Forget the Pixel 9 - the Galaxy S24 Plus is down to a record-low price at Amazon

Headlines in the tech world this week have been dominated by the release of the Google Pixel 9 - but there are other devices just as worthy of your attention.

Take the excellent Samsung Galaxy S24 Plus, for example, which is down to a record-low $799 (was $999) at Amazon this week. This isn't the first time we've seen this particular deal on unlocked devices, but it is a match for the best-ever deal, so it's well worth considering.

Our Samsung Galaxy S24 Plus review praised this device's class-leading battery life, huge QHD+ display, and powerful Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 chipset. The Plus model sometimes awkwardly sits between the standard Galaxy S device and the Galaxy Ultra, but the Galaxy S24 Plus is a superb device in its own right - especially if you factor in this superb discount at Amazon.

Galaxy S24 Plus at record-low price

Samsung Galaxy S24 Plus: was $999 now $799.99 at Amazon

The best unlocked cell phone deal at Amazon this week? The Galaxy S24 Plus - which is back down to its record-low price at the retailer. With a powerful chipset, high-end display, and excellent camera, the Galaxy S24 Plus is an easy recommendation at this price if you prefer a slightly larger phone. Today's discount at Amazon knocks a whole $200 off the upfront price of this outstanding flagship, which is a superb deal if you're not looking for a trade.

Is this a better deal than the Pixel 9 Pro?

(Image credit: Future | Alex Walker-Todd)

The closest competitor to the Galaxy S24 Plus is the new Google Pixel 9 Pro XL - a device that also features a 6.7+ inch display but also costs $1,099 at full retail. The Pro XL has more advanced AI features, a slicker design, and arguably a better display, although the S24 Plus is no slouch in any of these areas.

If you're looking to buy an unlocked device outright, then the Galaxy S24 Plus is much cheaper and an outstanding value choice right now. Conversely, if you're willing to trade in an older device, you might find a better cell phone deal on one of the Pixel 9 devices - such as this awesome promotion from Best Buy:

Google Pixel 9 series: save up to $1,099 with trade-in, plus get a free gift card of up to $200 in value at Best Buy

You can get multiple devices in the latest Pixel 9 series for free if you have an eligible device to trade in at Best Buy today. The retailer will also throw in a free gift card of up to $200 to use across the store. You can put it towards the new Pixel Watch 3 if you want or spend it on any of the vast tech offers available at Best Buy.

