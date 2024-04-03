14 best tech deals at Amazon UK - save on laptops, air fryers, earbuds and more

Last month's Amazon Spring Sale may have been gone, but the retailer still offers a vast number of daily deals that are just as good as those included in major sales events. So, I've searched through the latest batch of tech deals at Amazon UK and picked out X of the best that are available right now.

Top of my list are the Sony WF-C500 for £47.50. These best-selling high-quality earbuds have stayed around this price for a few weeks now and are well-worth picking up as they are terrific value for money.

You can also get this Tefal Easy Fry Dual Zone Digital Air Fryer for £119.99 - a bargain price for a capable two-drawer air fryer that's now even more affordable compared to its more premium rivals.

And then there's this Philips One Electric Toothbrush for only £19.99, which is a super-cheap price for an electric toothbrush that has all the basic features you need and a solid 90-day battery life.

There are even a few Amazon devices slashed to record-low prices, so it's a good chance to pick up a Ring Doorbell or the Amazon eero mesh Wi-Fi router if you don't want to wait for the members-only Amazon Prime Day sale in July.

Today's 14 best deals at Amazon UK

Sony WF-C500: <a href="https://target.georiot.com/Proxy.ashx?tsid=8428&GR_URL=https%3A%2F%2Famazon.co.uk%2Fgp%2Fproduct%2FB09FKGJ1CB%2Fref%3Dox_sc_act_title_1%3Fsmid%3DA3P5ROKL5A1OLE%26psc%3D1%26tag%3Dhawk-future-21%26ascsubtag%3Dhawk-custom-tracking-21" data-link-merchant="Amazon UK"">was £90 now £47.50 at Amazon

We already called these earbuds 'great value for money' in our <a href="https://www.techradar.com/reviews/sony-wf-c500" data-link-merchant="techradar.com"" data-link-merchant="Amazon UK"">Sony WF-C500 review – and that was at the full asking price. At almost half price, we think they're an absolute steal and then some. Yes, 20 hours of battery can be bettered – but 10 hours from the buds alone certainly can't at this new low price point. They're also light and comfortable, providing an exciting, musical sound. Oh, and this is a return to the cheapest price ever - sounds perfect.

Tefal Easy Fry Dual Zone Digital Air Fryer: <a href="https://target.georiot.com/Proxy.ashx?tsid=8428&GR_URL=https%3A%2F%2Famazon.co.uk%2FTefal-Dehydrate-Non-Stick-Dishwasher-EY901840%2Fdp%2FB0CGJQSBQ7%3Ftag%3Dhawk-future-21%26ascsubtag%3Dhawk-custom-tracking-21" data-link-merchant="Amazon UK"">was £179.99 now £119.99 at Amazon

This dual basket air fryer from Tefal is more affordable than similar-sized models from the bigger brands and even better value for money now it's available for a record-low price. You can use the two drawers separately and sync their cooking times to finish simultaneously or combine them as a single 8.3L basket to cook larger portions using one of the eight pre-programmed settings.

eufy BoostIQ RoboVac 15C Max: <a href="https://target.georiot.com/Proxy.ashx?tsid=8428&GR_URL=https%3A%2F%2Famazon.co.uk%2FBoostIQ-Connected-Super-Thin-Self-Charging-Medium-Pile%2Fdp%2FB07R5R7XF6%3Ftag%3Dhawk-future-21%26ascsubtag%3Dhawk-custom-tracking-21" data-link-merchant="Amazon UK"">was £239.99 now £149.99 at Amazon

Robot vacuums don't have to be demonstrably expensive and £90 off this budget model from eufy proves it. It's a great buy for a small to medium-sized home with hard floors and carpets thanks to the BoostIQ that adapts to different surfaces. Controls are simple through a connected smartphone app, which also allows you to set up schedules or control the vacuum with voice commands.

