Ending tomorrow: last chance to get an unlimited data plan for just $20/mo at Visible Wireless

PSA: the best deal from at least the last six months at the prepaid carrier Visible Wireless is due to end imminently. You've got until the end of tomorrow to get your hands on some extremely cheap unlimited data plans.

To get a massive discount of up to $15/mo over two years, head on over to Visible Wireless now and use the code SWITCH25 at checkout.

The discount here brings the standard Visible plan down to just $20/mo, while the premium Visible Plus plan will be just $30/mo. Overall, the discount is better on the Plus plan, but you just can't ignore the standard plan's value - where else can you find completely unlimited data for $20/mo over two years right now?

Ending tomorrow: cheap Visible Wireless deal

We rate Visible Wireless as one of the best cheap cell phone plans right now for those looking for unlimited data on a budget. Both of this prepaid carrier's plans run on the wider Verizon 5G network so coverage is exceptional - and you never have to worry about capping out your data with either.

Of the two, however, it's the Visible Plus plan that's the preferable option if you're a data-hungry user. With this plan, you'll get 720p streaming as well as 50GB on the Verizon wideband 5G network - meaning super-quick data speeds that won't be deprioritized if the local area is busy. Note that you'll want to check whether your local area is covered if you want to make the most of that super-speedy data.

