Why buy any other tablet when this iPad is down to its cheapest price ever

When you think of the iPad, you expect to pay a hefty price for one of Apple's premium tablets. That's not the case right now, though, as the iPad 10.2 is now back down to its lowest price ever at Amazon, and it's a bargain not to be missed on the considerably powerful entry-level tablet.

You'll want to get yourself over to Amazon sharpish in order to pick up the iPad 10.2 for $249.99 (opens in new tab) (was $329.99). It's clearly popular as it's going in and out of stock right now, but don't fret if it doesn't appear to be available. Either refresh the page or just click the 'see all buying options' button, and you should be able to add it to your cart from there, too.

Why are folks jumping on this so enthusiastically? Well, as we've said, this is a return to the cheapest price we've seen. It's a rare opportunity to get one of the best tablets available today that we rated 4.5 stars out of 5 in our Apple iPad 10.2 (2021) review at a great price. Quite simply, it's one of the best iPad deals we've seen in months.

(opens in new tab) Apple iPad 10.2 (2021): was $329.99 now $249.99 at Amazon (opens in new tab)

This is the cheapest we've ever seen, the last-generation iPad 10.2. It may be slightly older tech, but the 10.2-inch Retina display and A13 Bionic chip ensure excellent picture quality and superior performance to this day. Apple's entry-level tablet can do it all without issue: whether that's browsing the net, streaming media, light work, or playing games. When it comes to powerful and affordable tablets that offer excellent value for money, it doesn't get better than the Apple iPad 10.2. If it appears as out of stock, refresh the page or click the all buying options button to add to your cart from there.

We think the Apple iPad 10.2 is such a great buy at $249.99 because it's a well-priced and capable tablet that suits most users. It's fast and easy to use, plus neat tech in the front camera – including the Center Stage tech that always keeps you in the middle of the frame – means it's ideal for selfies and video calls.

And then there's that screen. The 10.2-inch Retina display with True Tone support ensures the device excels with crisp and clear visuals in all surroundings: whether you're casually browsing the net, working, watching videos, or playing games.

Plus, the jump up to 64GB of storage (that's twice as much as the previous generation model) means there's loads of extra space for files and applications.

Ultimately, it's the best value-for-money pick for those who want a formidable tablet but are on a relatively strict budget. The cost of Apple's tablets jumps dramatically when you go up to the iPad Air, iPad Pro, or even the latest iPad 10.9 (2022).

This brand-new base model in Apple's tablet range is unsettlingly expensive given the upgrades are relatively minor – and it costs a whopping $200 more than the iPad 10.2. So, stick with the deal above to get a competent device that seriously outperforms many other cheap tablets.