Ring Video Doorbell + Echo Pop: <a href="https://target.georiot.com/Proxy.ashx?tsid=8428&GR_URL=https%3A%2F%2Famazon.co.uk%2FRing-Doorbell-Amazon-Introducing-Charcoal%2Fdp%2FB0C6R4SGDD%3Ftag%3Dhawk-future-21%26ascsubtag%3Dhawk-custom-tracking-21" data-link-merchant="Amazon UK"">was £144.98 now £59.99 at Amazon

This is a big discount on a great smart doorbell starter bundle that includes a wireless battery-powered Ring Video Doorbell Plus and an Echo Pop smart speaker. They combine well together, allowing you to send notifications to the speaker when your doorbell is pressed. That's on top of all the usual smart speaker functions. This £85 saving brings the combo down to just £10 away from the Black Friday deal - plus, it's the <a href="https://target.georiot.com/Proxy.ashx?tsid=8428&GR_URL=https%3A%2F%2Famazon.co.uk%2Fring-video-doorbell-by-amazon%2Fdp%2FB0931VRJT5%3Ftag%3Dhawk-future-21%26ascsubtag%3Dhawk-custom-tracking-21" data-link-merchant="Amazon UK"" data-link-merchant="Amazon UK"">same price as buying a Ring Doorbell by itself so you might as well take the free smart speaker with it.

Sony WH-1000MX4: <a href="https://target.georiot.com/Proxy.ashx?tsid=8428&GR_URL=https%3A%2F%2Famazon.co.uk%2FSony-WH-1000XM4-Cancelling-Wireless-Headphones-Black%2Fdp%2FB08C7KG5LP%3Ftag%3Dhawk-future-21%26ascsubtag%3Dhawk-custom-tracking-21" data-link-merchant="Amazon UK"">was £249 now £199 at Amazon

The Sony WH-1000MX4 are a little older now but they are still some of the best over-ear headphones you can buy today. These wireless Sony cans combine top-notch audio, excellent comfort and effective noise cancellation all for a reasonable price that's £80 lower than the newer Sony XM5. We still rate these as the <a href="https://www.techradar.com/news/audio/portable-audio/best-headphones-1280340" data-link-merchant="techradar.com"" data-link-merchant="Amazon UK"">best headphones for most people, exactly because you can find them at a price like this nowadays.

Philips One Electric Toothbrush: <a href="https://target.georiot.com/Proxy.ashx?tsid=8428&GR_URL=https%3A%2F%2Famazon.co.uk%2FPhilips-One-Battery-Toothbrush-Electric%2Fdp%2FB0B9H4Y3LQ%3Ftag%3Dhawk-future-21%26ascsubtag%3Dhawk-custom-tracking-21" data-link-merchant="Amazon UK"">was £29.99 now £19.99 at Amazon

This Philips One is one of the cheapest electric toothbrushes you can buy right now. It doesn't boast many fancy features outside of a useful timer that ensures you clean your teeth effectively and efficiently. A single AAA battery will keep it going for up to 90 days, while the sleek design and travel case make it easy to take with you.

Toshiba UIF3D 50-inch Fire TV: <a href="https://target.georiot.com/Proxy.ashx?tsid=8428&GR_URL=https%3A%2F%2Famazon.co.uk%2Fdp%2FB0B6PV6NQT%3Ftag%3Dhawk-future-21%26ascsubtag%3Dhawk-custom-tracking-21" data-link-merchant="Amazon UK"">was £329 now £289 at Amazon

Fire TVs are generally affordable options that best suit those on a budget needing a display for general everyday viewing. This 50-inch Toshiba Fire TV hits that sweet spot nicely with decent picture quality thanks to support for ultra-HD resolution and HDR 10 for better lighting and colours. Plus, it can access all major streaming apps with just a button press or a voice command. It's a solid overall option for under £300.

Shark Stratos Corded Stick Vacuum Cleaner: <a href="https://target.georiot.com/Proxy.ashx?tsid=8428&GR_URL=https%3A%2F%2Famazon.co.uk%2FShark-Stratos-Cleaner-HZ3000UKT-Anti-Odour%2Fdp%2FB0B93WHZDV%3Ftag%3Dhawk-future-21%26ascsubtag%3Dhawk-custom-tracking-21" data-link-merchant="Amazon UK"">was £249.99 now £199 at Amazon

Prefer a corded vacuum or want to save a little more money? This model is nearly identical to the cordless Stratos and slightly cheaper while sacrificing portability for a little extra power. The same super-useful Shark features are included, such as the Anti Hair Wrap to keep the brush roll unclogged, Flexology to more easily navigate under furniture and Anti Odour capabilities to offer a more thorough clean - especially for pet owners.

