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I've picked the 27 best gadget discounts in Currys' Epic Deals event — from TVs to coffee makers to laptops to GTA-ready gaming upgrades

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Here are the best options in Currys' big sale

A number of products with a logo saying Currys Epic Deals
(Image credit: Currys, Samsung, Dell, Anker, Dyson, Krups, Philips)
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Currys has launched its latest 'Epic Deals' event, beating the next Amazon Prime Day to the punch. I've looked through it, and it's a mixed bag — there are some really tempting discounts in there, but some areas (especially TV and audio) are very light.

Browse the full Currys Epic Deals sale

Below, I've picked out the options I think are actually worth paying attention to. There are 27 in total, and there's a good breadth of stuff — if you want to browse through the different categories yourself, you can do that first in our Quick Links.

Otherwise, here are the deals I think you should consider from this early sale.

Currys Epic Deals quick links

Computing, Mobile & Gaming

Asus Vivobook S16 16" Laptop - Snapdragon X, 256 GB SSD
Save £300
Asus Vivobook S16 16" Laptop - Snapdragon X, 256 GB SSD: was £799 now £499 at Currys

A big screen, good performance from the Snapdragon chip, and plenty of battery life, all in a thin and light laptop — this is great for people who need to work on the go but not be weighed down, especially for this price.

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MSI Modern 14S G3mg-022uk 14" Laptop - Intel Core 5, 512GB SSSD
Save £300
MSI Modern 14S G3mg-022uk 14" Laptop - Intel Core 5, 512GB SSSD: was £899 now £599 at Currys

A 14-inch screen is a good balance between portability and space for working — more space than a 13-inch laptop, but not much more weight or footprint. You've got a good amount of storage and power here too.

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Dell XPS 13 DX13260 13.4" Laptop - Intel Core 5, 512 GB SSD
Save £350
Dell XPS 13 DX13260 13.4" Laptop - Intel Core 5, 512 GB SSD: was £1,099 now £749 at Currys

The Dell XPS line is always popular, and this gives you a laptop with a good screen, a nice premium design, and plenty of storage for the price in this case.

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Samsung Galaxy Tab S10 Lite 10.9" Tablet
Save £60
Samsung Galaxy Tab S10 Lite 10.9" Tablet: was £369 now £309 at Currys

This isn't a huge saving, but if you want a budget tablet with plenty of features, which is capable of running just about anything you can throw at it, here you go — all for a low price.

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Samsung Galaxy A27 5G - 128 GB
Save £40
Samsung Galaxy A27 5G - 128 GB: was £319 now £279 at Currys

Samsung's budget phone is designed to deliver handy AI features for a really low price — if you want a phone that feels modern but costs way less than the flagships, this has all the features you need.

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ANKER 2-Port 52.5W USB Type-C Car Charger
Save 48%
ANKER 2-Port 52.5W USB Type-C Car Charger: was £26.99 now £13.99 at Currys

A really useful addition to any car — adding a USB-C port makes it easy to get faster charging from your car, and the classic USB port is great for sat navs, dash cams or anything else that didn't get upgraded to the newer port.

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Samsung Odyssey G5 LS27CG552EUXXU Quad HD 27" Curved VA LCD Gaming Monitor
Save 22%
Samsung Odyssey G5 LS27CG552EUXXU Quad HD 27" Curved VA LCD Gaming Monitor: was £179 now £139 at Currys

A 165Hz monitor with HDR support for under £140 is a pretty great deal. This is a 2560x1440 monitor, and its VA panel means strong black tones.

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Samsung Odyssey G6 LS27HG612SUXXU Quad HD 27" OLED Gaming Monitor
Save £60
Samsung Odyssey G6 LS27HG612SUXXU Quad HD 27" OLED Gaming Monitor: was £439 now £379 at Currys

An OLED gaming screen for under £400 is always a pretty strong deal — this could be ideal if you're looking to upgrade ahead of GTA 6. It's a 2560x1440 display, and supports HDR, plus has a 240Hz refresh rate.

