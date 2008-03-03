Canon EF-S 60mm f/2.8 USM Macro review

A no-brainer for adding to even crowded gadget bags, it's the perfect partner for an Canon EOS 400D

Many macro lenses are bulky, taking up more room in your gadget bag than you'd like, and weighing you down in the process.

By comparison, the Canon EF-S 60mm is as small and light as the average prime lens of the same focal length. Specially designed for the EOS 400D, it's at home with the camera.

While you can switch between Auto and Manual focus mode on the lens body, it replicates Nikon's AF-S trick of offering manual override in Autofocus. Other similarities include near-silent focusing and a fixed front element, though the Canon proved noticeably slower in focusing than the Nikkor.

With a 60mm focal length you have to get close to your subject, but the Canon focuses down to 0.2 metres and you'll be rewarded with brilliantly sharp and detailed images.