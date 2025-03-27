My favorite portable charger goes everywhere with me, and it's under $13 at Amazon right now

Deals
By published

You even get your pick of colors

Anker Zolor Power Bank 10,000mah
(Image credit: Future)

Amazon’s Big Spring Sale is serving up plenty of great deals, and one of the best I've spotted is on my favorite ultra-portable battery pack, the 10,000mAh Anker Zolo Power Bank, which is now half price at just $12.94 (was $25.99). The larger (and slightly bulkier) model is also heavily discounted.

Shop Amazon's full Spring Sale

That's the lowest price we’ve ever seen, and an incredible deal on a compact and versatile power bank that's perfect for travel. Plus, you’ll score free fast shipping if you have a Prime membership.

The Anker Zolo can charge three devices at once. It has a braided built-in USB-C cord, a USB-C port, and a USB-A port, and you can choose from four colors – blue, pink, black, or white.

Today's best Anker Power Bank deal

Anker Zolo Power Bank 10,00mAh
Anker Zolo Power Bank 10,00mAh: was $25.99 now $12.94 at Amazon

This excellent Anker Zolo Power Bank is just $12.94 (after a 50% discount) in every color, which is the lowest price we've seen. It can charge up to three devices at once, and its compact size means it's easy to take with you, whether your on business or on vacation.

View Deal

One of the best things about the The Anker Zolo power bank is its sheer versatility. If I'm out in New York City and need to quickly recharge my iPhone 16 Pro Max, I can plug right in using the integrated cable.

And if my MacBook Air needs charging I can plug a USB-C to USB-C cable right into the battery pack, and another device into the USB-A port. Pretty handy.

In my testing, a full charge at 100% can recharge an iPhone 16 Plus or 16 Pro Max twice, while for a smaller iPhone 16 or iPhone 16 Pro it's about two and a half times. It can also keep my MacBook or a Nintendo Switch OLED running for a good bit longer.

It comes in fun colors to let your personality shine, and ultimately, it's an excellent mobile accessory that I really don't leave home without. When I was at the CES 2025 show in Las Vegas I had three of these in my backpack, just in case – and at under $13 you don't have to break the (power) bank to buy a couple.

If you need more mAh, the larger 20,000mAh version of the Anker Zolo is also on sale, down from $24.61 from $35.99. It's slightly less portable, so doesn't fit in a pocket as easily, but it's actually slightly better value in terms of mAhs for your buck.

Add a widget for the product that you're writing about

See more Phone Deals
TOPICS
Jacob Krol
Jacob Krol
US Managing Editor News

Jacob Krol is the US Managing Editor, News for TechRadar. He’s been writing about technology since he was 14 when he started his own tech blog. Since then Jacob has worked for a plethora of publications including CNN Underscored, TheStreet, Parade, Men’s Journal, Mashable, CNET, and CNBC among others.

He specializes in covering companies like Apple, Samsung, and Google and going hands-on with mobile devices, smart home gadgets, TVs, and wearables. In his spare time, you can find Jacob listening to Bruce Springsteen, building a Lego set, or binge-watching the latest from Disney, Marvel, or Star Wars.

You must confirm your public display name before commenting

Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.

Latest in Phone Accessories
Anker Zolor Power Bank 10,000mah
My favorite portable charger goes everywhere with me, and it's under $13 at Amazon right now
Xiaomi 33W 10,000mAh Power Bank leaning on plinth on desk with pink background
I wouldn't take the Xiaomi 33W 10,000mAh Power Bank on extreme adventures, but it's great for my basic traveling needs
VQ Cath Kidston 5,000mAh Power Bank leaning on plinth on desk with pink background
The VQ Cath Kidston 5,000mAh Power Bank is one of the most stylish batteries I’ve seen, but it’s too slow for the price
VRURC T6S power bank leaning on plinth on desk with pink background
I tested the VRURC T6S power bank for several days – and I was pleasantly surprised by this clever feature
Find My app logo displayed on an iPhone 11 screen
This Find My exploit lets hackers track any Bluetooth device – here’s how you can stay safe
Belkin BoostCharge 3-Port USB-C Wall Charger with PPS 67W and Anker 335 Charger 67W on blue and salmon-colored background
I put Anker and Belkin’s 3-port USB-C chargers head-to-head to discover which one is fit to be my laptop travel companion
Latest in Deals
Anker Zolor Power Bank 10,000mah
My favorite portable charger goes everywhere with me, and it's under $13 at Amazon right now
A pair of Samsung 990 Pro SSDs against a TechRadar Don&#039;t Miss deals background
I test SSDs for a living, and this is the best SSD deal I'd spend my money on this week
Epson EcoTank ET-4850 next to a TechRadar badge that reads Big Savings
I found the best printer deal you won't see in the Amazon Spring Sale and it's got a massive $150 saving
A price cut on the PDP Victrix Pro BFG for Xbox.
The brilliant PDP Victrix Pro BFG is my choice when it comes to Xbox controllers, and is currently massively discounted at Amazon
Google Pixel 9 on blue background with big savings text overlay
Forget Amazon, the best Pixel 9 deal is at Mint Mobile today - get $400 off without an annoying trade-in
8BitDo Ultimate 2 deal
The 8BitDo Ultimate 2 is the successor to my favorite Switch controller, and it's just received its first substantial Amazon discount
More about phone accessories
Belkin BoostCharge Pro GaN Dual Wall Charger 45W on block against pink background with plant

I tried this small wall charger from Belkin and it was super-useful, albeit a little underpowered
Belkin BoostCharge 3-Port USB-C Wall Charger with PPS 67W and Anker 335 Charger 67W on blue and salmon-colored background

I put Anker and Belkin’s 3-port USB-C chargers head-to-head to discover which one is fit to be my laptop travel companion
Cristiano Ronaldo promotional image for Fatal Fury: City of the Wolves

Yes, Cristiano Ronaldo is a playable character in Fatal Fury: City of the Wolves, and it makes more sense than you think
See more latest
Most Popular
A pair of Samsung 990 Pro SSDs against a TechRadar Don&#039;t Miss deals background
I test SSDs for a living, and this is the best SSD deal I'd spend my money on this week
Sonos Beam Gen 2
Some of my favorite Sonos speakers and soundbars are a great deal in the Amazon Spring Sale
A price cut on the PDP Victrix Pro BFG for Xbox.
The brilliant PDP Victrix Pro BFG is my choice when it comes to Xbox controllers, and is currently massively discounted at Amazon
Google Pixel 9 on blue background with big savings text overlay
Forget Amazon, the best Pixel 9 deal is at Mint Mobile today - get $400 off without an annoying trade-in
8BitDo Ultimate 2 deal
The 8BitDo Ultimate 2 is the successor to my favorite Switch controller, and it's just received its first substantial Amazon discount
Epson EcoTank ET-4850 next to a TechRadar badge that reads Big Savings
I found the best printer deal you won't see in the Amazon Spring Sale and it's got a massive $150 saving
The Samsung Galaxy Buds 3 Pro on a yellow background with text saying Price Cut.
The Samsung Galaxy Buds 3 Pro are at their lowest price this year on Amazon
Nespresso Vertuo coffee maker on blue background with white text reading &quot;TechRadar price cut&quot;
One of the world's best Nespresso machines is down to its lowest price since 2020 in Amazon's Spring Sale
Roku Pro series TV on purple background
The best Roku TV is getting a big discount in Amazon’s Spring Sale
Nikon Zf camera in the hand with Z 28mm F2.8 SE lens attached
Forget Fujifilm – Nikon's retro full-frame Zf camera hits new low price in the Amazon Spring Sale