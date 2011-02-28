The formula for creating the ViewSonic VG2436wm-LED appears simple and straightforward. The panel measures 24-inches on the diagonal with a native resolution of 1920 x 1080 pixels and LED backlights.

The screen attaches to the base using a VESA mount, so you can choose to screw the panel to your office wall if you want to keep your desktop tidy and clear of clutter.

ViewSonic has arranged the mains power connector, audio jack, DVI-D and VGA connectors in a neat row across the back of the screen. The audio connection powers the stereo 2-Watt speakers which do a competent job. It's a shame that ViewSonic hasn't included HDMI, but we can live without this feature.

The base offers the full range of tilt, swivel, height and pivot adjustments. We have to offer a word of warning, as ViewSonic doesn't supply any pivot software, so you'll be relying on your graphics drivers to do the job. Provided they are up to the task, you can then select an option in the OSD to rotate the menus and options by 90 degrees.

The 16:9 aspect ratio has become commonplace and we are all used to seeing these screens in landscape mode, but the height of the screen is startling when you rotate it to portrait mode.

Setting up the display is quick and simple using the standard ViewSonic four-button OSD controls. We were surprised to see that brightness was set at 100 per cent. This is usually a recipe for disappointment, but the picture of the VG2436wm-LED looked good straight out of the box.

Apart from the non-existent HDMI, the only other missing feature is a series of preset profiles in the set-up menu, but we were perfectly happy with the quality of the picture anyway.

The ViewSonic has a relatively basic set of features. However, we were impressed that the stand offers a full range of adjustments and the low price is very appealing.

