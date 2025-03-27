My favorite portable charger goes everywhere with me, and it's under $13 at Amazon right now

Amazon’s Big Spring Sale is serving up plenty of great deals, and one of the best I've spotted is on my favorite ultra-portable battery pack, the 10,000mAh Anker Zolo Power Bank, which is now half price at just $12.94 (was $25.99). The larger (and slightly bulkier) model is also heavily discounted.

That's the lowest price we’ve ever seen, and an incredible deal on a compact and versatile power bank that's perfect for travel. Plus, you’ll score free fast shipping if you have a Prime membership.



The Anker Zolo can charge three devices at once. It has a braided built-in USB-C cord, a USB-C port, and a USB-A port, and you can choose from four colors – blue, pink, black, or white.

Today's best Anker Power Bank deal

Anker Zolo Power Bank 10,00mAh: was $25.99 now $12.94 at Amazon This excellent Anker Zolo Power Bank is just $12.94 (after a 50% discount) in every color, which is the lowest price we've seen. It can charge up to three devices at once, and its compact size means it's easy to take with you, whether your on business or on vacation.

One of the best things about the The Anker Zolo power bank is its sheer versatility. If I'm out in New York City and need to quickly recharge my iPhone 16 Pro Max, I can plug right in using the integrated cable.

And if my MacBook Air needs charging I can plug a USB-C to USB-C cable right into the battery pack, and another device into the USB-A port. Pretty handy.

In my testing, a full charge at 100% can recharge an iPhone 16 Plus or 16 Pro Max twice, while for a smaller iPhone 16 or iPhone 16 Pro it's about two and a half times. It can also keep my MacBook or a Nintendo Switch OLED running for a good bit longer.

It comes in fun colors to let your personality shine, and ultimately, it's an excellent mobile accessory that I really don't leave home without. When I was at the CES 2025 show in Las Vegas I had three of these in my backpack, just in case – and at under $13 you don't have to break the (power) bank to buy a couple.

If you need more mAh, the larger 20,000mAh version of the Anker Zolo is also on sale, down from $24.61 from $35.99. It's slightly less portable, so doesn't fit in a pocket as easily, but it's actually slightly better value in terms of mAhs for your buck.

