The Apple iPad Air is back to its lowest-ever price at Amazon

It’s that time of year when the tablet deals are good and the temptation to buy is super strong now that the holidays are near. And one of the standout offers I've seen is this Apple iPad Air 11-inch at Amazon for $499 (was $599). This is, basically, the lowest-ever price for the tablet as it's only ever been $2 less before – and I'm not going to quibble over that difference.

The Apple iPad Air 11-inch with M2 normally hovers around the $549 mark so the extra $50 saving is a good one to see from one of the best iPads at the moment. The Apple iPad Air 11-inch is powered by a processor that you see in some of the best MacBooks so it’s a powerful tablet with a great screen, too.

Today’s best iPad Air deal

Apple iPad Air 11-inch: was $599 now $499 at Amazon The Apple iPad Air 11-inch is back to its record-low price at Amazon. It boasts an M2 chip that offers plenty of power, plus a beautiful Liquid Retina display with P3 wide color, True Tone, and ultralow reflectivity. An all-day battery life means it’ll keep you occupied throughout the day if you need it to, while the 128GB storage is appropriate for most basic needs. Accessory support means you can easily connect a keyboard or Apple Pencil to it too.

While the Apple iPad Air 11-inch isn’t in our look at the best tablets, it’s the one I’m often tempted by. Our Apple iPad Air M2 review focuses on the 13-inch model but the 11-inch variety is almost exactly the same – just with a smaller display. Performance is still very powerful with an 8-core CPU and 10-core GPU meaning you can play a lot of games on it, with iPadOS working very well for multitasking.

If you’re trying to weigh up the differences between the iPad Air 2024 and iPad Air 2022, you’ll appreciate the incremental improvements but of course, the big reason to upgrade or gift someone one is if you have a much older model. As an iPad mini owner, I’m regularly a little tempted by the extra heft of the iPad Air as someone who likes to relax on the couch with a tablet without missing out on performance.

This is one of the best iPad Air deals around, but other iPad deals are happening if you want to go for the cheaper iPad mini or standard iPad, or maybe even go big with the iPad Pro.