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Razer Blackshark V2 X 7.1 Gaming Headset for Playstation
Save 20%
Razer Blackshark V2 X 7.1 Gaming Headset for Playstation: was £49.99 now £39.99 at Currys

Another great upgrade ahead of GTA 6, this surround gaming headset will fully immerse you, with no latency. It should be comfortable for long sessions, as well.

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TV & audio

Hisense A6S 43" LED 4K HDR Smart TV With Freely
Save £70
Hisense A6S 43" LED 4K HDR Smart TV With Freely: was £329 now £259 at Currys

If you want a small TV that's good quality and has Freely's free streaming channels ready to go out of the box, this is a great option — and Hisense provides years of guaranteed software updates.

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Samsung The Frame Pro (2026) 55" Neo QLED 4K Art Mode Smart AI TV with Slim Fit Wall Mount
Save £400
Samsung The Frame Pro (2026) 55" Neo QLED 4K Art Mode Smart AI TV with Slim Fit Wall Mount: was £1,699 now £1,299 at Currys

The Frame Pro takes the ever-popular Frame formula and adds better image quality, and a totally wireless connections box — you just have a power cord going to the screen and that's it; everything else goes into a box you can hide away.

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LG B6 48" OLED 4K HDR Smart TV 2026
Save £300
LG B6 48" OLED 4K HDR Smart TV 2026: was £1,299 now £999 at Currys

The rich picture quality of OLED, at a smaller size, and now under £1,000 for the latest model. Our LG B6 review rated this TV positively, and it's an especially great gaming upgrade for smaller rooms ahead of GTA 6.

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Soundcore Space One Wireless Bluetooth Noise-Cancelling Headphones
Save 28%
Soundcore Space One Wireless Bluetooth Noise-Cancelling Headphones: was £88.99 now £64 at Currys

These are impressive headphones, as you can read in our full Soundcore Space One review. Comfortable, good-sounding and with effective battery life — you can't do much better for this price. And they look pretty premium too.

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Soundcore Liberty 5 Wireless Bluetooth Noise-Cancelling Earbuds
Save 35%
Soundcore Liberty 5 Wireless Bluetooth Noise-Cancelling Earbuds: was £99.99 now £64.99 at Currys

In our Soundcore Liberty 5 review we liked these earbuds, but felt that, at full price, they didn't offer quite the value level we wanted. Well, now they've dropped by more than a third, they're looking like pretty good value.

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Soundcore Boom Go 3i Portable Bluetooth Speaker
Save 33%
Soundcore Boom Go 3i Portable Bluetooth Speaker: was £59.99 now £39.99 at Currys

A small, portable speaker from a reliable name for a great price. This is tough, waterproof to an IP68 level, and promises 24 hours of battery life, which is pretty good for a small speaker like this.

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Home & small appliances

Krups Nespresso by Krups XN911NG0 Smart Pod Coffee Machine with Aeroccino Milk Frother
Save 50%
Krups Nespresso by Krups XN911NG0 Smart Pod Coffee Machine with Aeroccino Milk Frother: was £199.99 now £99 at Currys

This is a tiny little Nespresso machine that's ideal for compact kitchens, but the great value here is that it comes with the Aeroccino frother so you can go beyond espresso and Americano and all the way to latte.

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De'longhi Magnifica Evo Bean to Cup Coffee Machine - Silver
Save £180
De'longhi Magnifica Evo Bean to Cup Coffee Machine - Silver: was £529.99 now £349.99 at Currys

Big savings on a device that makes at-home lattes easy, thanks to its 'LatteCrema' system to handle smooth milk or foam. This has a lot of functions in a pretty small space for a full bean-to-cup option.

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De'longhi Nespresso by De'longhi Vertuo Next Coffee Machine
Save 54%
De'longhi Nespresso by De'longhi Vertuo Next Coffee Machine: was £149 now £69 at Currys

Small, cheap Nespresso made easy — this is a great deal. The machine takes multiple different cup sizes, and powers off after a couple of minutes of inactivity to save energy.