Samsung Galaxy Tab A9: <a href="https://target.georiot.com/Proxy.ashx?tsid=8428&GR_URL=https%3A%2F%2Famazon.co.uk%2Fdp%2FB0CMD75DHX%3Ftag%3Dhawk-future-21%26ascsubtag%3Dhawk-custom-tracking-21" data-link-merchant="Amazon UK"">was £209 now £179 at Amazon

You can now get a welcome £30 discount on the latest Samsung Galaxy Tab A9 at Amazon. Compared to the manufacturer's premium Tab S range, this version has a less powerful processor, a smaller 8.6-inch screen, and only 128GB of storage, so expect slightly slower performance and struggles with games or multitasking. However, if you only need a very basic tablet for light use – including general browsing, emails, and watching videos – then it's up to the task and very affordable.

Asus Chromebook Plus: <a href="https://target.georiot.com/Proxy.ashx?tsid=8428&GR_URL=https%3A%2F%2Famazon.co.uk%2FASUS-Chromebook-CX3402CBA-i3-1215U-Operating%2Fdp%2FB0CFM5SG9B%3Ftag%3Dhawk-future-21%26ascsubtag%3Dhawk-custom-tracking-21" data-link-merchant="Amazon UK"">was £399.99 now £259.99 at Amazon

This Asus Chromebook Plus offers an impressive amount of power for the price. It includes 8GB of RAM and an Intel i3 processor, which will dramatically boost performance, boot times, and load times. There's also a decent 128GB of storage, and battery life is excellent, at 10 hours per single charge. That's more than enough to last a full working day. At around £250, it's one of the <a href="https://www.techradar.com/uk/news/the-best-laptop-deals" data-link-merchant="techradar.com"" data-link-merchant="Amazon UK"">best laptop deals for school or college and a bargain as a home laptop for light use and everyday tasks.

Xbox Wireless Controller: <a href="https://target.georiot.com/Proxy.ashx?tsid=8428&GR_URL=https%3A%2F%2Famazon.co.uk%2Fdp%2FB087VLP2RT%3Ftag%3Dhawk-future-21%26ascsubtag%3Dhawk-custom-tracking-21" data-link-merchant="Amazon UK"">was £54.99 now £36.99 at Amazon

There's good news if you want to get some local multiplayer on the go or pick up a new gamepad as multiple colour variants of the latest Xbox Wireless Controller are available from £36.99 at Amazon. This well-loved and easy-to-use controller is compatible with most Bluetooth-enabled devices, such as Xbox Series X and Xbox Series S consoles, PCs, tablets, and mobile phones. This is a good price to bite on as we've only seen these controllers for a couple of quid less in the past.

GoPro Hero12 Black: <a href="https://target.georiot.com/Proxy.ashx?tsid=8428&GR_URL=https%3A%2F%2Famazon.co.uk%2Fgp%2Fproduct%2FB0CF3VVTLG%2Fref%3Dox_sc_act_title_1%3Fsmid%3DA3P5ROKL5A1OLE%26psc%3D1%26tag%3Dhawk-future-21%26ascsubtag%3Dhawk-custom-tracking-21" data-link-merchant="Amazon UK"">was £399 now £349 at Amazon

You can now get a £50 discount on the GoPro Hero12 Black for a limited time at Amazon, bringing it down to within £10 of the previous record-low price. It's a terrific price for our favourite action cam that can shoot impressively stable ultra-wide video and photos in 4K with HDR support. A version with an accessory bundle is also on sale for £50 more, which gets you some useful extras such as a hand grip, head strap, rechargeable battery, and carry case. Price check: <a href="https://www.awin1.com/awclick.php?awinmid=22479&awinaffid=103504&clickref=hawk-custom-tracking&p=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.currys.co.uk%2Fproducts%2Fgopro-hero12-black-4k-ultra-hd-action-camera-black-10254951.html" data-link-merchant="currys.co.uk"" data-link-merchant="Amazon UK"">£399.99 at Currys

Amazon eero 5 Pro mesh Wi-Fi Router: <a href="https://target.georiot.com/Proxy.ashx?tsid=8428&GR_URL=https%3A%2F%2Famazon.co.uk%2Feero-pro-mesh-wi-fi-system%2Fdp%2FB07WFJCSYX%3Ftag%3Dhawk-future-21%26ascsubtag%3Dhawk-custom-tracking-21" data-link-merchant="Amazon UK"">was £119.99 now £59.99 at Amazon

If you need a step up in Wi-Fi quality at home then Amazon's brand of eero mesh Wi-Fi routers could be one way to solve your problems – especially now this last-generation model is a steal at £10 more than it's cheapest price ever. It offers a simple and reliable way to get a complete Wi-Fi connection throughout your home, mitigating any troublesome dead zones and expanding coverage to locations far from the main router.