The value-tastic Samsung Galaxy S24 FE launches today with up to AU$300 in savings

The Samsung Galaxy S24 FE is now officially available in Australia, and to celebrate the launch, Vodafone, Optus and Telstra are offering some rather competitive deals on the new device, just as Amazon Prime Big Deal Days has come around and slashed the prices on all kinds of tech.

Fitting into the wider S24 range as the cheapest entry-level model, with some specs shaved down to bring costs lower, the S24 FE bridges the gap between the budget Galaxy A series and the flagship S series. It’s honestly a very attractive phone if you don’t want to spend too much while still getting great performance, however it has gotten a noticeable price bump over the S23 FE, which started at AU$999 last year.

The Samsung Galaxy S24 FE is now priced at AU$1,099 for the standard 128GB device, and AU$1,199 for the 256GB device – but for a limited time, you can save quite a lot of money when you bundle the phone with an eligible telco plan.

Samsung has teamed up with Telstra, Optus and Vodafone to cut up to AU$300 from the price of the Galaxy S24 FE, effectively making it cheaper than the Google Pixel 8a.

Arguably even better, JB Hi-Fi is slashing the price of the 128GB S24 FE in its entirety if you sign up for its AU$79p/m plan for 24 months. Samsung is also offering a AU$100 trade-in bonus on the Galaxy S24 FE, but that pales in comparison to the other deals at hand.

With the AU$300 discount from the telcos, the S24 FE’s price point sits just above the budget and segment-leading Samsung Galaxy A55, which starts at AU$699. The Galaxy S24 FE is a more powerful phone in comparison in almost every way, which to me helps justify the extra AU$100, and it comes with Samsung’s slew of Galaxy AI features, such as Circle to Search, Chat Assist, Interpreter and Note Assist.

The only catch with these Samsung Galaxy S24 FE deals is that you have to sign up on a repayment plan with JB Hi-Fi, Optus, Vodafone or Telstra, spanning 12, 24, or 36 months (with specifics varying depending on the provider). If that doesn't bother you, then these deals might be what you’ve been waiting for.

Samsung Galaxy S24 FE | AU$0 at JB Hi-Fi + plan costs JB Hi-Fi is kicking things off with what is arguably the most attractive plan if you want the 128GB model. When you sign up for a 24-month AU$79p/m plan, you’ll get the Samsung Galaxy S24 FE (128GB) bundled in at no extra cost (if you opt for the 256GB model, you'll still have to pay AU$87, with AU$1,100 off the price). While AU$79 is quite a high price for a phone plan, it’s competitive when you consider the 150GB monthly data allowance being offered and the Telstra network being leveraged. This offer ends on October 23.

Samsung Galaxy S24 FE | AU$300 off at Optus + plan costs Moving on to Optus: to get the AU$300 discount on the Samsung Galaxy S24 FE (128GB or 256GB), you’ll need to stay connected for the duration of a 12, 24 or 36 month plan. You’ll also get a bonus AU$300 gift card on an eligible device trade-in, on top of the device's trade-in value. The teal telco’s plans start at AU$52p/m for 50GB, with a deal currently offered on the largest plan – 360GB of data for AU$69p/m (reverts to AU$79p/m after 12 months). The Galaxy S24 FE offer ends on November 17.

Samsung Galaxy S24 FE | AU$300 off at Vodafone + plan costs Vodafone is offering the same base AU$300 saving, but only on the 256GB model. If you choose the 128GB model, the discount is AU$250. In either case, you’ll also need to stay connected on a Vodafone plan for the duration of 12, 24 or 36-month repayments. Plan prices start at AU$49p/m for the 50GB Small SIM-only plan, with the largest plan currently available with a special offer – AU$60p/m for 500GB (that discount reverts to AU$69p/m after 12 months, while the data offer continues for the lifetime of this plan). The Galaxy S24 FE offer ends on November 7.

Samsung Galaxy S24 FE | AU$300 off at Telstra + plan costs Finally, Telstra is also offering the Samsung Galaxy S24 FE (both the 128GB and 256GB models) with AU$300 shaved off the price when you sign up for a 12, 24 or 36-month payment plan. Plans start at AU$65p/m for 50GB and go up to AU$99p/m for 300GB. This offer ends on November 18.

It’s a bit difficult to gauge how much you’ll be spending every month on your phone repayment plan with each of these options, so we’ve done the hard work for you and calculated the cheapest applicable phone plan bundled with the S24 FE deal in the table below.

Swipe to scroll horizontally Provider 24-month plan cost (128GB model) 24-month plan cost (256GB model) JB Hi-Fi AU$79p/m AU$79p/m + AU$87 upfront cost Optus AU$85.27p/m (plus trade-in bonus) AU$89.44p/m (plus a AU$300 trade-in bonus gift card) Vodafone AU$84.37p/m AU$86.45p/m Telstra AU$98.29p/m AU$102.45p/m

As you can see, down to the monthly cost, JB Hi-Fi is offering the most attractive deal, while Vodafone is offering the best value for a 256GB model if you don't want to pay the upfront AU$87 cost at JB Hi-Fi. That is excluding Optus’ bonus trade-in offer, which includes AU$300 extra on a gift card when you trade an eligible handset in.

The Samsung Galaxy S24 FE is most comparable to the standard Samsung Galaxy S24 which launched back in January. The phone comes with your choice between 128GB and 256GB storage, with both options backed up by 8GB RAM. An Exynos 2400e SoC underpins the phone’s processing power, paired with an Xclipse 940 GPU.

The display is quite nice, kitted out with a 120Hz AMOLED 6.7-inch screen at 1080 x 2340 resolution, capable of a 1,900 nits peak brightness. The camera array includes a 50MP wide lens, a 12MP ultrawide, an 8MP telephoto and a 10MP selfie camera.

In our Samsung Galaxy S24 FE review, we applauded the phone’s exceptional battery life and strong performance at its standard price point, however we weren’t too impressed with how some of the coolest features are hidden away under layers of software (such as Samsung DEX) and the iPhone-like design is probably not going to impress everyone.

You might want to consider picking up the Galaxy S24 FE if you’ve been meaning to try out a premium phone from Samsung without wanting to spend too much. It’s an attractive step-up from the Galaxy A range, with much of what makes the S24 series so special, such as great processing power and a nicer display. The phone also has a larger 4,700mAh battery compared to the standard S24, which only has a 4,000mAh pack.