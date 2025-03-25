I use my Echo Pop speaker every day, and I'd jump at the chance to get one nearly 50% off in Amazon's Spring Sale

It's simple, it's easy to use, it's affordable

Amazon's range of smart-home gadgets includes some of the best smart speakers, and there really is an Alexa speaker out there for everyone – and right now you can snag a great deal on the fun and easy-to-use Echo Pop in Amazon's Spring Deals sale.

Amazon's smallest smart speaker is currently on offer in the UK for £22.99 (was £44.99) – that's almost half price. It's also on sale in the US, where it's reduced from $29.99 from $39.99, which is a very respectable 25% saving.

Compared to Amazon's bigger Prime Day sales and even its monster Black Friday event, the Echo Pop has been cheaper. But if you'd rather not wait several months for the change to possibly get your hands on an Echo Pop for a slightly lower price, you'll want to make the most of this spring deal.

Today's best Echo Pop UK deal

Amazon Echo Pop
Amazon Echo Pop: was £44.99 now £22.99 at Amazon

Save 49%: While Amazon's smallest smart speaker has seen slightly bigger price cuts over Black Friday and in the main Prime Day sales, a near 50% discount is still an absolute steal for a smart speaker that packs enough punch to fill a small space. As a basic speaker it does lack some of the advanced features of larger Echo devices, but its ease of use makes it the perfect companion for the less tech-savvy.

Today's best Echo Pop US deal

Amazon Echo Pop
Amazon Echo Pop: was $39.99 now $29.99 at Amazon

Save 25%: If you're in the US you can save $10 on the Echo Pop in Amazon's Spring Sale. We love the Echo Pop for its sleek design and ease of use, but it goes far beyond serving purpose for blasting tunes, enabling you to communicate with other Amazon devices in your home.

Compared to Amazon's other smart speakers, its Echo Pop model is definitely the simplest of models, but still packs a punch when you need a basic speaker to fill a small space. I listen to a lot of music, plus podcasts, and the Echo Pop is a neat little nightstand gadget that provides an adequate listening experience for both music streaming and radio.

Surprisingly, its speaker driver is larger than other Echo speakers (1.95 inches to be exact); however in our Echo Pop review we noted that its sound is most enjoyable between at a volume level between 40-50%.

If audio quality isn't a massive concern for you and you don't want to spend a fortune on a more advanced Alexa speaker, I'd definitely point you in the Echo Pop's direction. Not only is it a safe option if you're after a smart home hub with basic features, it's a great option if you're not the most tech-savvy as it's very simple to set up, making it an ideal first smart speaker.

That said, the Echo Pop can also be integrated with other Echo devices in your home if you have bigger smart home set up that includes security cameras and other devices, and can be used to connect and communicate with other Echo and Ring devices in your home. It's not just a smart speaker, it's a handy daily life companion.

Rowan Davies
Rowan Davies
Editorial Associate

Rowan is an Editorial Associate and Apprentice Writer for TechRadar. A recent addition to the news team, he is involved in generating stories for topics that spread across TechRadar's categories. His interests in audio tech and knowledge in entertainment culture help bring the latest updates in tech news to our readers. 

