Biggest Google Pixel 9a leak so far reveals colors and seems to confirm the death of the camera bar

Leaked images of the Google Pixel 9a have been aired

They show four colors matching an earlier leak of cases for the smartphone

The purported leaked pics also show the camera bar (shown above on the Pixel 8a) is no more

It’s been a big day for spillage around the Google Pixel 9a, as earlier on, we saw leaked images of cases for the incoming Android smartphone, and now the colors shown off in those pics have been theoretically confirmed by further leaked shots; this time of the phones themselves.

Android Headlines showed off the purported renders of the Google Pixel 9a in four colors matching the shots of the cases mentioned: Porcelain (white), Obsidian (black), Peony (pink), and Iris (purple).

Additionally, these also confirm something else about the Pixel 9a that has been rumored for some time – that Google is changing the camera design.

We can see in the leaked renders that the camera bar (running across the chassis, as seen in other Pixel 9 phones) has been vanquished and is replaced by a flat camera bump, just as previous leaks indicated.

This move seems to have provoked rather mixed reactions, although it’s fair to say a number of folks aren’t overly keen on the refreshed design here.

(Image credit: Android Headlines)

Beefing up the battery

Other rumored moves with the design of the Pixel 9a include the smartphone being made a bit larger, to the tune of 154 x 73 x 8.9mm, facilitating the inclusion of a bigger battery. Indeed, this could be a 5,000mAh battery if the rumors are correct (outgunning the Pixel 8a and Pixel 9).

In theory, we don’t have too long to wait before Google unleashes the Pixel 9a and we find out how accurate the rumor mill has been. March 19 – just over a month away – is the rumored announcement and pre-order date to bear in mind, ahead of a supposed release date of a week later.

Get daily insight, inspiration and deals in your inbox Sign up for breaking news, reviews, opinion, top tech deals, and more. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors