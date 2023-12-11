An LG OLED TV for under $600? This holiday deal is really happening

If you’re looking for a holiday gift for someone special or just want to gift yourself one of the best OLED TVs at incredible savings, this LG A2 OLED TV for $599 is a deal not to be missed. It’s rare to find an OLED TV for under $1,000, and this Best Buy deal knocks the 48-inch LG A2 down to just $50 shy of the record-low price we saw during Black Friday.

In our LG A2 review, we found that it delivered the key picture quality benefits that OLED TVs are known for, specifically deep and detailed blacks and rich yet well-defined colors. It has limited brightness compared to other OLEDs, such as the LG C3, and it lacks the high-end gaming features found on that model, but for just $599, you’re still getting a great deal here.

Anything else to know about the LG A2? It supports the Dolby Vision and HLG high dynamic range formats, uses LG’s webOS 22 smart TV interface for streaming, and is controlled using the company’s innovative magic remote. And even though it didn’t make our list of the best gaming TVs, it still has an impressively low 10ms input lag when in game mode.

Is this deal not quite what you're looking for? You might also want to check out our guides to the best Christmas sales in the US for even more great holiday and Christmas gift ideas.

LG A2 48-inch OLED TV: was $1,299.99 now $599.99 at Best Buy

One of the best holiday TV deals is the 48-inch LG A2 OLED TV on sale for $599.99 at Best Buy. That's a whopping $700 discount and an incredible price for an OLED display. Named as one of our best OLED TVs and rated four out of five stars in our LG A2 review, it packs an Alpha α7 Gen5 processor that delivers sharp images and great upscaling from HDR, and Dolby Vision HDR support makes the most of movies and TV. LG's smart software is also excellent, and the included Magic remote allows you to navigate your TV seamlessly.

More Holiday sales