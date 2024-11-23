Act fast! You can get a PS5 Slim for the lowest price ever ahead of Black Friday
Plus, save even more on the Digital Edition
There was a time when PlayStation 5’s were simply just hard to find, but quite surprisingly, Amazon just rolled out an early Black Friday discount on the most affordable edition. Right now, the PlayStation 5 Slim is down to just $424 (originally $499), and the PS5 Slim Digital Edition is just $374 (originally $449), which represents a 15% discount on either.
• Shop Amazon's full Black Friday sale
Whether you opt for a disc drive or the all-digital PS5, it’s the lowest price we’ve tracked. Considering the PS5 Pro just launched, it’s not shocking to see a discount, but this is a tremendous savings that makes the affordable PS5’ – and the ones that are easier to display – even more affordable.
It also might be a sign that more PlayStation discounts are ahead of us as we officially hit Cyber Week. Additionally, if you’re a Prime member, you’ll score free, fast shipping and can get to playing – Astro Bot, anyone? – even faster.
Black Friday PS5 Slim deal
A PS5 Slim Digital Edition for just $374 – yes, a PlayStation 5 for under $400 – is simply a stunning deal, and there is no telling how long it will last. As long as you're alright without a disc drive, you can't go wrong as it delivers the classic PS5 experience in a slimmer form factor, and a DualSense Controller comes in the box.
With a disc drive, you can play either physical games or the digital route with the standard PlayStation 5 Slim. You can also access any PS5-capable titles, plus select tiles for previous consoles. This way, you can play your Sony favorites, and you'll get the mighty DualSense Controller included in the box. Further, it's down to the lowest price we've ever tracked at $424 on Amazon.
While the PlayStation 5 Slim and PS5 Slim Digital Edition are much smaller than the original PS5, there is no reduction in power. So suffice it to say, you'll get an excellent gaming experience on either of these consoles, including smooth playback and impressive graphics ... especially for optimized titles.
The real win here, especially with this deal, is a bigger bang for your buck, considering the 15% instant discount on both models. Plus, you'll have a much easier time finding a home for these next to, under, or near your TV. You also get the excellent DualSense controller in the box with either.
You can see TechRadar Gaming's full review of the PS5 here and why it earned four and a half stars. However, if you want to score the PS5 at a discount, you'll want to act fast, as there is no telling how long this deal will last.
More of today's Black Friday sales in the US
- Amazon: TVs, smart home & air fryers from $12.99
- Apple: AirPods, iPads, MacBooks from $89.99
- Best Buy: $1,000 off 4K TVs, laptops & headphones
- Cheap TVs: smart TVs at Best Buy from $69.99
- Christmas trees: top-rated trees from $54.99
- Dell: best-selling Inspiron & XPS laptops from $279.99
- Dreamcloud: mattress deals from $349 + free shipping
- Holiday: decor, lights, Christmas trees & PJs from $10.99
- Home Depot: 40% off tools, appliances & furniture
- Lowe's: holiday decor, appliances & tools from $17.31
- Nectar: up to 50% off all mattresses
- Nordstrom: 46% off boots, coats, jeans & jewelry
- Samsung: $1,500+ off TVs, phones, watches & appliances
- Target: save on furniture, tech & clothing
- Walmart: cheap TVs, robot vacs, furniture & appliances
More of today's Black Friday sales in the UK
- Amazon: up to 68% off toothbrushes and TVs
- AO: savings on games consoles and appliances
- Argos: up to 50% off toys, Lego, TVs and gifts
- Boots: up to 50% off Dyson, Oral-B and Philips
- Currys: early deals on TVs, appliances, laptops
- Dell: laptops, desktops, monitors from £299
- Dyson: up to £150 off
- Ebay: up to 50% off refurbished tech
- EE: up to £600 off Samsung and Apple
- John Lewis: up to £300 off appliances and TVs
- LG: £1,000 or more off TVs and appliances
- Samsung: up to £600 off TVs, phones and tablets
- Very: up to 30% off phones, appliances & clothing
Get the best Black Friday deals direct to your inbox, plus news, reviews, and more.
Sign up to be the first to know about unmissable Black Friday deals on top tech, plus get all your favorite TechRadar content.
Jacob Krol is the US Managing Editor, News for TechRadar. He’s been writing about technology since he was 14 when he started his own tech blog. Since then Jacob has worked for a plethora of publications including CNN Underscored, TheStreet, Parade, Men’s Journal, Mashable, CNET, and CNBC among others.
He specializes in covering companies like Apple, Samsung, and Google and going hands-on with mobile devices, smart home gadgets, TVs, and wearables. In his spare time, you can find Jacob listening to Bruce Springsteen, building a Lego set, or binge-watching the latest from Disney, Marvel, or Star Wars.