It's not cheap for a compact, but it isn't a gimmick. It works!

With its bulbous styling and bulky 12.4x6.8x2.6cm dimensions, the Fujifilm FinePix REAL 3D W1 certainly isn't the prettiest of compact cameras. But as it's the first camera of its kind we can forgive it for not being small and chic, and its aluminium frame certainly is sturdy.

The W1 lets you shoot 3D images and view them on its 2.8-inch LCD, without the need for 3D glasses. To create the 3D images, the camera uses Fujifilm's 'Real 3D Lens System'.

This layers together two images to create the 3D effect, so the camera is equipped with two 10-megapixel sensors and two Fujinon lenses.

The 3D images the camera captures are incredibly impressive, but you have to get your viewing angle correct to take full advantage. When using the 3D two-shot function, the W1 saves the two images as one 3D picture so you can edit it, which we found most useful with macro shots where the effect can be overwhelming.

3D images are mostly a point-and-shoot affair. There are Parallax Control buttons on the back to adjust images before or after shooting, though the automatic control is very good too.

There's an Individual Shutter mode, which combines two shots taken at the same time, and an Interval Shooting mode which uses two shots from the left-hand lens from different viewpoints while on a moving vehicle such as a car or a train, so you can get 3D images of long-distance views.

The camera takes 2D images too, and makes good use of the dual lenses. Advanced 2D Mode lets you take two different shots simultaneously, and with Tele+Wide Shooting, it's possible to take a closeup or wider picture by changing the lens settings.

Colour mode lets you take the same scene with different colour, as well as mono, settings.

Like most modern compacts, the W1 takes 2D movies, and being a 3D camera, goes one better and does them in 3D too. An 8-inch 3D picture viewer and 3D printing service are available separately.

