Is this the best Verizon deal all year? Get a free phone, iPad, smartwatch, and $300

Just when you thought Verizon's excellent lineup of early Black Friday deals couldn't get any better, the carrier just threw in another freebie.

Right now, Verizon is offering a $300 e-gift card with every phone purchase as part of its Black Friday sale, which is a promotion that stacks with the other awesome promotions currently available. These include a free iPhone 16 Pro with a new line on an unlimited plan, a free iPad, and a free Apple Watch Series 10.

Combined, Verizon's new and existing customers have a huge amount of potential savings on the cards - even if the required plans are a little on the pricey end. If you're interested, I've rounded up today's best Verizon Black Friday deals that stack with today's featured promotion just below.

Note that the $300 e-gift card featured here will need to be claimed in your MyVerizon account post-purchase, so you may not see it immediately in your cart at checkout. If you do claim it, however, you can use it to reduce those pricey monthly bill payments.

Check out our main Black Friday deals page for today's recommendations on other retailers.

Get a $300 gift card at Verizon today

Verizon Black Friday: get $300 gift card with any phone

As if the carrier's Black Friday deals on its phones weren't already good enough, Verizon is also throwing in a $300 e-gift card with every eligible phone purchase. Note that this stacks with all of the carrier's already-fantastic promotions on the latest devices - including the free phone, free tablet, and free smartwatch promotions. Note that you'll need to redeem this offer in your My Verizon account after your purchase to get your gift card.

More Verizon Black Friday deals today

Apple iPhone 16 Pro: free with a new unlimited line, plus free iPad and Apple Watch at Verizon

My favorite iPhone deal in the build-up to Black Friday is Verizon's current promo on the iPhone 16 Pro. The carrier has just bumped up its promotion on this awesome device to offer not just a free phone, but also a free iPad and Apple Watch Series 10. Note, you will need a new line on an Ultimate unlimited plan here and these accessories also need their own cellular lines ($15/mo total extra) if you're going to claim them. Still, this is an amazing promotion overall if you're looking to upgrade and want a high-end device to go alongside a high-end postpaid unlimited plan. Note that this deal is also available on the standard iPhone 16 if you want a smaller device.

Apple iPhone 16 Pro Max: $33.33 $5/mo with an unlimited plan, plus free iPad and Apple Watch at Verizon

If you're looking for a Pro-level device, right now the best Verizon deal is on the stunning iPhone 16 Pro Max. For the first time ever you can currently get this device for just $5/mo alongside a new line on an Ultimate unlimited plan without the need for a trade. This equates to a total saving of over $1,000 and you can also bundle in a free Apple Watch 10 and iPad if you're willing to pay the $15/mo extra a month for their cellular lines. While the plan is still pretty pricey here the savings are potentially massive.

Samsung Galaxy S24 Plus: free with a new unlimited line, plus free Galaxy Watch and tablet at Verizon

This is the first time Verizon has offered the excellent Samsung Galaxy S24 Plus for free without a trade-in. That alone makes this a deal worth shouting about but you can also throw in a free Galaxy Watch 7 and a Galaxy Tab S9 FE as accessories right now. As with the freebies on the iPhones, note that you will need to pay for an additional cellular line for these accessories, which runs at $5/mo for the watch and $10/mo for the tablet.

Apple iPhone 15 Pro Max: free with a new unlimited line plus free iPad and Apple Watch at Verizon

Want to go big? Here's low-key one of the best iPhone deals on the entire Verizon site right now. The stunning (and still good) iPhone 15 Pro Max is currently available for free alongside either an Ultimate OR Plus unlimited plan. The 'Or' is the critical part of this deal here because the Plus plan is a lot cheaper than the high-tier Ultimate plan - meaning you can bag this extremely high-end device for a relatively reasonable monthly price. Note that you can also throw in that free iPad and Apple Watch here but you'll need an unlimited data plan specifically (I'd recommend going for the 16 Pro if you're going down that route).

Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra: $5/mo with new unlimited line, plus free Galaxy Watch and tablet at Verizon

Here's another absolutely superb deal in the early Verizon Black Friday sale. The high-end Galaxy S24 Ultra is available with a massive discount of over $1,000 for the first time without the usual trade-in criteria. While this isn't a free phone by any stretch of the imagination, it's easily one of the biggest savings you'll find anywhere right now - and you can also throw in a free Galaxy Watch 7 and Galaxy Tab S9 tablet to sweeten the deal.

Google Pixel 9 Pro: free with a trade-in, plus free Pixel Watch 2 and tablet at Verizon

Not into your Samsung devices? Here's a really superb early Verizon Black Friday deal on the stunning Google Pixel 9 Pro. Right now, this one is free with an eligible trade-in and you can also get yourself a free Pixel Watch 2 and the Galaxy Tab S9 FE. Much like the above deal on the Galaxy S24 Plus, this one requires additional accessory cellular lines if you claim your freebies but it's overall an outstanding deal considering how new and popular this device is.