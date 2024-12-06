Google Pixel 9a prototype leak shows a radical redesign for Google's next phone

More images of the incoming Google Pixel 9a have leaked

The rear camera bar doesn't appear, suggesting a design shakeup

Expect to see a launch sometime in 2025

In our Google Pixel 9 review we described Google's latest flagship as "a fantastic phone", and we may have been given an early glimpse at what Google's next handset is going to look like when it shows up sometime in 2025.

That handset is the Google Pixel 9a, and two pictures of what's being described as a "prototype" have been posted by @feni_book and @OnLeaks (via Android Authority) – though it's not immediately clear where these images have come from.

These real world photos closely match leaked renders we saw back in October and other images posted online in August. It seems Google is going to ditch the raised camera bar around the back of the phone, in favor of a flatter look.

Whether you like the raised camera bar or not, it is distinctly Pixel – so it's a little strange that Google would abandon the established design for something that's more ordinary and arguably less visually appealing.

Specs and pricing

Google Pixel 9a leaked. pic.twitter.com/XxP67PsY0DDecember 5, 2024

These new images don't tell us anything more about the Google Pixel 9a other than what it looks like, and that there'll be a single selfie camera on the front and a dual-camera setup around the back of the handset.

Based on a previous leak, we're expecting the phone to measure 154.7mm x 73.2mm x 8.9mm, which makes it slightly bigger and wider than the Google Pixel 8a. It may be that the screen will be a touch larger than the 6.1-inch one on its predecessor.

That's backed up by a separate leak that put the screen size of the Pixel 9a at 6.3 inches. The display will apparently jump from 60Hz to 120Hz in terms of refresh rate, while the same Tensor G4 from the Pixel 9 series is tipped to appear here too.

We might also have some color information too, with a few tweaks from the Pixel 8a that launched this year. As for pricing, the launch price of the Pixel 8a is expected to be matched next year: $499 / £499 / AU$849.