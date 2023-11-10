Black Friday is two weeks away - shop the 40 best deals I recommend right now

The 2023 Black Friday deals event is now just two weeks away, and while the old adage was that you could only find the very best offers on Black Friday itself, that is not the case anymore.



Excellent Black Friday deals are available right now thanks to a host of retailers that have already launched sales, like Walmart, Best Buy, Target, Lowe's, and Amazon. That means you can score a record-low price today and spread out your holiday shopping. Below, I've listed all the top Black Friday sales around the web, followed by today's 40 best deals I recommend on TVs, kitchen appliances, Apple devices, vacuums, laptops, mattresses, and gift ideas.



Some highlights from today's deals - all of which include record-low prices - are the all-new Apple Watch 9 on sale for $349 (was $399) at Amazon, this 65-inch 4K smart TV from Hisense, marked down to a stunning price of $499.99 (was $1,199) and the viral Bissell Little Green carpet cleaner on sale for $89 (was $123.59) at Walmart.



Remember that most of today's Black Friday deals include best-ever prices, and Best Buy even has a price match guarantee. So, if the price of an item goes lower during the holiday season, the retailer will match it.

Today's best Black Friday sales

Today's 40 best Black Friday deals to shop now

Kasa Smart Plug Mini: was $29.99 now $21.99 at Amazon

Lowest price: Grab the handy Alexa-enabled Kasa Smart Plug for a record-low price of $21.99 at Amazon. Great for upcoming holiday decor, the four-pack of smart plugs allows you to add voice control to any outlet, so you can turn on and off lights and appliances completely hands-free or with the compatible Kasa app.

Chamberlain Smart Garage Control: was $29.98 now $22 at Amazon

Best-seller: The handy Chamberlain smart garage control allows you to open and close your garage from anywhere, and the best part? It's on sale for just $22. You can also set a schedule to make sure your garage is always closed at night and receive notifications anytime your garage door is opened or closed.

Fullstar Vegetable Chopper: was $39.99 now $23.99 at Amazon

Best-seller: The Fullstar vegetable chopper has over 60,000 positive reviews and was a best-seller at last year's Black Friday sale. You can chop your favorite veggies in a flash with the four interchangeable blades that allow you to julienne, chop, and slice vegetables. Today's early Black Friday deal brings the price down to just $23.95.

Fire TV Stick 4K with Alexa Voice Remote (2023): was $49.99 now $29.99 at Amazon

Lowest price; Stream your content in 4K resolution with the all-new Fire TV Stick 4K, which is marked down for the first time for $29.99 - the lowest price we've ever seen. The best-selling Fire Stick allows you to stream your favorite content in 4K Ultra HD resolution with support for Dolby Vision, HDR, HDR10+, and Amazon Alexa for hands-free control.

Blink Mini security camera (3 cameras): was $99.98 now $39.98 at Amazon

60% discount: The Blink Mini is always a best-seller at holiday sales like Black Friday, and Amazon has the three-camera bundle on sale for $39.99, thanks to Amazon's massive 60% discount. The indoor HD camera features two-way audio and night vision and alerts your smartphone whenever motion is detected.

Ember Temperature Control Smart Mug: was $149.95 now $109.95 at Best Buy

Great gift idea: The Ember smart mug is always a best-selling gift, and Best Buy's early Black Friday sale has it in stock and on sale for $109.95. The 10-ounce Ember mug keeps your coffee hot and allows you to set your preferred drinking temperature for up to an hour and a half.

23andMe Health + Ancestry Service DNA Test: was $229 now $129 at Amazon

Lowest price: A unique Christmas gift idea, you can save $100 on the best-selling 23andMe DNA test, bringing the price down to a record low of $129. The DNA kit includes ancestry service plus more than 150 DNA-based online reports on health predispositions, carrier status, and traits with just one test that you can take at home.

Hisense 65-Inch U6K Series mini-LED 4K TV: was $799.99 now $499.99 at Amazon

New record-low price: The U6 Series TVs are Hisense's least expensive models with mini-LED backlighting, and this limited-time deal cuts $300 off the 65-inch version. That's a great price for a TV this size with not just a bright mini-LED backlight but a QLED display, full-array local dimming, and support for Dolby Vision and HDR10+ high dynamic range. Jump on this deal before it's gone.

Samsung 75-inch The Frame QLED 4K Smart TV (2022): was $2,999 now $1,949 at Walmart

$1,050 discount: Samsung's stunning The Frame TV is always a Black Friday best-seller, and Walmart has this 75-inch model on sale for the lowest price of $1,949. The best-selling Samsung Frame TV transforms into a beautiful piece of art to seamlessly blend into your home's decor and includes customizable bezels, a QLED screen, and smart capabilities.

Samsung 75-inch 4K Smart Tizen TV (2022): was $749.99 now $579.99 at Best Buy

Best-seller: This Samsung Crystal 4K smart TV was a best-seller at last year's Black Friday sale, and Best Buy currently has the 75-inch model on sale for a record-low price of $579.99. This 4K UHD TV packs a solid 'Crystal' UHD 4K processor, an easy-to-use Tizen operating system, and full HDR support - all for under $600, which is an incredible deal.

