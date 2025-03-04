New Google Pixel 9a leaks tease color options, and satellite connectivity to take on the iPhone 16e

The Pixel 9a may drop the camera bar, shown here on the Pixel 8a

The Pixel 9a has shown up in a regulatory filing

A launch this month is looking likely

New renders have also appeared online

While we haven't heard anything official about the Google Pixel 9a, there have been plenty of leaks and rumors to give us a good idea about what the phone will bring with it – and a couple of new leaks just surfaced online.

First up, as spotted by Android Authority, the Google Pixel 9a has made its way through the Federal Communications Commission (FCC) regulatory filing process in the US, which is a sure sign that a launch is just around the corner.

The filing tells us that the phone will support all the usual wireless connectivity standards, but will also have built-in emergency satellite communications capabilities – something that Google added to the Pixel 9 phones.

The ability for users to send messages in an emergency when they don't have cellular or Wi-Fi coverage will help the Pixel 9a compete against the recently launched iPhone 16e (every iPhone since the iPhone 14 in 2022 has had satellite messaging built in).

Renders and other leaks

Next up in Pixel 9a leaks, we're indebted to well-known tipster @MysteryLupin for some new renders that are said to show the handset. They back up the leaks we've seen so far, with no camera bar on this model, and there are some case pictures too.

There are three colors on show here: black, off-white, and light purple. We're also expecting a pink-ish color option, based on earlier rumors, but that particular shade doesn't make an appearance here.

While it seems like a strange move for Google to ditch the iconic camera bar for this Pixel model, it does mean a smooth and compact aesthetic – and presumably a handset that sits fully flat when it's on a desk or a wireless charging pad.

Previous leaks have covered the official wallpapers for the Pixel 9a, the expected prices, a plastic casing, a bigger selfie camera, some bundled freebies, and a potential launch date – look out for the phone making its debut on March 19.