Leaked renders provide our best look yet at the Samsung Galaxy S24 in four colors

While the Samsung Galaxy S24’s specs have been extensively leaked, actual imagery of the phone has been in short supply, and in particular we haven’t seen many images showing the expected Samsung Galaxy S24 colors, but that’s changed now.

Android Headlines has just shared high-quality renders showing the Samsung Galaxy S24 from various angles, and in four different colors, namely Onyx Black, Marble Gray, Cobalt Violet, and Amber Yellow.

Now, we’ve heard those colors mentioned a number of times, but in most cases there were no images attached, so this gives us a clearer idea of exactly what shade each of these will be, as you can see below.

Image 1 of 4 A leaked Samsung Galaxy S24 render in Cobalt Violet (Image credit: Android Headlines)

A leaked Samsung Galaxy S24 render in Amber Yellow (Image credit: Android Headlines)

A leaked Samsung Galaxy S24 render in Marble Gray (Image credit: Android Headlines) A leaked Samsung Galaxy S24 render in Onyx Black (Image credit: Android Headlines)

The yellow is unsurprisingly the brightest of these shades, while the gray appears almost white, the purple is quite dark, and just to add a bit of confusion, the black is almost gray.

The site notes that – as we’ve heard before – there will likely be orange, green, and blue shades too, but that these will be exclusive to Samsung’s online store, and we don’t have any images of those here.

In any case, beyond the colors, this leak also gives us a good look at the design of the Samsung Galaxy S24, though it lines up with the few previous images we’ve seen. That includes a triple-lens camera on the back, a flat screen, a punch-hole camera, and a metal frame. Overall, it’s a similar design to the Samsung Galaxy S23.

While these images look convincing, we’d take them with a pinch of salt, but we should be getting an official look at the Samsung Galaxy S24’s design soon, as leaks are consistently pointing to a January 17 launch.