LG C3 65-inch OLED TV (2023): was $ 2,499.99 now $1,599.99 at Best Buy

Top-rated TV: You can get the all-new 65-inch LG C3 OLED TV on sale for $1,599.99 at Best Buy. That's a whopping $900 discount and the lowest price we've ever seen. The stunning OLED TV features a brilliant picture with bright colors and powerful contrast thanks to LG's latest Alpha9 Gen6 chip. Plus, you're getting four HDMI 2.1 ports for next-gen consoles, a sleek, thin design, and an updated webOS experience - all for under $2,000, which is a fantastic value for a 2023 OLED display.

TCL 65-inch S4 S-Class 4K UHD HDR LED Smart TV: was $529.99 now $399.99 at Best Buy

Cheap big-screen TV: Another big-screen budget display in today's early Black Friday deals, Best Buy has the TCL 65-inch 4K smart TV on sale for a stunning price of just $399.99. The TCL S4 Series TV packs 4K Ultra HD Resolution, Dolby Vision, HDR10, DTS Virtual: X, and the Google TV Smart operating system with Chromecast built-in - all for under $500.

Samsung 55-inch S90C Smart UHD 4K OLED TV: was $2,499.99 now $1,297.99 at Walmart

TechRadar's best OLED TV: The S90C is our best-rated OLED TV, and it's down to a record-low price of $1,297.99 at Walmart. Don't be mistaken in thinking this is the inferior set, however, as it's still one of the best OLEDs you can buy right now. Our Samsung S90C review awarded this one five stars out of five, praising its gorgeous picture and gaming features. It's not as bright as the 95C, and its sound is a little weaker also, but it's a fantastic choice in its own right that anyone would be happy to have in their living room.

Insignia 50-inch F30 Series HD 4K Smart Fire TV: was $299.99 now $199.99 at Amazon

Lowest price: The best-selling Insignia 50-inch TV features 4K HD resolution, smart capabilities with the Fire operating system, and a voice remote with hands-free Alexa, so you can use your voice to control your TV. Today's early Black Friday deal from Amazon brings the price down to a record-low of only $199.99.

LG A2 48-inch OLED TV: was $1,299.99 now $549.99 at Best Buy

$750 discount: Best Buy has the 48-inch LG A2 OLED TV on sale for a record-low price of $549.99. Named as one of our best OLED TVs and rated four out of five stars in our LG A2 review, it packs an Alpha α7 Gen5 processor that delivers sharp images and great upscaling from HDR, and Dolby Vision HDR support makes the most of movies and TV. LG's smart software is also excellent, and the included Magic remote allows you to navigate your TV seamlessly.

Fitbit Luxe: was $149.95 now $79.95 at Amazon

TechRadar's best fitness tracker: The Fitbit Luxe was named TechRadar's best fitness tracker thanks to its stylish design, excellent activity tracking, and up to five days of battery life. Amazon's early Black Friday sale just dropped the ultra-thin activity tracker down to $79.95. That's just $2 more than the record-low price and the best deal we've seen all year.

Apple AirTag 4 pack: was $99 now $86.88 at Amazon

Rare deal: The Apple AirTag is the best-selling gadget on Amazon, and it rarely gets discounted, but just ahead of Black Friday, Amazon has the 4-pack on sale for $86.88 - the lowest price we've seen in months and the best deal you can find right now. If you tend to misplace your keys, luggage, or wallet, just attach the AirTag to anything you don't want to want to lose, and your iPhone will locate the item.

Apple AirPods (2nd Generation): was $129 now $69 at Walmart

New record-low price: The best deal from Walmart's Black Friday sale is back, for now. You can get the 2nd generation AirPods on sale for a stunning price of just $69 – the lowest price we've ever seen and incredible value for a pair of Apple's superb earbuds. If you want some new AirPods and don't need them to be the latest model, this Black Friday deal is highly recommended.

Apple AirPods Pro 2: was $249 now $189 at Walmart

Lowest price: One of the most popular Black Friday deals is Apple's best-selling AirPods Pro 2, and Walmart currently has the earbuds on sale for a record-low price of $189.99. Compared to the AirPods 2 and 3, the AirPods Pro 2 feature active noise cancellation, improved audio quality, and a wireless charging case that provides more than 24 hours of battery life.

Apple Watch Series 9: was $399.99 now $349 at Amazon

Record-low price: The Apple Watch 9 was just released in October, and Amazon's early Black Friday deals have the smartwatch down to a record-low price of $349. The Apple Watch 9 is more powerful than ever thanks to the S9 SiP chip, which delivers a brighter display and 18 hours of battery life. You also get advanced health and safety features, GPS technology, and a new double-tap feature that allows you to use your Apple Watch without touching the display.

Apple Watch Series 9 (45mm): was $429.99 now $379 at Walmart

New record-low price: If you're looking for a bigger display, Walmart's Black Friday sale also has the 45mm Apple Watch 9 on sale for $379, its lowest price yet. The Apple Watch 9 is more powerful than ever thanks to the S9 SiP chip, which delivers a brighter display and 18 hours of battery life. You also get advanced health and safety features, GPS technology, and a new double-tap feature that allows you to control your Apple Watch without touching the display.