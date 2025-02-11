Biggest Google Pixel 9a leak so far reveals colors and seems to confirm the death of the camera bar
White, black, pink and purple color schemes spotted again
- Leaked images of the Google Pixel 9a have been aired
- They show four colors matching an earlier leak of cases for the smartphone
- The purported leaked pics also show the camera bar (shown above on the Pixel 8a) is no more
It’s been a big day for spillage around the Google Pixel 9a, as earlier on, we saw leaked images of cases for the incoming Android smartphone, and now the colors shown off in those pics have been theoretically confirmed by further leaked shots; this time of the phones themselves.
Android Headlines showed off the purported renders of the Google Pixel 9a in four colors matching the shots of the cases mentioned: Porcelain (white), Obsidian (black), Peony (pink), and Iris (purple).
Additionally, these also confirm something else about the Pixel 9a that has been rumored for some time – that Google is changing the camera design.
We can see in the leaked renders that the camera bar (running across the chassis, as seen in other Pixel 9 phones) has been vanquished and is replaced by a flat camera bump, just as previous leaks indicated.
This move seems to have provoked rather mixed reactions, although it’s fair to say a number of folks aren’t overly keen on the refreshed design here.
Beefing up the battery
Other rumored moves with the design of the Pixel 9a include the smartphone being made a bit larger, to the tune of 154 x 73 x 8.9mm, facilitating the inclusion of a bigger battery. Indeed, this could be a 5,000mAh battery if the rumors are correct (outgunning the Pixel 8a and Pixel 9).
In theory, we don’t have too long to wait before Google unleashes the Pixel 9a and we find out how accurate the rumor mill has been. March 19 – just over a month away – is the rumored announcement and pre-order date to bear in mind, ahead of a supposed release date of a week later.
Get daily insight, inspiration and deals in your inbox
Sign up for breaking news, reviews, opinion, top tech deals, and more.
You might also like
- Google Pixel 9a prototype leak shows a radical redesign for Google's next phone
- Best Google Pixel phones: these are the Google phones to buy right now
- Google Pixel 9 review: a fantastic phone* (*added fees may apply)
Darren is a freelancer writing news and features for TechRadar (and occasionally T3) across a broad range of computing topics including CPUs, GPUs, various other hardware, VPNs, antivirus and more. He has written about tech for the best part of three decades, and writes books in his spare time (his debut novel - 'I Know What You Did Last Supper' - was published by Hachette UK in 2013).
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.
All your messages in one place: the new Besties app for Google Pixel will bring together chats from Google Messages, WhatsApp, and other apps
'Official' Google Pixel 9a cases have leaked, showing off the four likely phone colors