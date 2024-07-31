Better than Prime Day? Best Buy is blowing out tech gadgets - deals starting at $17.99

While Amazon's Prime Day sale has come and gone, Best Buy is bringing back its best deals, which are on Amazon's top-selling smart home devices. That means if you didn't pick up a handy gadget during Prime Day, Best Buy is giving you a second chance, and dare I say, the prices are better than Amazon's.



• Shop Best Buy's full sale



Amazon devices are always popular during Prime Day, thanks to record-low prices on Fire TVs, Echo smart home displays, tablets, Blink security cameras, Ring Doorbells, and Fire TV Sticks. Today's Best Buy sale includes those products with prices that match the record-low we saw during Prime Day, and some items are even discounted further. Some highlights include the all-new Blink Mini 2 security camera on sale for just $19.99, the Ring Video Doorbell marked down to $49.99, and Toshiba's 55-inch 4K Fire TV for only $239.99.



Keep in mind that all of today's Best Buy deals aren't currently on sale at Amazon. In fact, you won't find these discounts outside of holiday sales like Prime Day or Black Friday, so you should take advantage now before it's too late.

Better than Prime Day: the 16 best deals

All-new Echo Pop: was $39.99 now $17.99 at Best Buy

Looking to buy a smart speaker for a small space? Best Buy's tech sale includes the Echo Pop for just $17.99 - the cheapest Echo device you can buy right now. For that money, you're getting a compact smart speaker with Alexa built-in, so you can play music, ask questions, and check the weather completely hands-free.

All-new Blink Mini 2: was $39.99 now $19.99 at Best Buy

The Blink Mini 2 was just released in March, and Best Buy has the security camera on sale for just $19.99 - $10 cheaper than the previous lowest-ever price. The compact security camera features updates such as 1080p HD live view, night view in color with a built-in spotlight, and a wider field of view.

Echo Dot (5th generation): was $49.99 now $24.99 at Best Buy

The best-selling Echo Dot is 50% off at Best Buy, now on sale for $24.99. The latest model, Echo Dot, offers an improved audio experience, plus a new temperature sensor and all the handy features from Alexa, like playing music, answering questions, and checking the weather completely hands-free.

Fire TV Stick Lite with Alexa Voice Remote: was $29.99 now $14.99 at Best Buy

Best Buy has the Fire TV Stick Lite on sale for just $14.99 – the same record-low price we saw during Amazon Prime Day. This budget streaming player features an Alexa voice remote and allows you to enjoy tens of thousands of channels, apps, and Alexa skills.

Fire TV Stick 4K with Alexa Voice Remote: was $49.99 now $24.99 at Best Buy

Stream your content in 4K resolution with the Fire TV Stick 4K, which is marked down to a record-low price of $24.99 at Best Buy. The best-selling Fire Stick allows you to stream your favorite content in 4K Ultra HD resolution with support for Dolby Vision, HDR, HDR10+, and Amazon Alexa for hands-free control.

Fire TV Stick 4K Max: was $54.99 now $34.99 at Best Buy

This is the lowest price we've seen for Amazon's premium streaming device, The Fire TV Stick 4K Max, which streams the same content and is the same quality as the standard 4K version, but the extra power inside means faster performance when navigating apps. Plus, it uses WiFi 6 technology to give you a more stable and consistent streaming experience.

Blink Video Doorbell: was $49.99 now $29.99 at Best Buy

Best Buy has the top-rated Blink Video Doorbell on sale for $29.99 - just $2 more than the record-low price we saw during Prime Day. The Blink doorbell alerts you when motion is detected and features infrared night video and two-way audio.

Ring Video Doorbell: was $99.95 now $49.99 at Best Buy

The Ring Video Doorbell is down to just $49.99 thanks to Best Buy's massive 50% discount. The smart doorbell features advanced motion detection and allows you to see, hear, and speak to anyone from your phone or computer. The Ring also integrates with Amazon Alexa to send alerts to your Echo devices.

Ring Stick Up Cam Battery HD Security Camera: was $99.99 now $54.99 at Best Buy

Get the Ring Stick Up Cam for $54.99, which is $5 less than the record-low price we saw during Amazon's Prime Day sale. The Alexa-enabled security camera features motion-activated notifications and two-way talk and can be placed indoors or outdoors.

Blink Outdoor 4 Security Camera: was $99.99 now $39.99 at Best Buy

The 4th generation outdoor security camera features two-way audio, a two-year battery life, and works with Amazon Alexa for hands-free control. Best Buy has the Blink outdoor security camera on sale for $39.99, which is the lowest price we've ever seen.

Amazon Echo Show 8: was 129.99 now $84.99 at Best Buy

If you're looking for a smart home display, Best Buy's tech sale has the 3rd generation Echo Show 8 on sale for $84.99 - $10 more than the cheapest price. The eight-inch display allows you to make calls, watch movies, check the weather, and control compatible smart home devices completely hands-free thanks to Alexa compatibility.

Amazon Fire 7 Kids Edition: was $109.99 now $54.99 at Best Buy

The Amazon Fire 7 Kids tablet is on sale for $54.99, which matches the Prime Day record-low price. The seven-inch tablet features easy parental controls, a kid-proof case, and a year of Amazon Kids Unlimited, which gives you access to apps, games, books, videos, and more.

Amazon Fire HD 8 Tablet (32GB): was $99.99 now $49.99 at Best Buy

The best-selling Fire HD 8 tablet packs a 30% faster processor than the previous version for speedy performance, an eight-inch HD display tablet, and an impressive 13 hours of battery life. Today's deal from Best Buy is a new record-low price.

Insignia 32-inch F20 Series HD smart TV (2023): was $129.99 now $79.99 at Best Buy

Best Buy's cheapest TV deal is this 32-inch Insignia HD smart TV on sale for just $79.99 – an unheard-of price. This is a fantastic deal if you're looking to add a smaller display to an extra bedroom. While the Insignia F20 Series lacks 4K resolution, it offers the Fire TV experience built-in and an Alexa voice remote.

Toshiba 55-inch C350 Series 4K UHD Smart Fire TV (2023): was $429.99 now $239.99 at Best Buy

At an incredible price, Best Buy has this 55-inch 4K smart TV from Toshiba on sale for just $239.99 - the lowest price we've ever seen. The 2023 display packs Dolby Vision HDR and HDR10+, hands-free control with Amazon Alexa, and a bezel-less design, giving you a more viewable screen area.

Insignia 65-inch F30 Series 4K UHD Fire TV: was $549.99 now $369.99 at Best Buy

If you're looking for a bigger display, Best Buy has the Insignia 65-inch 4K smart TV down to a stunningly low price of just $369.99. This big-screen TV is feature-packed with 4K Ultra HD resolution, DTS studio sound, access to the Fire TV experience, and a handy Alexa voice remote to control your TV completely hands-free.

See more bargains in our back to school sales hub, and look forward to upcoming discounts at the 2024 Labor Day sales event.