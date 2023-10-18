Samsung Galaxy S24 colors leak teases the return of an old favorite, but fans are divided

The Samsung Galaxy S24 line is expected to launch early next year, and we’ve now got a better idea of the colors that these new phones might be sold in.

According to serial Samsung leaker Ross Young, the Galaxy S24, Galaxy S24 Plus, and Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra will debut in four colors: Black, Gray, Violet and Yellow. As with the Samsung Galaxy S23, it’s likely that Samsung will make additional color options available through Samsung.com, though there’s no word on what those colors might be just yet.

For comparison, the Galaxy S23 colors include Phantom Black, Green, Lavender, Cream, Lime, and Graphite, with the Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra additionally being available in Sky Blue and Red, while the Samsung Galaxy S22 shipped in Bora Purple, Phantom White, Green, Pink Gold, and Phantom Black.

If Young’s claim rings true, the Samsung Galaxy S24 will be the first yellow Samsung phone since the Galaxy S10e, which launched in Canary Yellow back in 2019. But the Galaxy S24 might also mark the first Samsung phone since the Galaxy S9 to not be made available in white (the S23’s Cream is de facto white).

Suffice to say, fans are divided over this leak. “Yellow? Now that's a colour I wanna see,” wrote one excited X user, while another exclaimed, “No white? It's a pity!” A third user simply wrote: “Ugh, bad colors again.”

For what it’s worth, we’d be glad to see Samsung bring back yellow for its flagship phone line, especially since Apple made both the iPhone 14 and iPhone 15 available in yellow this year. The potential omission of a white or cream color on the Galaxy S24 is less brilliant news, though we suspect that Samsung’s new Gray color might stand in for those typically lighter options.

A 3D render of the Samsung Galaxy S24 (Image credit: @OnLeaks / SmartPrix)

As for what else we’ve heard about the Galaxy S24 line, it’s thought that the standard model could arrive boasting flatter sides and markedly thinner bezels than its predecessor, while its display could also be taller and narrower (at 6.17 inches, up from 6.1 inches on the Galaxy S23). Leaked renders (above) show these design changes in action.

Other rumors suggest that the S24’s three rear cameras will be arranged in the same way as they are on the Galaxy S23, and the cameras themselves could remain unchanged, too: so, expect a 50MP wide lens, a 12MP ultra-wide lens, and a 10MP f/2.4 telephoto lens (with 3x optical zoom).

The Galaxy S24 (and its siblings) are rumored to release in either January or February 2024, so stay tuned to TechRadar for the latest rumors as they continue to emerge.