Get 30% off my favorite iPhone accessory maker's entire range right now

In researching for our recent best iPhone 15 cases feature, we called in samples from Quad Lock – a crowdfunding success story that has grown into a brand responsible for one of the most robust and diverse range of iPhone accessories on the market (they now cater to other phones too).

While the breadth of functionality the brand's wares offer is already impressive, on the official Quad Lock site, the company has just introduced a range-wide 30% discount on all of its products; kicking things off earlier than any previous Black Friday deals season, meaning you've got a better chance than ever before to nab a bargain.

If you're unfamiliar, the Quad Lock case centers around the company's proprietary physical mounting mechanism; letting you snap your phone onto everything from a car air vent, to bike handlebars, to a tripod to the console of a boat or a helicopter. By placing the Quad Lock case against one of the mounts at 45 degrees and twisting one way or the other, your device is instantly locked into place in portrait or landscape far more securely than any MagSafe mounting option could ever muster.

That's not to say MagSafe isn't supported here as well. The company more recently introduced its Mag case, which retains the physical Quad Lock mount but surrounds it with a familiar MagSafe ring as well, allowing for an additional wave of accessories; including a wallet, external battery pack and even a desk-mounted wireless charger.

As such, Quad Lock's accessories offer a combination of more protection and versatility than ever before, and right now all can be had with 30% off for Black Friday across multiple markets, including the US, UK and Australia. The company is also selling three Black Friday-exclusive bundles that benefit from an even greater saving, which you'll find below.

Quad Lock Mag Case for iPhone 15 Pro: was $29.99 now $20.99 from Quad Lock

You'll need a Quad Lock case to enjoy the company's ecosystem of products and their new MAG cases add MagSafe compatibility into the mix too. The MAG case (currently 30% off) isn't just for iPhones either, with options for Samsung and Google Pixel phones as well.

Quad Lock Everyday Carry Pack: was $124.97 now $79.96 from Quad Lock

The Everyday Carry Pack includes Quad Lock's 5,000mah MAG Battery Pack, their MAG Wallet and a Quad Lock compatible phone/ring stand, all designed to work with Quad Lock's latest MAG cases.

Quad Lock Travel Pack: was $187.95 now $122.94 from Quad Lock

The Travel Pack includes Quad Lock's 5,000mah MAG Battery Pack, their MAG Wallet, a Quad Lock compatible phone/ring stand, and a tripod that doubles as a selfie stick and a lanyard, for added peace of mind.

Quad Lock Ultimate MAG Pack: was $259.96 now $164.95 from Quad Lock

The Ultimate MAG Pack includes Quad Lock's 5,000mah MAG Battery Pack, their MAG Wallet, MAG Dual Desktop Wireless Charger (plus an 18W power adapter), and a MAG Ring (there are six colors to choose from), to customize your Quad Lock case.

More Black Friday deals (US)

More Black Friday deals (UK)