Amazon UK Spring Sale: the 44 best deals I'd buy before the sale ends tomorrow

The Amazon Spring Deal Days sale has been running all week and there have been some solid savings up for grabs on smart home tech, headphones, TVs, laptops, and more. Before the sale ends tomorrow, then, I've rounded up the 44 best deals still available that I recommend buying.

Offers that have stood out to me include the Amazon Kindle for £79.99 (was £94.99), which is a return to the lowest-ever price for the latest version of the popular and excellent value-for-money ereader. Given how rare Kindle deals seem to be these days, this is a great time to buy if you don't want to wait until Prime Day.

Other highlights include the excellent Sony WH-1000MX4 Wireless Headphones for £177.99 (was £229), the top-rated LG C4 55-inch OLED TV for a record-low price of £899 (was £1,199), and the handy Fitbit Inspire 3 for £59.99 (was £84.99).

I'm surprised how many of these lowest-ever prices are available in the Amazon sale, given that this time of the year is usually very quiet when it comes to deals. If you're looking for a cheeky bargain or wondering if now is the time to buy that item on your wishlist, check out the full sale and my hand-picked top 44 deals below.

Remember that these deals are only available until the end of the day on March 31.

Amazon Spring Sale - the 44 best deals

Ring Battery Video Doorbell: was £99.99 now £59.99 at Amazon The latest wireless Ring Doorbell has been discounted back to its lowest-ever price after this £40 price cut. We've tested more advanced versions and have been impressed with the video quality and night vision colour, but it's a shame that some of this device's value is usable exclusively with a Ring Protect subscription. However, if you're fine with paying for a subscription or already using a Ring-based home security system, it'll be worth the cost.

Ring Outdoor Camera: was £89.99 now £44.99 at Amazon This deal has the Ring Stick Up Cam on sale for £44.99 – that's its lowest price ever. The Alexa-enabled security camera features motion-activated notifications and two-way talk. It can be placed outdoors thanks to the weather-resistant design and a battery life of six to twelve months.

Blink Outdoor: was £89.99 now £29.99 at Amazon Amazon has a massive discount on this wireless outdoor security camera as part of its early Spring Deal Days sale. You get 1080p HD video, motion detection, and the option of two-way talk through the Blink app. A two-year battery life also means you can have the camera set up and running for a good amount of time. Of course, there's Alexa compatibility too, so you can see through cameras using your Echo Show or other displays. You can also add up to three extra cameras to get an impressive bundle for the price if you want to get started with an easy-to-use home security system.

Blink Video Doorbell: was £59.99 now £29.99 at Amazon Amazon's latest sale has the Blink Video Doorbell down to £29.99 – another return to a record-low price. The Blink Video Doorbell is a cheap and easy way to get alerts to your phone when motion is detected or when guests are at your door. It features infrared night video, long-lasting battery life, compatibility with other smart devices and displays, and two-way audio to speak to visitors.

Blink Mini 2: was £34.99 now £17.99 at Amazon The new Blink Mini 2 has a couple of nice upgrades compared to the previous model, including an in-built spotlight, night view in colour support and the option to use it outdoors with the weather-resistant adaptor. Aside from that, it offers the same raft of security features such as motion detection, two-way audio and smartphone app integration. This offer is the same record-low price from Black Friday, so it's a wise time to buy outside of the major sales events.

Amazon Kindle: was £94.99 now £79.99 at Amazon The newest version of the standard Kindle is on sale for the same record-low price I last saw on Black Friday so this is a good chance to pick it up if you missed out in November. It's a basic ereader, but it still boasts a six-week battery life and space for thousands of books. Given it's considerably cheaper than the Paperwhite, this is clearly a better pick for the infrequent reader after a more budget-friendly option. It's still a solid option, though, with a 6-inch glare-free display, fast page turns and an adjustable front light to help you read in all environments.

Amazon Kindle Colorsoft: was £269.99 now £219.99 at Amazon The Kindle Colorsoft is down to its lowest price as part of Amazon's Spring Sale. As Amazon's first and only colored Kindle, it's a must-have for people who love reading travel guides, graphic novels, and other genres with a lot of images and photographs. It's USB-C and wireless charging compatible, lasting up to 8 weeks on a full battery. Grab it now if you'd rather not wait a couple more months for another price drop on Prime Day.

Amazon Kindle Scribe: was £329.99 now £249.99 at Amazon The Kindle Scribe has been discounted a handful of times since its release and this is one of the least exciting ones as we've seen it for as low as £215 in the past. Nevertheless, it combines some of the best features of the Kindle Paperwhite, such as the glare-free and auto-adjusting display, along with the option to take notes, comment on documents, and doodle using the included stylus pen. Our Kindle Scribe review was down on some missing features that have been added in recent updates, so now this is better value for a multi-functional device.

Amazon Fire TV Stick HD: was £39.99 now £24.99 at Amazon Amazon's new version of the standard Fire TV Stick is now the cheapest it's ever been making this is an affordable way to add or upgrade the essential smart features in your TV, including access to streaming apps in HD, Alexa voice controls and the ability to control other smart home devices. As we said in our Fire TV Stick review, this is a decent option if you're looking to upgrade your streaming setup on the cheap.

Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K: was £59.99 now £34.99 at Amazon As the name suggests, the Fire TV Stick 4K streams shows and movies on your TV in ultra-high 4K resolution. It's a good offer for a solid streaming stick that comes with access to all the major apps and supports voice controls through Alexa. Be aware, though, that the previous generation version has been as low as £22.99 before - but that was about three years ago. Chances of seeing that price again are slim as this discount seems to be the new normal for the upgraded streaming stick and the old version has been discontinued from sale.

Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K Max: was £69.99 now £44.99 at Amazon Another streaming stick, another return to its lowest price. This is the newest version of Amazon's premium streaming device and only the third offer I've seen since it launched. The Fire TV Stick 4K Max streams the same content in the same quality as the standard 4K version, but the extra power inside means you get faster performance when navigating apps and searching for shows. Plus, it uses WiFi 6E technology to give you a more stable and consistent streaming experience.

Amazon Echo Pop: was £44.99 now £22.99 at Amazon The Amazon Spring Sale includes the Echo Pop for just £22.99. This is the cheapest Echo device you can buy right now and one that we found was a fun, if somewhat basic, option in our Echo Pop review. For the money, however, you get a compact smart speaker with Alexa built-in, so you can play music, ask questions, and check the weather completely hands-free. Note that this did fall to £17.99 on Black Friday, but it's still a decent buy at £23.

Amazon Echo Spot: was £79.99 now £54.99 at Amazon Amazon's updated Echo Spot smart clock has been available for a while now and here's a chance to bag a decent price cut – even if it's been £10 cheaper in the past. As well as a time display and wake-up alerts, this compact bit of kit can play music, check the weather and control other smart devices throughout your home.

Amazon eero 6 Mesh Wi-Fi Router: was £229.99 now £149.99 at Amazon Mesh Wi-Fi systems sound like a fancy and complex bit of tech, but they're effectively just a way to improve or expand Wi-Fi coverage around your home – especially if you live in a larger space. This set gets you three additional routers with modern Wi-Fi 6 at a massively reduced price – in fact, this is just £10 more than the cheapest I've ever seen this set. You can connect these to your existing modem and spread them around your home to eliminate dead zones.

Amazon Fire TV 40-inch 2-Series HD TV: was £299.99 now £179.99 at Amazon Amazon's early offers from the Spring Deal Days sale include this 40-inch display on sale for a record-low price of £179.99. While the Amazon 2-Series TV is just a basic HD display, you get smart capabilities with the Fire TV experience and Amazon Alexa on board for hands-free control at a bargain price. It's far from the best TV in the world, but if you need something small and basic for the kitchen or a kid's room then this is fine for the job.

Samsung DU8070 43-inch 4K TV: was £369 now £249 at Amazon Samsung's lineup of Crystal UHD TVs aren't some of the biggest and best out there, but they are capable and affordable displays for general everyday viewing. This 43-inch model is down to a tempting low price in the Amazon Spring Sale if you want a small and modern TV that supports a high-quality 4K resolution and supports all of the most popular streaming apps. It's a good option as a second screen for the kitchen, bedroom or a kid's room where you don't need all the fancy features of a premium TV.

Amazon Fire TV 50-inch 4-Series 4K TV: was £499.99 now £299.99 at Amazon The 50-inch Amazon Fire TV is the mid-sized version of the budget-friendly 4-Series range and it's now down to its lowest-ever price. It is also available in 55 and 43-inch alternatives, both of which are also discounted to the lowest prices yet. The impressive 4K resolution delivers excellent clarity and picture quality for TV shows, movies, sports and general viewing. All major streaming apps are ready to go, too, plus there's voice control support through Alexa. It's an all-around solid TV for the price that I'd buy if I needed an affordable and capable display.

Amazon Fire TV 50-inch Omni QLED Series 4K TV: was £649.99 now £399.99 at Amazon Amazon's Fire TV Omni QLED Series is a big step up in the otherwise cheap and cheerful range of smart TVs. This set boasts premium features including a QLED display, HDR, Dolby Vision, local array dimming and HDMI 2.1 support to deliver a top-quality picture for all-around viewing and gaming. It's not always easy to find a TV of this size and with these high-end features for under £400, so it's an excellent buy for the budget-conscious without compromising on quality.

LG C4 55-inch OLED TV: was £1,199 now £899.98 at Amazon We think that the LG C4 OLED is the best TV you can buy and Amazon now has the 55-inch model down to a record-low price in its Spring Sale. This premium display boasts a fantastic ultra-high definition 4K picture with vibrant colors, rich contrast and HDR support for improved lighting. Gaming features are strong, too, with low latency, 120Hz support and G-Sync compatibility for a smooth and responsive experience on current-gen consoles.

Amazon Fire HD 8: was £99.99 now £54.99 at Amazon A new version of the Amazon Fire HD 8 tablet was only released in October and discounts have been rare. It's been as low as £49.99 over Black Friday, so this offer in the Amazon Spring Sale comes pretty close. While not the most powerful tablet out there, the Fire HD 8 has what you need to cover the essentials, such as web browsing, sending emails, watching videos and a little light gaming. Battery life is impressive at up to 13 hours, so it's good to take on the go or if you're just chilling on the couch.

Amazon Fire HD 10: was £149.99 now £94.99 at Amazon The Amazon Fire HD 10 sports one of the largest screens from across the range, making content look nicer and easier to see. Plus, it has a convenient 5MP front-facing camera for taking calls as you move. It all comes together to provide a slightly faster and more appealing way to use a tablet while still keeping costs down and providing handy Alexa support. Best of all, today's offer is a return to the record-low price.

Amazon Fire Max 11: was £249.99 now £154.99 at Amazon I can't get too excited by this Amazon Fire Max 11 deal as it has been down to £129 in previous sales. Still, it remains one of the more affordable tablet options right now with a 2.2GHz octa-core chip (paired to 4GB RAM), which the manufacturer claims makes it almost 50% faster than its closest tablet. A sharp 11-inch 1200 x 2000 display, Dolby Atmos audio, and up to 14 hours of battery life round out a promising spec sheet – even though it's been much cheaper before today.

Amazon Fire 7 Kids Edition Tablet: was £114.99 now £69.99 at Amazon The newest version of Amazon's cheapest Kids Edition tablet is the Fire 7. It's now on sale for £69.99 - that's just £10 more than the lowest price ever for this particular model. We said in our Fire 7 Kids Edition review that it's one of the best devices for small hands and surprisingly capable for the cost. It features up to 10 hours of battery life and includes a kid-proof case with a built-in stand and access to over 20,000 apps, games, books, videos, audiobooks, and educational content.

Amazon Fire HD 10 Kids Pro: was £199.99 now £139.99 at Amazon If your children are of the age where they're after something a bit more capable when it comes to tech, then this Amazon Fire HD 10 Kids Pro is a solid upgrade. Again, it has all of the parental controls, safety features and protective measures of the smaller versions but has a larger screen, sleeker design, more capabilities and better performance. Those work together to make the experience smoother and more grown-up.

Sony WH-1000MX4 Wireless Headphones: was £229 now £177.99 at Amazon The Sony WH-1000MX4 are older now but they are still some of the best over-ear headphones ever. These wireless Sony cans package together top-notch audio, excellent comfort, and effective noise cancellation all at a reasonable price point that's about £100 less than the newer Sony XM5 that are only a minor upgrade. We still rate these as the best headphones for most people, exactly because you can find them at a price like this during major sales.

Bose QuietComfort Headphones SC: was £319.95 now £188.95 at Amazon If you want affordable over-ears that don't compromise on quality then consider these Bose QuietComfort Headphones. I've been using a pair for a long time now and rate them highly. As with the Ultra version, you get impressive noise cancellation, top-tier audio quality and 24 hours of battery life but in a much more affordable package.

Bose QuietComfort Ultra Headphones: was £449.95 now £329.95 at Amazon The fantastic Bose QuestComfort Ultra Headphones were £20 cheaper on Black Friday, but this is still a great deal considering that there's a clear step up in sound compared to other premium cans. Superbly detailed and energetic sound meets the best noise cancellation you can get right now, in a light and comfortable design.

Fitbit Inspire 3: was £84.99 now £59.99 at Amazon The discount may be small but the Fitbit Inspire 3 is an excellent value-for-money device for newcomers or those curious about the usefulness of exercise tracking. The battery lasts for a lengthy ten days and the tracker is packed with features and content that a beginner needs to get started. Even more so at this price, which is just £1 more than the cheapest it's ever been.

Oura Ring Gen 3 Horizon: was £249 now £199 at Amazon The Oura Gen 3 is an older smart ring now but it's still a great buy if you're looking for a wearable on a budget. The design is a little bulkier than the Gen 4 but you still get sleep, stress, and blood oxygen tracking - which are the essentials. This particular model also features the new Oura app, which makes tracking the 20 biometrics that this model can capture easy.

Sonos Roam 2: was £179 now £139 at Amazon Here's a great low price for the highly-rated Sonos Roam 2 – one that's just £10 more than the record-low. Even though it's a smaller speaker it still offers fantastic sound, good looks, and neat extras like voice controls. The Roam 2's precision-engineered drivers provide size-defying clarity and bass, while it still manages to be waterproof and dustproof, and easy to carry around.

Sonos Era 100: was £249 now £199 at Amazon This updated Sonos Era 100 currently sits in the top spot as our favorite speaker here at TechRadar and it's now back to its cheapest price yet. It offers terrific audio quality for its small size with a rich soundscape and strong bass. It's also versatile so you can connect to it via Bluetooth, Wi-Fi, or an aux cable and fire music to it from multiple streaming services. The hefty starting price was the only off-putting factor in our Sonos Era 100 review, but this discount makes it a great buy as an all-around home speaker.

Anker PowerCore Essential 20,000: was £39.99 now £24.99 at Amazon This is a handy and affordable power bank from the popular and well-rated Anker brand. It boasts a sleek and slim design that makes it easy to carry around, while it still can recharge many mobiles up to three times over. There are also multiple ports that allow you to charge two devices at once, which is a nice added convenience at this low price.

Samsung Galaxy Tab S9 FE: was £449 now £349 at Amazon A whole £100 off a budget-centric tablet isn't to be sniffed at, particularly as the Samsung Galaxy Tab S9 FE has 128GB of storage and a sizeable 10.9-inch screen with a resolution of 2304 x 1440 so it looks great for streaming shows on the move or simply sketching out some fun designs via the S Pen stylus – which is included. Speedy and lightweight too, it’s an easy one to recommend if you like the Samsung way of doing things.

Ninja Foodi Max Dual Zone Air Fryer: was £239.99 now £179.99 at Amazon The Ninja Foodi Max Dual Zone has two drawers with a 9.5L capacity and six functions that include max crisp, air fry, roast, bake, reheat, and dehydrate so you can cook in a variety of different ways. Each basket can be used independently, with the option to set different timings and temperatures or have them match or sync up. It’s the kitchen appliance that you’ll wonder how you lived without and it's a solid deal following this discount that brings it back to its record-low price.

Shark Stratos Cordless Stick Vacuum Cleaner: was £399.99 now £249.99 at Amazon Here's a great low price for this impressive bundle featuring the appliance we awarded 4.5 stars out of five in our Shark Stratos Cordless Stick Vacuum Cleaner review. I can't praise these vacuums enough for the Anti Hair Wrap tech that's saved me so much time unclogging the brush roll compared to my old vacuum. Flexology makes it a good option for reaching under furniture and this upgraded Stratos version boasts anti-odour tech and CleanSense IQ that automatically adjusts suction power to tackle tougher areas of dirt. On top of all that, battery life is an impressive 60 minutes.

Ninja Foodi StaySharp Knife Block: was £169.99 now £119.99 at Amazon I've got one of those AnySharp knife sharpeners to keep my kitchen knives up to scratch but if you want to go all the way with a convenient knife block with a build-in sharpener then this is a great price for a premium set from Ninja that matches the previous record-low. You'll never suffer from dull knives again with this extremely handy kitchen gadget, with its five-piece set of stainless knives and included paring scissors.

Oral-B iO3 Electric Toothbrush: was £160 now £59.99 at Amazon The iO range is usually a more expensive option in Oral-B's range of electric toothbrushes, but this is a decent deal on the entry-level option that's back to its cheapest price ever. It doesn't boast many high-end features but it has the basic ones you really need to brush your teeth effectively and efficiently, including a two-minute timer and a visible pressure sensor. Plus, you get a bonus toothbrush head and a travel case included for free.

Philips OneBlade: was £54.99 now £34.99 at Amazon The Philips OneBlade 360 is a quick, simple and affordable electric razor that's suitable for a wide variety of face and body grooming needs. It's now down within £5 of the cheapest price I've ever seen making it a great buy before the end of the sale. This bundle includes the handle as well as one extra blade, an adjustable comb, and a USB-A charging cable.

Lenovo IdeaPad Chromebook Duet: was £369.99 now £269.99 at Amazon Display - 11 inches

Processor - MediaTek Kompanio 838

RAM - 8GB

Storage - 128GB We're big fans of the Lenovo Chromebook Duet at TechRadar so definitely want to share this super-cheap deal on the flexible 11-inch ChromeOS laptop that brings it down to a record-low price for this configuration. In our very positive Lenovo Chromebook Duet review, we thought the original version offered an excellent balance between tablet portability and Chromebook flexibility, while the day-long battery life is a huge boost for those who are always on the go. The configuration on sale has 8GB of RAM and 128GB of storage so it should offer strong everyday performance and enough storage for your essential files and applications.