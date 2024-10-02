Some possible Google Pixel 9a colors have leaked, including two new shades

Just a day ago we saw detailed renders of the Google Pixel 9a, and now the same source is back with a list of colors that the phone might be available in.

According to Android Headlines, the Pixel 9a will be sold in Porcelain (off-white), Obsidian (black), Peony (pink), and Iris (bluish-purple) shades. You can already get the Pixel 8a in Porcelain and Obsidian, but that phone is additionally available in Aloe (green) and Bay (blue) colors – two shades that will reportedly be ditched for the upcoming model.

However, the standard Google Pixel 9 is available in Peony, too, so it’s only Iris that would be particularly new.

Taller, wider, and slimmer

The Pixel 6a, Pixel 7a, and Pixel 8a (left to right) (Image credit: Philip Berne / Future)

Aside from colors, this latest leak also includes dimensions, with the Google Pixel 9a apparently being 154 x 73 x 8.5mm. For comparison, the Google Pixel 8a is 152.1 x 72.7 x 8.9, so that would make the upcoming model slightly taller and wider but thinner.

Android Headlines notes, however, that this dimension change could mean a smaller battery, especially as the camera reportedly sits almost flush with the back of the phone – meaning more of the internal space might be taken up with camera components than on the Pixel 8a.

That camera design – which you can see in supposedly leaked images of the Pixel 9a – represents a major design change, and one that would see it stand out from the rest of the Pixel 9 line, and indeed the Pixel 8a, for better or worse.

Beyond the possible design and colors, we don’t know much about the Pixel 9a yet, although it’s likely to have a Tensor G4 chipset, like the other Pixel 9 models. For everything else, we expect we’ll learn more through leaks and rumors in the months preceding its launch, which, based on past form, will probably happen in May.

