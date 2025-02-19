Google Pixel 10 model number leak hints that the next Google flagship is on the way

Model numbers for four Pixel 10 phones spotted

The handsets may match the four Pixel 9 devices

We could see a launch sometime in August 2025

The grand unveiling of the Google Pixel 9 series was back in August 2024, which means we're starting to think about the Google Pixel 10 – and a fresh leak suggests that the next Pixel flagship is indeed on the way.

Model numbers for the Google Pixel 10 handsets have been spotted by the team at Smartprix, and there are four models expected: the Pixel 10, the Pixel 10 Pro, the Pixel 10 Pro XL, and the Pixel 10 Pro Fold.

That means we'd have four new handsets to match the four we got last year (our Google Pixel 9 review will help refresh your memory). There's no mention of the Google Pixel 10a, but that phone will likely come in 2026.

These numbers come from the official database of the GSMA – that's the Global System for Mobile Communications Association, the industry body responsible for registering new devices – so it's a leak with high credibility.

The Pixel 10 story so far

A successor to the Google Pixel 9 Pro Fold seems likely (Image credit: Future)

We haven't heard much about the Google Pixel 10 handsets up to this point, although codenames for the four phones did leak back in September – though the leak didn't really reveal much in terms of design or spec upgrades.

Another leak has suggested that the Pixel 10 will come with a Tensor G5 CPU fitted and offer some photo and video upgrades in the form of AI-assisted tools that help you edit your snaps and clips and even generate new content from scratch.

We might also get a redesign along with the Pixel 10 if recent Pixel 9a leaks are anything to go by. It seems Google is thinking about ditching the iconic Pixel camera bar on the mid-ranger, which is something that may happen with the Pixel 10, too.

Get daily insight, inspiration and deals in your inbox Sign up for breaking news, reviews, opinion, top tech deals, and more. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

From what we've heard so far, it seems we could get the Google Pixel 9a as early as March. That would then fit with an August 2025 launch for the Pixel 10 series, at which point Android 16 should also be available (at least for Pixel phones).