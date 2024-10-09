The best iPad Prime Day Deals: big savings on iPad Air, iPad Pro, and iPad mini models

Amazon's second Prime Day event of the year is in full swing, and we're seeing plenty of great deals being offered on many of the best iPads.

For instance, the iPad 10.2 (2021) – aka the best cheap tablet money can buy – is now available for a record-low $199.99 (was $329), while the iPad mini (2021) is down to just $349.99 (was $499) at Amazon.

Below, we've rounded up the best iPad deals to consider adding to your basket this Prime Day. Bear in mind that many of these deals will expire at midnight on October 9, so act fast if you're interested in picking up an Apple slate.

The best Prime Day iPad deals

iPad 10.2 (2021): was $329 now $199.99 at Amazon

Amazon has discounted the iPad 10.2 (2021) – also known as the iPad 9th-generation – to a record-equaling low price for Prime Day. Despite its age, this iPad offers a gorgeous 10.2-inch screen with True Tone technology, decent battery life (we got around 10 hours in our testing), and it'll also continue to be supported with software updates until at least 2027. Put simply, the iPad 10.2 (2021) is the best iPad if you're on a budget, and we don't expect to see Amazon's $199.99 price bettered in the coming months.

iPad mini (2021): was $499 now $349.99 at Amazon

The Apple iPad mini is a fantastic all-rounder. The powerful A15 Bionic chip delivers all the performance most people need, while the 8.3-inch Liquid Retina display is small enough to make the device beautifully portable. This display has True Tone support, P3 wide color, and ultra-low reflectivity, so it looks great wherever you're using it. A discount of $150 brings it down to its lowest-ever price.

iPad 10.9 (2022): was $349 now $299 at Amazon

Apple slashed the recommended starting price of the iPad 10.9 (2022) to $349 earlier this year, but Amazon has now dropped that figure even further. It's great value for money at this price if you need an all-around tablet. We said Apple's latest base-level tablet is a big upgrade over the previous generation model in our iPad 10.9 (2022) review, with a larger Liquid Retina display, a new A14 Bionic chip, improved cameras, USB-C support, and a sleek design.

iPad Air 11-inch (2024): was $599 now $547 at Amazon

The new iPad Air is the closest thing you can get to an iPad Pro without having to pay upwards of $1,000 / £1,000, which is why we believe it's the best iPad for students in 2024. For almost half the price of Apple's professional-grade iPad, you'll get a beautiful Liquid Retina display, a MacBook-level M2 chipset, a landscape-oriented front-facing camera, and landscape stereo speakers with spatial audio. Granted, this Amazon isn't a great one, but $547 is still the best price you'll find for the new iPad Air.

iPad Pro 13-inch (2024): was $1,299 now $1,198 at Amazon

If you want the biggest and best iPad, then Amazon has the iPad Pro 13-inch (2024) on sale right now. It's a mighty tablet and one that's all the more attractive with $100 off its price tag (even if this isn't the greatest deal in the world).

iPad Pro 11-inch (2024): was $999 now $898 at Amazon

In iPad Pro (2024) review, we describe Apple's latest flagship tablet as "the impossibly thin king of iPads – and maybe all tablets." Naturally, that level of quality comes at a premium, but Amazon has seen fit to discount the 256GB, Wi-Fi-only variant of the 11-inch iPad Pro (2024) to a slightly more digestible price for Prime Day.

The best Prime Day iPad accessory deals

Apple Pencil Pro: was $129 now $97 at Amazon

The Apple Pencil Pro isn’t just the flagship Apple Pencil; with support for the iPad Pro and iPad Air, it offers an ultra-low latency experience to mimic writing or drawing with pencil or pen on paper. You can also Squeeze the Apple Pencil Pro to pull up a palette for even more customization. At $97 at Amazon, it’s down to its lowest price ever.

