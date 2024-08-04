Incredible value: get three months at Mint Mobile for $45 plus a second line free

One of the best Mint Mobile deals ever is still available this week, giving new customers an even bigger incentive to switch over to this superb prepaid carrier.

For a limited time only, it's possible to get a second line free when you port your number over from either AT&T or Verizon. This deal applies to any of Mint's three-month plans - including the unlimited plan - so you're potentially saving up to $90 versus the usual going rate for a three-month plan.

Even better still, this two-for-one switching deal is also stackable with the other excellent Mint Mobile deal for new customers. Right now, you can get the unlimited plan for $15 per month for the first three months, meaning you pay just $45 upfront to secure an initial line that usually costs at least twice as much.

While it's a bit of a bummer that both these Mint Mobile deals only last for the initial three months, being able to stack these promotions together means you get some superb added value. In short, it's a great time to try out Mint while saving more than just a few bucks.

Today's best Mint Mobile deals

Mint Mobile: switch and get a second line for free

Here's a limited-time promotion that's perfect if you're looking to switch from a pricey big carrier plan to Mint Mobile. The prepaid carrier will currently throw in a second line for free if you port over any two numbers from either AT&T or Verizon. This promotion is available with any three-month plan, and each line has to be on the same data plan to be eligible.

Mint Mobile: three-month unlimited plan for $15/mo

Stackable deal: The carrier also has a great introductory deal on its unlimited data plan that you can stack on top of the above BOGO promo. For a limited time, you can get the unlimited data plan for just $15 for your first three months - a massive half-price discount versus the usual $30/mo rate.

Why switch to Mint Mobile?

(Image credit: Future)

Much cheaper plans than the big carriers

No contracts

5G data (but subject to deprioritization)

Mint Mobile currently offers some of the best prepaid plans on the market if you're solely focused on value. In particular, its annual plans offer incredibly low prices (like $30/mo for the unlimited plan) but the carrier's payment model does mean that you need to pay for a full year of service upfront for the best prices on average.

As a prepaid carrier, Mint Mobile is also subject to deprioritization, meaning the parent network T-Mobile may slow down network speeds if the local area is busy. This may or may not be an issue depending on where you live, but it's something to be aware of if you're going with Mint or any prepaid carrier.

Looking for more info? Check our main Mint Mobile guide. Alternatively, see more promotions over at our Mint Mobile deals page.