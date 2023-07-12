I shop for deals as a living - here's what I'm buying for Amazon Prime Day

Amazon Prime Day has officially arrived with thousands of deals on everything from AirPods, robot vacuums, pillows, tablets, clothing, and more. There are so many offers it can be extremely overwhelming, and that's where I come in.



As a deals editor at Techradar, I shop for sales for a living and have been covering Amazon Prime Day for over five years. I know a good deal from a bad deal and an absolutely fantastic deal when I see one, and I love helping people save money.



I also love to shop (which can be a bad combination), so Amazon Prime Day is one of my favorite events of the year. Below I'm sharing everything I'm buying or have already bought at this year's Amazon Prime Day sale, which includes a mix of smart home devices, appliances, beauty items, and cheap gadgets that are just too good to pass up. All of the items I've listed below are genuinely great deals, with most items down to record-low prices that you won't see again till the next big sale event.



Keep in mind that all offers end tomorrow night at Midnight PST, and you must be an Amazon Prime Member to shop today's sale. You can sign up for a free 30-day trial if you're not already a member.

Amazon Prime Day deals - here's what I'm buying

Amazon Smart Plug: was $24.99 now $12.99 at Amazon

This handy gadget can add smart capabilities to any device in your home, and it's on sale for just $12.99. With over 500,000 positive reviews on Amazon, the smart plug works with Amazon Alexa, so I can turn on lights and appliances using just my voice.

Beckham Hotel Collection Bed Pillows: was $61.37 now $39.79 at Amazon

These queen set of Beckham Hotels pillows are best-sellers at every Amazon holiday sale event, so I'm finally giving in now that they're down to $39.79 for Prime Day. With over 227,000 positive reviews, a 250 thread count, and cooling fibers, these pillows are a great buy at just $6 shy of the lowest-ever price.

Apple Watch SE, 2022 (GPS, 40mm): was $249 now $199 at Amazon

If you're like me and don't need the latest and greatest smartwatch, the Apple Watch SE is a great option, especially now that it's on sale for a record-low price of $199. While the Apple Watch SE lacks many of the bells and whistles found on the Apple Watch 8, it still packs a fast processor, excellent battery life, and new health and fitness features.

Color Wow Dream Coat Supernatural Spray: was $28 now $19.60 at Amazon

This is the viral Prime Day beauty item to buy, and it will be a repeat purchase for me. With over 60,000 positive reviews, the Color Wow Dream Coat spray is on sale for $19.60 - the lowest price we've ever seen. The hair spray keeps frizz at bay with moisture-repellant anti-humidity technology resulting in smooth and silky hair for under $20.

Fullstar Vegetable Chopper: was $39.99 now $23.99 at Amazon

This kitchen gadget is another best-seller that I'm finally pulling the trigger on. The Fullstar vegetable chopper has over 69,000 positive reviews on Amazon and is on sale for $23.99 today - the lowest price we've seen all year. You can chop your favorite veggies in a flash with the four interchangeable blades that allow you to julienne, chop and slice vegetables.

Amazon Basics 4 Piece Packing Travel: was $25.73 now $17.98 at Amazon

Another easy Prime Day buy I can't wait to use on my next trip is these Amazon Basics 4-piece packing cubes, on sale for just $17.98 - the lowest price we've seen all year. You're getting small, medium, large, and slim cubes that feature a mesh top panel so you can quickly identify your items.

All-new Echo Pop: was $39.99 now $17.99 at Amazon

I already own the 3rd-generation Echo Dot, and I can't imagine life without it. The smart speaker plays music, answers any question I throw at it, and tells me the weather forecast - all I have to do is ask Alexa. The compact Echo Pop is Amazon's latest smart speaker and shares all the same features I love about the Echo Dot but in a more compact design. The best part? It's now on sale for just $17.99 - a price too good to pass up.

Bissell Spot Little Green Portable Carpet Cleaner: was $123.59 now $86 at Amazon

This is an item I already own and tell everyone to buy. Have kids or pets? The Bissell Spot portable carpet cleaner can magically erase spills and stains on carpets, couches, and auto interiors like a professional service. Amazon's Prime Day sale has the Little Green Pro down to $86 - the best deal we've seen this year.

Fire TV Stick 4K with Alexa Voice Remote: was $49.99 now $22.99 at Amazon

Need a cheap streaming device to add smart capabilities to a TV? Amazon's Prime Day sale has the Fire TV Stick 4K marked down to $22.99 - a new record-low price. The best-selling Fire Stick allows you to stream your favorite content in 4K Ultra HD resolution with support for Dolby Vision, HDR, HDR10+, and Amazon Alexa for hands-free control, all for $23.

Crest 3D Whitestrips: was $45.99 now $29.99 at Amazon

This is the one item I buy every Prime Day - Crest's 3D Whitestrips. The best-selling teeth whitening strips are rarely on sale, and today's Prime Day deal brings the price down to just $29.99 - $2 shy of the record low. You're getting 44 whitening strips plus a bonus pair of one-hour express strips so you can have a whiter smile in no time.

Blink Mini security camera: was $34.99 now $17.50 at Amazon

I've had my eye on the best-selling Blink Mini for a while now, and now that it's discounted to just $17.50 - I'm adding it to my cart. The Blink Mini is a compact smart indoor security camera that works with Amazon Alexa and alerts your smartphone whenever motion is detected. It's small enough that you can pack it in your suitcase for travel, which is what I plan on doing. Today's Prime Day deal is the lowest price we've ever seen and beats last year's Black Friday offer.

Blink Outdoor Security Camera: was $99.99 now $49.99 at Amazon

I needed an outdoor security camera for cheap, so I jumped on the top-rated Blink Outdoor security camera on sale for a record-low of $49.99 for Prime Day. The blink outdoor is a wireless battery-powered camera that's weather-resistant and includes infrared night vision so you can monitor your home day or night.

Bentgo Kids Brights Bento-Style Lunch Box: was $27.99 now $18.99 at Amazon

I just added this Bentgo Kids lunch box to my cart now that it's on sale for just $18.99 for Prime Day. With over 58,000 positive reviews, the Bento-Style lunch box features five compartments and is leak-proof, drop-proof, dishwasher safe, and comes in several different colors and themes your kiddo will love.

Laneige Lip Sleeping Mask: was $24 now $16.80 at Amazon

Another item I already own and love is the best-selling Laneige lip sleeping mask, which is on sale for $16.80 for Prime Day - the lowest price we've ever seen. Thanks to the antioxidants and vitamin C that provide long-lasting moisture, you can achieve butter-soft and smooth lips overnight.

Amazon Fire HD 8 Tablet (2022): $99.99 $54.99 at Amazon

If you're like me and want a new tablet but don't want to shell out for an iPad, Amazon's Fire tablet lineup is a great alternative, especially now that the Fire HD 8 is on sale for $54.99 - matching last year's record-low Black Friday price. The Amazon tablet packs an 8-inch HD display, has impressive all-day battery life, and works with Amazon Alexa so you can use your voice to make calls, play music, set reminders, and check the weather.

Samsung 55-inch The Frame QLED 4K Smart TV (2022): was $1,497.99 now $987.99 at Samsung

Always on my Prime Day wish list, Samsung's stunning 55-inch The Frame TV is down to $987.99 - the lowest price we've ever seen. The best-selling Samsung Frame TV transforms into a beautiful piece of art to seamlessly blend into your home's decor and includes customizable bezels, a QLED screen, and smart capabilities.

