Google Pixel 9a leak teases a larger screen than previous model

Leaks continue to tease various design details about the Google Pixel 9a, with recent rumors hinting at its shape and potential colors. But now we might know the upcoming phone’s precise size, which could make it bigger than last year’s Google Pixel 8a.

Tipster @OnLeaks has taken to social media to explain that some previously shared dimensions were apparently a little off, with the precise measurements being 154.7 x 73.2 x 8.9mm (or 9.4mm if you include the rear camera ring in the thickness). This makes the phone as slim as the Google Pixel 8a, but also a little taller and wider (as that device comes in at 152.1 x 72.7 x 8.9mm).

This could suggest the Google Pixel 9a will feature a larger display, though there are a few potential caveats. The first is true for all leaks: anything unofficial should be taken with a pinch of salt, and OnLeaks has already admitted that the older dimensions weren’t 100% correct.

The other issue is the Google Pixel 9a’s rumored bezel. We don’t yet know how thick this black border will be, and while a larger face likely means a larger display, the bezel might restrain it. So while a panel that matches the 6.3-inch Google Pixel 9 isn’t impossible, a smaller screen is still looking likely.

What else do we know about the Pixel 9a?

Previous leaks have given us a few more details about the 9a. It’ll reportedly come in four colors: Porcelain (off-white), Obsidian (black), Peony (pink), and Iris (bluish-purple). If so, that could be a shame for fans of the Pixel 8a’s Aloe (green) hue.

There are also rumors that the camera bump will not be present. Not only is it a shame that the Pixel 9a could miss out on this iconic Google Pixel design detail, the change means the camera components could be taking up more space in the main body. So there’s a possibility that the Pixel 9a will need to make do with a smaller battery.

That said, with the Tensor G4 chipset’s improved power efficiency over the G3 (the chip found in the Google Pixel 8a) the Google Pixel 9A could end up having the same battery life, even if its battery capacity is smaller – assuming it is indeed equipped with the G4 as expected.

Get daily insight, inspiration and deals in your inbox Sign up for breaking news, reviews, opinion, top tech deals, and more. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors