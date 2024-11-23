Act fast! You can get a PS5 Slim for the lowest price ever ahead of Black Friday

There was a time when PlayStation 5’s were simply just hard to find, but quite surprisingly, Amazon just rolled out an early Black Friday discount on the most affordable edition. Right now, the PlayStation 5 Slim is down to just $424 (originally $499), and the PS5 Slim Digital Edition is just $374 (originally $449), which represents a 15% discount on either.



• Shop Amazon's full Black Friday sale

Whether you opt for a disc drive or the all-digital PS5, it’s the lowest price we’ve tracked. Considering the PS5 Pro just launched, it’s not shocking to see a discount, but this is a tremendous savings that makes the affordable PS5’ – and the ones that are easier to display – even more affordable.

It also might be a sign that more PlayStation discounts are ahead of us as we officially hit Cyber Week. Additionally, if you’re a Prime member, you’ll score free, fast shipping and can get to playing – Astro Bot, anyone? – even faster.

Black Friday PS5 Slim deal

Sony PlayStation 5 Slim Digital Edition: was $449 now $374 at Amazon A PS5 Slim Digital Edition for just $374 – yes, a PlayStation 5 for under $400 – is simply a stunning deal, and there is no telling how long it will last. As long as you're alright without a disc drive, you can't go wrong as it delivers the classic PS5 experience in a slimmer form factor, and a DualSense Controller comes in the box.

Sony PlayStation 5 Slim: was $499 now $424 at Amazon With a disc drive, you can play either physical games or the digital route with the standard PlayStation 5 Slim. You can also access any PS5-capable titles, plus select tiles for previous consoles. This way, you can play your Sony favorites, and you'll get the mighty DualSense Controller included in the box. Further, it's down to the lowest price we've ever tracked at $424 on Amazon.

While the PlayStation 5 Slim and PS5 Slim Digital Edition are much smaller than the original PS5, there is no reduction in power. So suffice it to say, you'll get an excellent gaming experience on either of these consoles, including smooth playback and impressive graphics ... especially for optimized titles.

The real win here, especially with this deal, is a bigger bang for your buck, considering the 15% instant discount on both models. Plus, you'll have a much easier time finding a home for these next to, under, or near your TV. You also get the excellent DualSense controller in the box with either.

You can see TechRadar Gaming's full review of the PS5 here and why it earned four and a half stars. However, if you want to score the PS5 at a discount, you'll want to act fast, as there is no telling how long this deal will last.

More of today's Black Friday sales in the US