our LG B6 review rated this TV positively, and it's an especially great gaming upgrade for smaller rooms ahead of GTA 6.
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These are impressive headphones, as you can read in our full Soundcore Space One review. Comfortable, good-sounding and with effective battery life — you can't do much better for this price. And they look pretty premium too.
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In our Soundcore Liberty 5 review we liked these earbuds, but felt that, at full price, they didn't offer quite the value level we wanted. Well, now they've dropped by more than a third, they're looking like pretty good value.
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A small, portable speaker from a reliable name for a great price. This is tough, waterproof to an IP68 level, and promises 24 hours of battery life, which is pretty good for a small speaker like this.
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Home & small appliances
This is a tiny little Nespresso machine that's ideal for compact kitchens, but the great value here is that it comes with the Aeroccino frother so you can go beyond espresso and Americano and all the way to latte.
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Big savings on a device that makes at-home lattes easy, thanks to its 'LatteCrema' system to handle smooth milk or foam. This has a lot of functions in a pretty small space for a full bean-to-cup option.
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Small, cheap Nespresso made easy — this is a great deal. The machine takes multiple different cup sizes, and powers off after a couple of minutes of inactivity to save energy.
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One of Dyson's best-selling models, for a good reason — it's small, easy to use, has good suction power, and is a good price in today's deals.
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Save a third on Dyson's ever-popular cordless vacuum. In our Dyson Cyclone V10 review, we said that despite being older, it offers "excellent suction, even on the lowest power setting, and it's well designed and easy to use". We also said that because new models have improved on it, you should only get it with a significant discount — like this one!
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The LiftOut design here means you can easily take just the cylinder and tube to clean awkward spaces, such as stairs or cupboards — or use the whole thing together as an upright cleaner. It's a lot of flexibility for this sale price.
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Shark's upright includes a Lift-Away design so you can take the cylinder and 'wand' away for flexible cleaning, or in the upright design you have the company's dual-roller system for strong dust pickup.
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The modernization of a classic! The friendly Hetty hoover has been turned into a cordless stick vacuum, in its famous fetching shade of pink. It's convenient, and promises up to 60 minutes of cleaning from a single charge.
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Need an air fryer with lots of room, but also dual trays for different temperatures? This is a great buy for under £200, and has 25% more cooking space than Ninja's regular DualZone fryer.
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The 11-liter total capacity here makes this such a flexible air fryer for big meals, but it also has dual-zone functionality if you want to cook two smaller items at different temperatures. It has tons of options, and is easy to clean.
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Another dual-drawer air fryer, but this time with differently sized drawers, which can be really useful. It's a smart-looking design, and has a bunch of presets to make life easy.
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Want to keep fit even when the weather's bad? This smart treadmill has a great discount, and can throw speeds of up to 10mph and an incline of up to 10% at you.
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Matt is TechRadar's Managing Editor for Home Tech, covering everything from TVs and home theater upgrades, to turntables and headphones, to air fryers and plug-in solar. Matt has over a decade of experience in tech publishing, and previously ran the TV & audio coverage for our colleagues at T3.com, and before that he edited T3 magazine. During his career, he's also contributed to places as varied as Creative Bloq, PC Gamer, PetsRadar, MacLife, and Edge. TV and movie nerdism is his speciality, and he goes to the cinema three times a week. He's always happy to explain the virtues of Dolby Vision over a drink, but he might need to use props, like he's explaining the offside rule.
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