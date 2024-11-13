My favourite folding phone is £500 off as part of one of the best early Black Friday deals

Foldable phones aren't cheap, but thanks to the flow early Black Friday deals, right now you can get the OnePlus Open for £1,199 (was £1,699) if you apply the the promo code BLACKFRIDAY2024 at the checkout.

The OnePlus Open is the most expensive phone the company makes, and this 1TB Apex Edition model usually retails for £1,699. It’s currently listed at £1,299, but you can nab an extra £100 off with the promo code. That means you can save a cool £500 all in on my personal favourite folding phone.

Today’s best OnePlus Open deal

OnePlus Open: was £1,699 now £1,199 The OnePlus Open is already TechRadar’s choice for the best bargain folding phone, and my personal favourite of the booklet style foldables available today. This deal is for the beautiful crimson Apex Edition with 1TB of storage, though the standard 512GB option is also heavily discounted at the moment. SImply put, this is a beast of a phone – a 7.82-inch inner screen and 6.3-inch cover display, both at 120Hz, ensure everything looks phenomenal, while the Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 and 16GB of RAM keep everything running speedily. The OnePlus Open also has an excellent camera system, co-developed with Hasselblad, with a 64MP main camera and 3x optical zoom.

The OnePlus Open has been my daily driver for exactly two months, and I’m just as enamoured with it as I was on day one. Its 7.82-inch inner display is ideal for all types of media, and it screeches past competition in the folding phone and slab phone arenas. Its triple-camera system is one of the best I’ve ever used, and the outer display is wide enough to use as a proper phone.

In our OnePlus Open review, we found the phone to be one of the most aesthetically pleasing and functionally powerful handsets on the market. At a price of £1,199, the 1TB Apex Edition can hardly be called cheap, but it is a very reasonable price for the power and performance on offer.

OnePlus has put the Open on sale as part of its wide-ranging early Black Friday sale, covering smartphones, wearables, and accessories. The flagship OnePlus 12, for example, has received a huge £300 discount. Here are our picks for the best phone deals from this early Black Friday sale:

OnePlus 12: was £999 now £699 The OnePlus 12 is completely superlative in every regard, offering one of the smoothest experiences I’ve ever had using a smartphone. Everything about the OnePlus 12 is top-of-the-line, and it’s pleasantly textured materials and elegant rounded frame make it one of the most thoughtfully designed handsets I’ve ever used. The 6.82-inch 1440p display is super crisp, and the Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 pairs with either 12GB, 16GB, or 24GB (!) of RAM depending on the storage option. This deal is for the starting model, with 12GB of RAM and 256GB of storage, and sees this flagship knocked down by £300 to an upper-midrange price point of £699. You’ll need to apply the promo code BLACKFRIDAY2024 at the checkout for the full discount.

OnePlus Nord 4: was £529 now £409 The OnePlus Nord 4 is our pick for the best budget OnePlus phone, and this deal sees its normally mid-range price come down to something properly befitting of the ‘budget’ label. For £409, the Nord 4 offers a 6.74-inch AMOLED display, 8GB of RAM and 128GB of storage, and plenty of performance power thanks to the Snapdragon 7+ Gen 3 chipset. The 50MP main camera offers more than enough resolution for photos with family and friends, and the design is, as is typical of OnePlus, one of the most unique on the market. You’ll need to apply the promo code BLACKFRIDAY2024 at the checkout to get the full discount here.

Black Friday lands on November 29 this year, and we expect deals to keep heating up as we get closer to the day itself – be sure to check in with our coverage of the best phone deals to make sure you don’t miss any of the action.

