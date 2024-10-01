Google Pixel 9a again tipped for an ugly redesign in new renders

Google could be planning something unusual with the Pixel 9a, because while typically the company's a-series handsets look similar to the other Pixel models in a given generation, the Pixel 9a might not look a whole lot like the Google Pixel 9, or indeed the Pixel 8a. At least, that’s the impression given by some newly leaked renders.

Android Headlines, in collaboration with leaker @OnLeaks, has shared renders supposedly showing the Google Pixel 9a, one of which you can see below. The design ditches the camera bar that sticks out of the Pixel 9, with the lenses instead sitting almost flush with the back of the handset.

It makes for an arguably more ordinary and bland design, and one that we’re not overly fond of, especially coupled with the large bezels shown around the screen.

(Image credit: Android Headlines / @OnLeaks)



Now, there’s always a chance that this leak is wrong, but the source has an excellent track record, and this isn’t the first time we’ve seen this particular Pixel 9a design, so for now, we’d say it’s likely accurate.

In any case, this latest leak also includes some specs, with the source claiming that the Pixel 9a will have a Tensor G4 chipset like the rest of the Pixel 9 line, and that it will unsurprisingly launch with Android 15.

We can also see that it has a dual-lens camera in these images, and the source claims that most of its specs will be similar to those of the Pixel 8a, a phone with a 6.1-inch screen, 8GB of RAM, 128GB of storage, a 64MP main camera, a 13MP ultra-wide, and a 4,492mAh battery.

The Google Pixel 9a will also apparently get seven years of software updates, like its pricier siblings, and based on past form it’s likely to land in May, so there’s still probably a little while to wait.

