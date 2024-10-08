I browse Nintendo Switch deals almost every day, here are the best that I've spotted over Amazon Prime Day

Amazon Prime Day is a great chance to pick up a Nintendo Switch console, some games, or a whole range of accessories at reduced prices. As a gaming hardware expert, I've been trawling through the Amazon listings to try and find you the best deals right now.

Cutting right to the chase, some of the very best deals are actually not at Amazon. If you're after a console bundle, the Nintendo Switch Mario Kart 8 Deluxe Bundle is just $299.99 at Best Buy. The Nintendo Switch OLED Mario Kart 8 Deluxe Bundle is then only $299.99 at Best Buy. Both of these options deliver fantastic value and include a top game out of the box.

That's far from everything available over Amazon Prime Day though. You can read on for some of the very best deals that I've spotted on all kinds of games and accessories.

A few of these items are currently available at their lowest-ever prices, which makes them almost unbeatable value.

Not in the US? Scroll down for UK prices and more Nintendo Switch Prime Day deals in your region.

Today's best Nintendo Switch deals

Consoles & bundles

Nintendo Switch Mario Kart 8 Deluxe Bundle: $299.99 at Best Buy

Forget Amazon if you're after a console bundle. The very best deal right now is this Nintendo Switch Mario Kart 8 Deluxe Bundle at Best Buy. For $299.99 you get a Nintendo Switch console, a copy of Mario Kart 8 Deluxe, and a 12-month Nintendo Switch online membership. That's an absolutely killer value.

Nintendo Switch OLED Mario Kart 8 Deluxe Bundle: $299.99 at Best Buy

It's the same story if you would rather splash out for the superior Nintendo Switch OLED, which boasts a better, bigger screen, better speakers, and more internal storage. This bundle nets you the console, Mario Kart 8 Deluxe, and a 12-month Nintendo Switch online membership for the price of the system on its own.

Nintendo Switch: was $299.99 now $278.59 at Amazon

If you would rather get just the console on its own, Amazon does have you covered with this $21.40 saving. Although I think the bundle is still better value, this is one option to keep in mind. UK price: £259 at Amazon

Nintendo Switch Lite (Yellow): $170 at Amazon

The Nintendo Switch Lite is a brilliant pick if you want a value-packed handheld console. Amazon currently has the Yellow edition for $29.99 below its $199.99 RRP, which is a fantastic deal. UK price: £188 at Amazon

Nintendo Switch Lite (Yellow, Renewed): was $178.99 now $153 at Amazon

As always, you can save even more if you're willing to shop Renewed or refurbished. This particular model is in Excellent condition, which means that it does not have any screen scratches or visible cosmetic damage when held 12 inches away.

Games

Metal Gear Solid: Master Collection Vol.1: was $39.99 now $18.98 at Amazon

This is by far one of the best Nintendo Switch game deals right now, as it nets you not just one but five whole games in one modernized collection for a new lowest-ever price. It's the best way to experience the critically acclaimed Metal Gear Solid series on Nintendo Switch. UK price: was £39.99 now £36.57 at Amazon

Lego 2K Drive: was $19.99 now $14.89 at Amazon

Another lowest-ever price here, this time for Lego 2K Drive. This is a great choice for driving game fans or those who love the construction toy and it's the perfect low-cost gift if you're buying for children. UK price: was £22.62 now £19.69 at Amazon

Kingdom Come Deliverance: Royal Edition: was $49.99 now $29.99 at Amazon

Here's a game that you might not expect to be on Nintendo Switch. This gigantic RPG might be one of the most realistic depictions of the medieval world in gaming and is known for its immersive mechanics and grounded story. Although the visuals suffer on Nintendo Switch, its length makes it a good fit for a commute. UK price: was £44.99 now £31.95 at Amazon

Super Mario 3D World + Bowser's Fury: was $59.99 now $52.44 at Amazon

A small saving here, but one that I think is still worth your while. This 3D platformer is one of the best Mario games on Nintendo Switch and a must-have for owners of the system. It also comes bundled with Bowser's Fury, a cute spinoff that boasts its own unique mechanics. UK price: £37.95 at Amazon

Borderlands 3 Ultimate Edition: was $19.99 now $18.89 at Amazon

Another small deal, but a very good price. For under $20, you're getting a huge first-person shooter and a huge amount of its DLC content. There's hours of entertainment here.

Controllers & accessories

CRKD Nitro Deck (Black): was $59.99 now $39.99 at Amazon

I frequently recommend the CRKD Nitro Deck over sales events for one reason: it's just really, really good. This handheld dock beefs up your Nintendo Switch with full-size controls that make playing all kinds of games an absolute dream. Currently matching its lowest-ever price, this is an absolute bargain. UK price: was £49.99 now £44.99 at Argos

CRKD Neo S (Splatter - POPeART Edition): was $49.99 now $39.99 at Amazon

This is the first major deal we've seen on the CRKD Neo S, a brilliant collectible Nintendo Switch controller. I personally quite like this Splatoon inspired edition, but there are loads to choose from currently discounted so be sure to click through all of the options in order to find your favorite. UK price: was £49.99 now £38.99 at Amazon

PowerA Enhanced Wireless Controller for Nintendo Switch (Retro Pikachu): was $59.99 now $39.99 at Amazon

This is the lowest price that we have ever seen on this cute Enhanced Wireless Controller for Nintendo Switch variant by PowerA. It features an adorable old-school design with the Pokémon Pikachu, making it a great Nintendo Switch Pro Controller alternative for those who want to save or are fans of the series.

PDP Afterglow Wireless Nintendo Switch Pro Controller: was $49.99 now $37.49 at Amazon

Hovering just above its lowest-ever price of $36.89, this is a great saving on the PDP Wireless Nintendo Switch Pro Controller. This wireless option features programmable rear inputs plus eye-catching customizable lighting.

SteelSeries Arctis Nova 1P: was $59.99 now $45.59 at Amazon

This budget-oriented wired headset from SteelSeries is a great fit for Nintendo Switch if you enjoy playing in handheld mode. It features a slick white design, comfortable ear cushions, and a durable headband. UK price: was £59.99 now £43.06 at Amazon

SanDisk 256GB Ultra microSD card: was $25.99 now $18.99 at Amazon

If you're looking to expand your Nintendo Switch storage, then this is the deal for you. This 256GB SD card is a perfect match for the system and will give you more than enough space to store a huge library of games. UK price: was £24.53 now £18.92 at Amazon

SanDisk 512GB Ultra microSD card: was $38.98 now $31.99 at Amazon

If you're willing to spend a little more, I would highly recommend this 512GB model. It's the one that I use in my personal Nintendo Switch OLED and has provided me with pretty much all the storage space that I could need on the system. UK price: was £50.64 now £35.12 at Amazon

The Nintendo Switch is Nintendo's latest system and in a pretty unique position on the market. While the company has traditionally favored separate handheld and home consoles, the Nintendo Switch is a hybrid that can fill both roles. It first released back in 2017 and was followed by the Nintendo Switch Lite in 2019, which is smaller and removes the dock functionality.

The Nintendo Switch OLED released in 2021 and is the highest-end model in the line-up. It features a number of improvements compared to the base system, including more internal storage, a larger more vibrant screen, an enhanced kickstand, and better speakers.

If you're after even more Nintendo Switch recommendations, don't miss our guides to the best Nintendo Switch games, best Nintendo Switch controllers, best SD cards for Switch, or best Nintendo Switch accessories.

