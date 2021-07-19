iPad Air 4 drops to a new record-low price in Amazon's latest iPad deals

Looking for a new tablet but can’t find a decent deal? We have some good news. Apple’s 2020 iPad Air 4 is now on sale for just $499.99 at Amazon. This 4th generation model has a usual retail price of $599.99, and this new iPad deal is one of the best we’ve seen yet.

This current offer on the iPad Air 4 is the cheapest we’ve seen the device drop to. The iPad Air 4 comes in five different colors but due to popular demand, only the Green and Space Gray are currently on sale. This deal is proving popular as it is out of immediate stock right now, however, you are able to order for early August delivery at Amazon.

If you’re looking for a newer, more powerful device with greater storage and a slightly larger display, we are also seeing some great iPad Pro deals. For just $749 (was $799) at Amazon, you can save $50 on the 2021 Apple iPad Pro 11-inch in both Silver and Space Gray. This is also a new record-low price for this newly released iPad Pro, so it's worth checking out if you don't mind the extra cost.

Not in the US? See today's best iPad deals in your region just below.

Today's best iPad deals at Amazon

Apple iPad Air 4 (2020, 64GB): $599.99 $499.99 at Amazon

Save $99 - Amazon has slashed the price of the 2020 iPad Air 4 to just $499.99. This is a significant price cut and it's the cheapest price we have ever seen for the iPad Air 4. Don't miss out on this great saving so head to Amazon where you’ll find the Green and Space Gray color variants available for delivery in early August.View Deal

Apple’s iPad Air is often compared to the more expensive iPad Pro range, but the iPad Air 4 is a great contender if you’re after a new tablet. For a cheaper price and a slightly smaller screen, Apple’s iPad Air 4 features both a 10.9-inch Liquid Retina display and the powerful in-built A14 chipset which allows for running multiple apps and streaming high-quality video. If you need more guidance on which iPad is for you, see our iPad Pro 12.9 (2021) vs iPad Air 4 guide.

