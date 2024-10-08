Hurry: Galaxy Z Flip6 drops in price to just $469.99 with a trade-in at Samsung

Samsung's latest foldable smartphone is a real treat, and for a limited time only you can get the Galaxy Z Flip6 for as little as $469.99 (was $1,219.99). The discount is made up of two parts: a $100 discount and up to $650 in trade-in credit on compatible devices.

Thanks to Prime Day we're seeing a lot of tech deals like this thanks to the rival Samsung Two Day sale. The deal essentially gives you the 512GB model for the price of the 256GB one. The phone is also unlocked so you can use it with any mobile provider you like. As a further treat, every purchase of the phone gives customers 30% off watches and buds from Samsung so there are plenty of options for cheap accessories too.

Today's best Samsung Galaxy Z Flip6 deal

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip6: was $1,219.99 now $469.99 with trade-in credit at Samsung

The Samsung Galaxy Z Flip6 shows how far flip phone technology has come. This incredible deal gives you a $100 discount as well as up to $650 in trade-in credit. This means you get a phone as well as any other Samsung tech you like the look of. The Flip6 has a durable IP48 dust and water-resistant build and AI features that improve picture quality.

In our Samsung Galaxy Z Flip6 review we waxed lyrical about the "undeniable power, professional-grade software, and the peace of mind that comes with improved durability and years of Android upgrades ahead."

68 hours of music listening and 23 hours of video watching are delivered from the 4,000mAh battery. Considering we're talking about a flip phone, the Flip6 is remarkably portable and lightweight. It's also brilliantly durable thanks to its IP48 dust rating and water resistance.

We've got a full overview of the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 6 in case you want to delve deeper into the specs. You can also go for something more affordable with one of our best cheap phones. More broadly, head over to our best phones guide where we've compared all the options from different manufacturers.