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Dyson V8 Cyclone Cordless Vacuum Cleaner
Save 32%
Dyson V8 Cyclone Cordless Vacuum Cleaner: was £349 now £239 at Currys

One of Dyson's best-selling models, for a good reason — it's small, easy to use, has good suction power, and is a good price in today's deals.

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Dyson Cyclone V10 Total Clean Cordless Vacuum Cleaner - Grey & Purple
Save £150
Dyson Cyclone V10 Total Clean Cordless Vacuum Cleaner - Grey & Purple: was £449 now £299 at Currys

Save a third on Dyson's ever-popular cordless vacuum. In our Dyson Cyclone V10 review, we said that despite being older, it offers "excellent suction, even on the lowest power setting, and it's well designed and easy to use". We also said that because new models have improved on it, you should only get it with a significant discount — like this one!

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Vax LiftOut Upright Bagless Vacuum Cleaner
Save 41%
Vax LiftOut Upright Bagless Vacuum Cleaner: was £219 now £129 at Currys

The LiftOut design here means you can easily take just the cylinder and tube to clean awkward spaces, such as stairs or cupboards — or use the whole thing together as an upright cleaner. It's a lot of flexibility for this sale price.

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SHARK Duoclean Lift-Away Upright Bagless Vacuum Cleaner
Save £120
SHARK Duoclean Lift-Away Upright Bagless Vacuum Cleaner : was £319.99 now £199.99 at Currys

Shark's upright includes a Lift-Away design so you can take the cylinder and 'wand' away for flexible cleaning, or in the upright design you have the company's dual-roller system for strong dust pickup.

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Numatic Hetty Quick HTY.100 Cordless Bagged Vacuum Cleaner
Save 33%
Numatic Hetty Quick HTY.100 Cordless Bagged Vacuum Cleaner: was £299 now £199 at Currys

The modernization of a classic! The friendly Hetty hoover has been turned into a cordless stick vacuum, in its famous fetching shade of pink. It's convenient, and promises up to 60 minutes of cleaning from a single charge.

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Ninja 6-in-1 DualZone XL DZ901UKWH 9.5L Air Fryer
Save £50
Ninja 6-in-1 DualZone XL DZ901UKWH 9.5L Air Fryer: was £239 now £189 at Currys

Need an air fryer with lots of room, but also dual trays for different temperatures? This is a great buy for under £200, and has 25% more cooking space than Ninja's regular DualZone fryer.

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Breville Halo Flexi VDF130 Dual Zone Air Fryer
Save 43%
Breville Halo Flexi VDF130 Dual Zone Air Fryer: was £229.99 now £129.99 at Currys

The 11-liter total capacity here makes this such a flexible air fryer for big meals, but it also has dual-zone functionality if you want to cook two smaller items at different temperatures. It has tons of options, and is easy to clean.

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Philips 3000 Series Na352/00 9l Dual Basket Air Fryer - Charcoal Grey & Copper
Save 39%
Philips 3000 Series Na352/00 9l Dual Basket Air Fryer - Charcoal Grey & Copper: was £179.99 now £109.99 at Currys

Another dual-drawer air fryer, but this time with differently sized drawers, which can be really useful. It's a smart-looking design, and has a bunch of presets to make life easy.

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Proform Sport Smart WiFi Treadmill
Save £250
Proform Sport Smart WiFi Treadmill: was £699 now £449 at Currys

Want to keep fit even when the weather's bad? This smart treadmill has a great discount, and can throw speeds of up to 10mph and an incline of up to 10% at you.

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Matt Bolton
Matt Bolton
Managing Editor, Home Tech

Matt is TechRadar's Managing Editor for Home Tech, covering everything from TVs and home theater upgrades, to turntables and headphones, to air fryers and plug-in solar. Matt has over a decade of experience in tech publishing, and previously ran the TV & audio coverage for our colleagues at T3.com, and before that he edited T3 magazine. During his career, he's also contributed to places as varied as Creative Bloq, PC Gamer, PetsRadar, MacLife, and Edge. TV and movie nerdism is his speciality, and he goes to the cinema three times a week. He's always happy to explain the virtues of Dolby Vision over a drink, but he might need to use props, like he's explaining the offside rule.

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