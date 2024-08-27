Google Pixel 9a leak hints at major design changes – but we're not convinced

Images of the rumored Google Pixel 9a have supposedly surfaced online, showing squared edges and a new camera housing.

Android Authority reports that two images of a possible Pixel 9a prototype were shared to Vietnamese tech forum Tinthe on August 6, before being shared to X (formerly Twitter) by user ShrimpApplePro on August 26.

The images suggest that the as-yet-unannounced device will have squared edges, in contrast to the rounded design of the Google Pixel 9.

Additionally, the iconic bar design camera housing – first added to Pixel phones in 2021 – has seemingly been ditched on this prototype, with its designers instead opting for a glossy ring encircling two lenses (see the images below).

Pixel 9aSource: some random post on Facebook pic.twitter.com/y8jwaQM6Z8August 26, 2024

The rest of the phone’s construction seems fairly standard, with a button and volume rocker visible on the right edge and a SIM tray, USB-C port and speaker grille along the bottom. The flat screen sports a punch-hole for a front-facing camera.

The supposed Pixel 9a prototype is seen in black in these images, with ShrimpApplePro suggesting it will be released in four colors before the end of the year.

We're not sure on this one

The Google Pixel 8a in white (Image credit: Peter Hoffmann)

As for the accuracy of this leak, the lack of detail and relatively major changes on show here make it hard to take too seriously.

For starters, Android Authority notes that the original caption on the images claimed that the device in question would launch on August 13 – aka the release date for the Pixel 9 lineup – which has now long passed.

What's more, A-series Pixels have generally followed the design of their ‘parent’ flagships. Last year’s Pixel 8a, for instance, was essentially a plastic Pixel 8, with a near-identical silhouette.

The squared edges seen in the leaked images seem to be made of metal, though it’s hard to tell with the suboptimal lighting and resolution. It’s not out of the question that Google would switch back to metal for the A-series, but it would be odd to have a budget-conscious option lead on design changes, since Google tends to introduce major Pixel design changes at the flagship level.

The images show an altered Google logo on the back of the phone, but this is a known tactic that manufacturers use to confuse leakers.

Launching the Pixel 9a before the end of the year would also break Google tradition, as A-series phones – which are positioned as mid-range alternatives to Google's flagship Pixel phones – are typically released mid-year. However, as 9to5Google suggests, the changes could be an intentional move to distinguish the A-series from the flagship Pixel lineup.

At this point, then, it’s too unclear to say anything definitive; it’ll be up to Google to confirm whether any additional Pixel 9 phones are on the way. For an idea of what a rumored Pixel 9a could offer, check out our Google Pixel 9 review and Google Pixel 8a review .