Hurry - Apple's all-new iPad Pro hits lowest sale price ever at Amazon

If you're looking to score a deal on Apple's latest and greatest iPad - then you're in luck. We've just spotted the all-new iPad Pro on sale for $699.99 (was $99.01) at Amazon. That's a massive $99 discount and the lowest price we've ever seen for the powerful 11-inch tablet.

Today's best iPad deal

iPad Pro 11-inch 2021 (128GB): $799 $699.99 at Amazon

Save $99.01 - Amazon has the all-new Apple iPad Pro on sale for a record-low price of $699.99. That's a massive $99 discount and a fantastic deal for a newly released Apple device. The 11-inch tablet packs Apple's powerful M1 chip, 128GB of storage, and provides an all-day battery life.

Released in May, Apple's 2021 iPad Pro features a stunning 11-inch Liquid Retina display, an all-new ultra-wide front-facing camera, and an impressive speaker system. Perfect for students, the lightweight iPad Pro delivers more power than most laptops by offering Apple's M1 chipset and 256GB of storage. You're also getting Face ID for secure authentication and Apple Pay, and 10-hours of battery life.



While we've seen the iPad Pro drop to $749 since its release, this is the first time the powerful tablet has dropped to this new record-low price. This fantastic deal has been flashing in and out of stock, so you should take advantage now before it's too late.

More iPad deals

