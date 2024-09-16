Super cheap unlimited plan: get one year at Mint Mobile for just $15 a month

Mint Mobile has stepped up its deals for new customers this week, introducing a new promotion aimed squarely at those looking to port their number over and buy a device outright at the carrier's store.

For a limited time, the carrier is currently bundling in a full year of its unlimited plan alongside any device for just $15 per month. That's essentially half price versus the usual yearly rate for Mint's plan, which included unlimited talk and text, 40GB of 5G data, and 10GB of mobile hotspot allowance.

This Mint Mobile deal particularly shines when you combine it with the carrier's other awesome discounts on devices. Right now, for example, both the Google Pixel 9 and Pixel 9 XL Pro are available with massive $400 upfront discounts at the carrier for new customers, which means you can get both a cheap flagship device and unlimited plan. While the price of the plan will, of course, go back to at least $30/mo after a year, you're still getting a massive saving here of $580 if you get a Pixel 9.

New Mint Mobile deal

Is Mint Mobile worth switching to?

(Image credit: Future)

If you're tired of paying massive monthly bills for unlimited plans at the major carriers, then Mint Mobile is definitely worth checking out. Right now, it offers some of the best prepaid plans on the market with an excellent value lineup.

As with most cheap cell phone plans, you'll be skipping out on a few extras like included streaming perks or cloud storage, but you'll get a decent amount of bang for your buck. Mint's unlimited plan, for example, offers a generous 40GB of 5G data per month for as low as $30 per month ($15/mo with this deal). This is currently one of the best value unlimited plans on the market and around half of what you'd usually pay for an unlimited plan at one of the major carriers. Note that you may be subject to deprioritized speeds if your local area is busy, however, which is a potential caveat shared with most prepaid carrier networks.